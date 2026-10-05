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School Assembly News Headlines Today October 6, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, October 6, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- After SIR, EC Likely To Conduct Special Voter Roll Revision In UP Ahead Of 2027 Polls
- 'Govt Planning To Arrest Dipke, Ranka': Saurav Das Calls For Mass Mobilisation From October 10
- Indore Woman Beats 75-Year-Old Grandfather To Death With Cricket Bat Over Childhood Abuse
- Delhi Police 'Deliberately' Remove Name Tags At Jantar Mantar, Cite Social Media Targeting
- Bhagwant Mann Govt Faces Setback As High Court Hands Corruption Case Involving CM Office To CBI
- 135-Year-Old Central Secretariat Library Row: Centre Denies Removal Plan, SC Seeks Details
- Delhi Rape Cases: SC Tells Centre, Police To Ensure Women Feel Safe, Strengthen Patrolling
- SC Refuses CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Interim Suspension, Seeks Response On 'Unilateral Decision'
- West Bengal: Who Will Win Nandigram And Rejinagar? Voting For Bypolls Tomorrow
- Influencer Arrested Over Objectionable Reel Featuring Mahatma Gandhi's Image
- UP Rajya Sabha Polls: BL Santosh Meets CM Yogi Ahead Of BJP Candidate List
- Is Premanand Maharaj's Life Under Threat? Letter Sent To CM Yogi
- 25-Year-Old Gym Trainer Dies After Assault In Bengaluru, 4 Booked For Murder
- Heroin Worth Rs 50 Crore Seized In Delhi's Rohini, 4 Arrested
- Supreme Court Agrees To List Plea Seeking Permission For Peaceful Protests In Delhi
- Delhi HC Dismisses Pleas Seeking SIT Probe Into 2020 Delhi Riots, 2019 Jamia Violence
- Create Fear, War Room-Like Monitoring, Strengthen Beat Patrolling: SC To Cops On Delhi-NCR Rape Cases
- Assam: Retired Army Personnel Among 2 Arrested For Spying For Pakistan; Honey-Trap Angle Under Probe
- Delhi: Protesters Clash With Cops Over Alleged Misconduct By Personnel With Woman; Several Detained
- Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On Gyanesh Kumar's Suspension Over 'Unilateral' Decisions Today
- Premanand Maharaj Ashram Row: Falahari Maharaj Makes Serious Allegations, Seeks CBI Probe
- Around 15 Police Personnel Injured, 110 Detained During Jantar Mantar Protest: Report
- Goa First Alliance: AAP Asks GFP To Choose Between 'Congress-BJP Venture' And Goa
- Bengali Actress Koyel Mallick Joins BJP After Party Fields Her For Rajya Sabha Polls
International News
- PM Modi Holds Talks With Swiss President Parmelin On Trade, Investment And Critical Technologies
- Plague Scare In Russia After Lab Researcher Dies Of 'Unknown' Infection; Hundreds Quarantined
- US Pulls All Air Force Bombers From UK RAF Fairford Base After Suspected Iran-Linked Terror Attack
- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Announces Snap Election For Nov 29-DW
- FBI Arrests California Woman At LA Airport Over Alleged China Espionage Operation
- Al-Qaeda Hails Flydubai Co-Pilot Attack, Invokes 9/11 Calling For More US, Israeli Airline Strikes
- 'Got The Law Involved': FBI Director Kash Patel Engaged To Country Singer Alexis Wilkins
Business News
- Dalal Street Beats Monday Blues, Sensex Over 400 Points Up, Nifty Above 22,500
- RBI MPC Begins: First Rate Hike Since 2023 Likely, But Could Diwali Delay It?
- GST Council Set To Scrap Arrest Powers, Ease Refund Rules In Next Reform Push
- India LPG Imports Shift: US Becomes Top Supplier As West Asia Share Falls To 40%
- IndiGo Passes On Fuel Pain: New Surcharge Up To Rs 6,000 On International Routes
- RBI’s New Foreign Investment Rules Put AIFs Under The Spotlight: What Could Change
- How To Choose A Mutual Fund: Know The Different Types, Risks, And Investment Horizons
- SEBI Chief Has A Warning For Investors: Stay Away From Anonymous Tips And Unrealistic Returns
Sports News
- Uruguay Football Stars Play Cricket At Eden Gardens Ahead Of Historic India Clash
- Indian Fans Clean Up Stadium In Japan After Asian Games Gold Medal Triumph Over Pakistan
- Portugal Continue Winning Run After Ronaldo Exit, Mount Stunning Comeback Over Haaland's Norway
- Rohit Sharma Drops Phone Amid Fan Rush At Airport
- 'Can't Just Depend On Bumrah & Hardik': Ex-India Star Sounds Alarm After West Indies Chase 352
- 'Would Like Rohit To Have More ODI 100s Than...': Sunil Gavaskar Sets Unique Challenge For Rohit Sharma
- Shikhar Dhawan & Wife Sophie Shine Seek Blessings At Tirumala Temple
- Wild Bouncer Flies Over Batsman, Wicketkeeper Before Clearing The Boundary Rope
- 'No Point In Going Back': India T20 World Cup Winner's Blunt Take On Shami's Comeback Chances
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya Named In India Squad For Multi-Nation Tournament
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