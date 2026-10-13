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School Assembly News Headlines Today October 14 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, October 14, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- CJP Seeks Congress Support, Warns Nationwide Stir If Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Remains Out Of Reach
- Delhi Traffic Advisory: 23 Roads, Junctions Likely To Be Affected Amid CEC Gyanesh Kumar Protests
- Delhi Police Seek More Time For 273 CAPF Companies Amid Fears Of Fresh Protests
- IndiGo Cancels Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam And Madinah Flights Till October 17 Amid Houthi Attacks
- Relief For Rahul Gandhi As SC Stays Criminal Defamation Trial Over PM Modi Remarks Case
- Water Crisis: Nagpur Proposes Rs 5,000 Fine For Wastage, Pune To Enforce Weekly Cuts
- Punjab: Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhota Shot Dead During Facebook Live
- JNU Row: BJP Women MPs To Meet President Murmu Over Sexual Harassment Charges Against Congress MP
- Driver Beaten To Death By Bouncers After Beer Spills On Woman At Delhi Nightclub
- CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Detained Again As They Attempt To Protest At Jantar Mantar
- Delhi's New Protest Site Ramlila Maidan Costs Rs 1.21 Lakh For A Day; No Slots Available Until Dec 29
- Rs 220 Fee Shortfall, Missing Docs: SC Flags 14 Errors In Rahul Gandhi's Plea Against Gyanesh Kumar
- Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: ED Files Fresh Complaint Against Ex-Congress Treasurer, Attaches Rs 9 Crore Assets
- ‘Phones Confiscated’: CJP Alleges Detained Das, Ranka & Others Denied Lawyers After Jantar Mantar Breach
- Madras HC Upholds Speaker’s Decision To Accept Resignations Of 6 AIADMK MLAs Who Joined TVK
- Heavy Rain Batters Parts Of Tamil Nadu, More Showers Expected Ahead Of NE Monsoon Onset On Oct 15
- Vijayendra Claims 25 Congress MLAs Ready To Defect; Shivakumar Dares BJP To 'Induct Them' Now
- BJP Alleges 'Rahul Gandhi Shoved Pregnant Journalist' At SIR Protest, Leading To Her Hospitalisation
- NSA Ajit Doval Holds Talks With Iran’s Mohsen Rezaei Amid West Asia Tensions, Hormuz Crisis
- Gujarat Civic Polls: BJP Sweeps 38 Of 44 Gandhinagar Seats, Retains Thara And Okha
- Andhra Cadre IAS Officer, 3 Others Booked For 'Assaulting' Bengaluru Police At Pub
- Kerala HC Questions Govt’s Preliminary Probe In CMRL Case Against Pinarayi Vijayan
- Delhi Police Files 2 FIRs Under BNSS Section 163 For Violation During INDIA Bloc March
- AAP Leaders To Observe One-Day Hunger Strike In Delhi In Protest Against Gyanesh Kumar On Oct 15
International News
- Pope Leo To Undergo Surgery To Remove Lung Nodule In Rome- DW
- UK Accuses Iran Of Plotting Attack Near US Airbase, Summons Ambassador And Imposes Sanctions
- Houthis Warn US Of 'Painful Response' As Trump Slams Rebel Group Over Saudi Attacks
- Saudi Crown Prince Moved Between Secure Palaces As Houthi Attacks Intensify: Report
- US Military Confirms Livestream Of Nidal Hasan’s Execution After Hegseth’s ‘Public’ Remark
Business News
- IMF Raises India GDP Growth Forecast To 7% For 2026 And 2027, Cites Strong Demand
- Share Markets Open Higher Even As Crude Eases On Russian Supply Hopes, Sensex Up 200 Points
- Tata Sons Listing Row: Tata Trusts Gets Until October 19 To Respond To Complaint
- Gold vs Silver vs Equities: Where Should Investors Put Fresh Money After The Market Correction?
- UPI MDR Deferred: Who Pays, How Much, And What Changes After Diwali
- Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 13): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More
- India’s AI Market To Cross $7 Billion In 2026: 6 Companies Investors Can Track
- We Cannot Have Our Usual Pay Increase’: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu On AI Cost Pressures
Sports News
- Released On Bail, Then Scores A Century: DC Player Shares His Emotional Story
- W,W,W! Bangladesh Star Creates Test Cricket History With Sensational Hat-Trick
- Gujarat Titans Star Hospitalised, Posts Photo From Bed As Extended Layoff Looms
- Top 5 Richest Cricket Boards In The World: Where Does Pakistan Stand?
- Pakistani Cricketers Accused Of Cheating On Their Wives: Who Are They?
- ECB Announces Central Contracts: 7 Players Earn First-Time Inclusion
- Shubman Gill, Shafali Verma Shine As ICC Announces Player Of The Month Winners
- Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Miss 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI Gives Clear Answer
- Missile Attack In Riyadh Halts Cristiano Ronaldo's Match
- Virat Kohli Makes LinkedIn Debut, First Post Goes Viral
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