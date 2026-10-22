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School Assembly News Headlines Today October 23 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, October 23, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Suspected IED Blast At Bengaluru Construction Site Injures 2, Police Investigate IED Angle
- Firecrackers, Rockets, Sparks Shoot Towards Crowd As Ravana Effigy Burns During Dussehra; Video Goes Viral
- JD(S) Spokesperson Booked Over Post Targeting DK Shivakumar, Says Congress Is Stifling Dissent
- Kuki-Zo Man Shot Dead A Day After 3 Meitei Men Killed In Manipur Ambush
- Pappu Yadav Falls Ill During Durga Puja Event In Bihar's Katihar, Leaves For Purnia
- Only 'Sanatan Dharma' Followers To Touch Durga Idols During Immersion: Suvendu
- Delhi HC To Hear AISA Chief Neha Bora's Plea Against Rs 10,000 Bond Notice, CJP Workers' Detention
- UP MLC Elections 2026: Who Are The BJP And Samajwadi Party Candidates?
- Delhi AQI Remains Poor After Dussehra, Minimum Temperature Settles At 18°C
- UP Man Dies After Mobile Phone Battery Explodes While Riding Bike
- Punjab Opinion Poll: AAP Projected To Return With 69-82 Seats, Bhagwant Mann Remains Top Choice
- Rajasthan Congress Demands FIR Over Assault On NSUI Leader, Dotasra Spends Night At Police HQ
- Kota Boat Capsizes During Durga Idol Immersion, Four Children Missing
- Second FIR Against Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Transferred To Crime Branch
- Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'Detained' For 3 Hours At Delhi Airport From Paris Visit, Fined Rs 50,000
- Nirmala Sitharaman’s Husband Parakala Prabhakar To Join Anti-SIR Protest On Oct 23
- Delhi’s Race Course Mosque Near PM’s Residence Gets Eviction Notice, Owaisi Seeks Rijiju’s Intervention
- ‘Who Was He Meeting Alone?’ Oppn Targets Hardeep Puri Over Epstein Meeting Photos
- Yogi Adityanath Halts Vijayadashami Procession After Ambulance Gets Stuck In Gorakhpur Crowd
- ‘You're Not Gen Z’: Delhi HC On Das, Ranka's Bail Plea; Questions Changed Focus Of Protest
- ‘Expiry Date Is Near’: Congress Targets Modi Govt Over 'Lapses' In PM-DAKSH Scheme
- Supreme Court Stops AP SEC From Publishing Final Candidate List Till October 26 Amid YSRCP Plea
- Supreme Court Stays CMRL Case Probe Against Pinarayi Vijayan, Others For A Week
International News
- Trump Says India-US Trade Deal ‘Pretty Close’, Hints At A Different Kind Of Pact
- UK To Deploy Typhoon Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia Amid Rising Houthi Attacks
- US Denies Ordering Starlink Slowdown As Zelenskyy Accuses Musk Of Disrupting Ukraine Network
- ‘Selective Targeting’: India Slams UN Criticism Over Police Response To Delhi Protests
- That’s My Mayor’: Zohran Mamdani Grooves At Garba Night In New York, Greets Indian Diaspora.
- Houthis Using Chinese Parts To Build Advanced Missiles Capable Of Striking Israel, Saudi
Business News
- Dalal Street Opens: Sensex Climbs 400 Points, Nifty Over 23k, Jio IPO Begins Today
- New Generation Toyota Fortuner Global Unveil Soon: What To Expect
- India’s Biggest IPO Opens: Jio Platforms Price Band, Lot Size, And What To Know Before Bidding
- Renault Duster Hybrid Evolution Variant: Is It Worth Buying At Under Rs 17 Lakh?
- SBI Data Leak: Is Your Information Safe? Bank Flags 3,897 Exposed Records
- Karwa Chauth 2026 Gift Ideas For Wife: From SIP To Gold ETFs, Money Moves Beyond Jewellery
- Amazon Holiday Hiring 2026: 300,000 Jobs, Up 20%, With Healthcare Cover For Seasonal Staff
- Rupee Crosses 95, Crude Tops $110: Why Sensex And Nifty Are Under Pressure
Sports News
- IND vs NZ 1st T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Christchurch?
- India's Playing XI For IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Pitch Report, Match Prediction
- Worth Crores Yet Simple! Inside Sanju Samson's Luxurious Home And Its Special Features
- IND vs NZ 1st T20I: 3 New Zealand Players Who Could Prove Dangerous For India
- India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Match Live
- Asian Para Games: Indian Para-Swimmer Sent Back Amid Sexual Misconduct Charges
- India Playing XI For IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Bhuvi Returns, No Place For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
- Rohit Sharma's First Reaction To Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Return Goes Viral: Watch Video
- Amit Mishra's Big Revelation On Virat Kohli: 'He Didn't Even Pick Up My Calls'
- Big Blow For Australian Cricket: Legendary Player Handed Suspension
- IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl; Check Confirmed Playing XIs
- Harbhajan Accuses Chappell Of Dividing Team India, Makes Shocking 2007 WC Claim
- ‘Sack Gambhir For Benching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’: 6th Straight Snub Sparks Outrage
- Odisha Athletes Mrutyam Dondapati, Malay Barik Killed In Cuttack Road Accident
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