School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

CJP’s Saurav Das Reacts After Court Extends Custody In Jantar Mantar Case: ‘There Is No Justice’

'Tired Of Spreading Lies': Rahul’s Vietnam Visit Draws BJP Fire Amid SIR Agitation, Congress Hits Back

Delhi Deploys 2,500 Personnel, 3-Tier Security For Dussehra; PM Modi Likely To Attend Ravana Dahan

Yusuf Pathan’s Land Row Ends With Vadodara Plot Allotment From Gujarat Govt, Two Months After He Quit TMC

‘Triumph Of Dharma’: PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah Extend Dussehra Wishes

‘No Respect For Law’: Delhi Court Flags ‘Breach Of Peace’; Extends Das, Ranka's Custody

Kolkata Stampede: Fractured Ribs Pierced Lungs Of 6 Victims, Preliminary Autopsies Reveal

‘India Is Their Ultimate Target’: Mohan Bhagwat Blames Western Forces Over Regime Change Attempts

Marco Rubio In India: Jaishankar Talks To Focus On Trade, Energy, Critical Minerals

Priyanka Gandhi Leads Congress Push For 150 UP Seats Ahead Of Samajwadi Party Talks

Good News For Kashmir Travellers: Night Flights To Resume In Srinagar From Oct 25

Man Held For Spreading Misinformation About Toll In Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede

UP MLC Elections: Check Polling Booth Online Before October 23 Voting

Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota's Murder Probe To Be Handed Over To CBI

JDU Candidate Neeraj Kumar Hospitalised After Heart Complaint In Bihar, Admitted To ICU

Delhi Traffic Advisory For Dussehra: Diversions On Key Roads From 5 PM To 8 PM

Mumbai AQI : What Are BMC's Construction Ban Rules?

Influencer Cancels Jaipur Garba Shows After Alleged Threats Over Muslim Artist's Participation

Supreme Court To Hear Pinarayi Vijayan’s CMRL Plea, YSRCP’s Andhra Civic Poll Petition On Oct 21

DMK Councillor Booked Over Defamatory Remarks Against CM Vijay, TVK Slams Party Over ‘Disgusting’ Politics

International News

'Paris To Become Muslim City Very Soon': Trump Slams Macron Over Riots, Calls For Border Closure

France Braces For More Protests After Weekend Riots As Authorities Impose Curfews

Kim Jong Un Alive Or Dead? ‘Proof Of Life’ Photos Emerge Amid Claims Of Brain Haemorrhage, Death

Kim Jong-un Dead? Claims About Sister, Chinese Troops Fuel North Korean Succession Rumours

Fresh Houthi Attack Claims In Saudi Arabia As Kingdom Postpones Flagship Investment Summit

That’s My Mayor’: Zohran Mamdani Grooves At Garba Night In New York, Greets Indian Diaspora.

Houthis Using Chinese Parts To Build Advanced Missiles Capable Of Striking Israel, Saudi

Business News

Tata Trusts Governance Row: Charity Commissioner To Review SDTT Response

Stock Market Holiday Today: Sensex, Nifty Shut For Dussehra After 876-Point Fall On Monday

Oil Freight Costs Surge: What It Means For India’s Refining Margins And Crude Import Bill

8th Pay Commission: What Employees And Pensioners Can Expect From October 22-23 Meetings

Muhurat Trading 2026: NSE Schedules First Afternoon Session In 69 Years On November 8

Pakistan GDP Growth Revised To 3.65%: How It Compares With IMF, World Bank Forecasts

Sports News

ICC Takes Action Against Shafali Verma For Showing Anger During Match

India vs New Zealand: Why Team India's T20I Record Is Worrying

Pragyan Ojha's Salary Revealed: Here's What BCCI Chief Selector Gets Paid

IND vs NZ: 3 Major Records Rohit Sharma Could Break Against New Zealand

Cristiano Ronaldo Banned For 30 Days, Fined By Portuguese FA: Here's What Happened

Marriage With Abhishek, Hookup With Gill: Anaya Bangar's Answers Surprise Fans

Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal Devi Breaks World Record, Creates History At 19

Asian Para Games: Deepti Jeevanji Wins Gold, Achieves Remarkable 400m Feat

Pragyan Ojha Puts An End To Gautam Gambhir-Virat Kohli Dispute

IPL 2027 Auction: 12 Players, Including Hardik Pandya, Could Be Released By MI

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