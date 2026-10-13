School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

CJP Seeks Congress Support, Warns Nationwide Stir If Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Remains Out Of Reach

Delhi Traffic Advisory: 23 Roads, Junctions Likely To Be Affected Amid CEC Gyanesh Kumar Protests

Delhi Police Seek More Time For 273 CAPF Companies Amid Fears Of Fresh Protests

IndiGo Cancels Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam And Madinah Flights Till October 17 Amid Houthi Attacks

Relief For Rahul Gandhi As SC Stays Criminal Defamation Trial Over PM Modi Remarks Case

Water Crisis: Nagpur Proposes Rs 5,000 Fine For Wastage, Pune To Enforce Weekly Cuts

Punjab: Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhota Shot Dead During Facebook Live

JNU Row: BJP Women MPs To Meet President Murmu Over Sexual Harassment Charges Against Congress MP

Driver Beaten To Death By Bouncers After Beer Spills On Woman At Delhi Nightclub

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Detained Again As They Attempt To Protest At Jantar Mantar

Delhi's New Protest Site Ramlila Maidan Costs Rs 1.21 Lakh For A Day; No Slots Available Until Dec 29

Rs 220 Fee Shortfall, Missing Docs: SC Flags 14 Errors In Rahul Gandhi's Plea Against Gyanesh Kumar

Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: ED Files Fresh Complaint Against Ex-Congress Treasurer, Attaches Rs 9 Crore Assets

‘Phones Confiscated’: CJP Alleges Detained Das, Ranka & Others Denied Lawyers After Jantar Mantar Breach

Madras HC Upholds Speaker’s Decision To Accept Resignations Of 6 AIADMK MLAs Who Joined TVK

Heavy Rain Batters Parts Of Tamil Nadu, More Showers Expected Ahead Of NE Monsoon Onset On Oct 15

Vijayendra Claims 25 Congress MLAs Ready To Defect; Shivakumar Dares BJP To 'Induct Them' Now

BJP Alleges 'Rahul Gandhi Shoved Pregnant Journalist' At SIR Protest, Leading To Her Hospitalisation

NSA Ajit Doval Holds Talks With Iran’s Mohsen Rezaei Amid West Asia Tensions, Hormuz Crisis

Gujarat Civic Polls: BJP Sweeps 38 Of 44 Gandhinagar Seats, Retains Thara And Okha

Andhra Cadre IAS Officer, 3 Others Booked For 'Assaulting' Bengaluru Police At Pub

Kerala HC Questions Govt’s Preliminary Probe In CMRL Case Against Pinarayi Vijayan

Delhi Police Files 2 FIRs Under BNSS Section 163 For Violation During INDIA Bloc March

AAP Leaders To Observe One-Day Hunger Strike In Delhi In Protest Against Gyanesh Kumar On Oct 15

International News

Pope Leo To Undergo Surgery To Remove Lung Nodule In Rome- DW

UK Accuses Iran Of Plotting Attack Near US Airbase, Summons Ambassador And Imposes Sanctions

Houthis Warn US Of 'Painful Response' As Trump Slams Rebel Group Over Saudi Attacks

Saudi Crown Prince Moved Between Secure Palaces As Houthi Attacks Intensify: Report

US Military Confirms Livestream Of Nidal Hasan’s Execution After Hegseth’s ‘Public’ Remark

Business News

IMF Raises India GDP Growth Forecast To 7% For 2026 And 2027, Cites Strong Demand

Share Markets Open Higher Even As Crude Eases On Russian Supply Hopes, Sensex Up 200 Points

Tata Sons Listing Row: Tata Trusts Gets Until October 19 To Respond To Complaint

Gold vs Silver vs Equities: Where Should Investors Put Fresh Money After The Market Correction?

UPI MDR Deferred: Who Pays, How Much, And What Changes After Diwali

Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 13): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

India’s AI Market To Cross $7 Billion In 2026: 6 Companies Investors Can Track

We Cannot Have Our Usual Pay Increase’: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu On AI Cost Pressures

Sports News

Released On Bail, Then Scores A Century: DC Player Shares His Emotional Story

W,W,W! Bangladesh Star Creates Test Cricket History With Sensational Hat-Trick

Gujarat Titans Star Hospitalised, Posts Photo From Bed As Extended Layoff Looms

Top 5 Richest Cricket Boards In The World: Where Does Pakistan Stand?

Pakistani Cricketers Accused Of Cheating On Their Wives: Who Are They?

ECB Announces Central Contracts: 7 Players Earn First-Time Inclusion

Shubman Gill, Shafali Verma Shine As ICC Announces Player Of The Month Winners

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Miss 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI Gives Clear Answer

Missile Attack In Riyadh Halts Cristiano Ronaldo's Match

Virat Kohli Makes LinkedIn Debut, First Post Goes Viral

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