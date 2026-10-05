School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

After SIR, EC Likely To Conduct Special Voter Roll Revision In UP Ahead Of 2027 Polls

'Govt Planning To Arrest Dipke, Ranka': Saurav Das Calls For Mass Mobilisation From October 10

Indore Woman Beats 75-Year-Old Grandfather To Death With Cricket Bat Over Childhood Abuse

Delhi Police 'Deliberately' Remove Name Tags At Jantar Mantar, Cite Social Media Targeting

Bhagwant Mann Govt Faces Setback As High Court Hands Corruption Case Involving CM Office To CBI

135-Year-Old Central Secretariat Library Row: Centre Denies Removal Plan, SC Seeks Details

Delhi Rape Cases: SC Tells Centre, Police To Ensure Women Feel Safe, Strengthen Patrolling

SC Refuses CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Interim Suspension, Seeks Response On 'Unilateral Decision'

West Bengal: Who Will Win Nandigram And Rejinagar? Voting For Bypolls Tomorrow

Influencer Arrested Over Objectionable Reel Featuring Mahatma Gandhi's Image

UP Rajya Sabha Polls: BL Santosh Meets CM Yogi Ahead Of BJP Candidate List

Is Premanand Maharaj's Life Under Threat? Letter Sent To CM Yogi

25-Year-Old Gym Trainer Dies After Assault In Bengaluru, 4 Booked For Murder

Heroin Worth Rs 50 Crore Seized In Delhi's Rohini, 4 Arrested

Supreme Court Agrees To List Plea Seeking Permission For Peaceful Protests In Delhi

Delhi HC Dismisses Pleas Seeking SIT Probe Into 2020 Delhi Riots, 2019 Jamia Violence

Create Fear, War Room-Like Monitoring, Strengthen Beat Patrolling: SC To Cops On Delhi-NCR Rape Cases

Assam: Retired Army Personnel Among 2 Arrested For Spying For Pakistan; Honey-Trap Angle Under Probe

Delhi: Protesters Clash With Cops Over Alleged Misconduct By Personnel With Woman; Several Detained

Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On Gyanesh Kumar's Suspension Over 'Unilateral' Decisions Today

Premanand Maharaj Ashram Row: Falahari Maharaj Makes Serious Allegations, Seeks CBI Probe

Around 15 Police Personnel Injured, 110 Detained During Jantar Mantar Protest: Report

Goa First Alliance: AAP Asks GFP To Choose Between 'Congress-BJP Venture' And Goa

Bengali Actress Koyel Mallick Joins BJP After Party Fields Her For Rajya Sabha Polls

International News

PM Modi Holds Talks With Swiss President Parmelin On Trade, Investment And Critical Technologies

Plague Scare In Russia After Lab Researcher Dies Of 'Unknown' Infection; Hundreds Quarantined

US Pulls All Air Force Bombers From UK RAF Fairford Base After Suspected Iran-Linked Terror Attack

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Announces Snap Election For Nov 29-DW

FBI Arrests California Woman At LA Airport Over Alleged China Espionage Operation

Al-Qaeda Hails Flydubai Co-Pilot Attack, Invokes 9/11 Calling For More US, Israeli Airline Strikes

'Got The Law Involved': FBI Director Kash Patel Engaged To Country Singer Alexis Wilkins

Business News

Dalal Street Beats Monday Blues, Sensex Over 400 Points Up, Nifty Above 22,500

RBI MPC Begins: First Rate Hike Since 2023 Likely, But Could Diwali Delay It?

GST Council Set To Scrap Arrest Powers, Ease Refund Rules In Next Reform Push

India LPG Imports Shift: US Becomes Top Supplier As West Asia Share Falls To 40%

IndiGo Passes On Fuel Pain: New Surcharge Up To Rs 6,000 On International Routes

RBI’s New Foreign Investment Rules Put AIFs Under The Spotlight: What Could Change

How To Choose A Mutual Fund: Know The Different Types, Risks, And Investment Horizons

SEBI Chief Has A Warning For Investors: Stay Away From Anonymous Tips And Unrealistic Returns

Sports News

Uruguay Football Stars Play Cricket At Eden Gardens Ahead Of Historic India Clash

Indian Fans Clean Up Stadium In Japan After Asian Games Gold Medal Triumph Over Pakistan

Portugal Continue Winning Run After Ronaldo Exit, Mount Stunning Comeback Over Haaland's Norway

Rohit Sharma Drops Phone Amid Fan Rush At Airport

'Can't Just Depend On Bumrah & Hardik': Ex-India Star Sounds Alarm After West Indies Chase 352

'Would Like Rohit To Have More ODI 100s Than...': Sunil Gavaskar Sets Unique Challenge For Rohit Sharma

Shikhar Dhawan & Wife Sophie Shine Seek Blessings At Tirumala Temple

Wild Bouncer Flies Over Batsman, Wicketkeeper Before Clearing The Boundary Rope

'No Point In Going Back': India T20 World Cup Winner's Blunt Take On Shami's Comeback Chances

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya Named In India Squad For Multi-Nation Tournament

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