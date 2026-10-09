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School Assembly News Headlines Today October 10 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, October 10, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Noida Airport To Be Renamed Narendra Modi Int'l Airport, UP Cabinet Approves Resolution
- Ram Madhav Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Elon Musk's Starlink Row, Says India Is 'Not A Banana Republic'
- Delhi Metro May Seal Off 57 Stations Tonight Before Saturday’s CJP Rally At Jantar Mantar
- Delhi Weather: Cloudy Skies, Cooler Days Ahead As IMD Issues Rain Forecast
- Smit Machchhar To Receive Israel’s Highest Civilian Bravery Award For Fighting Off Flydubai Cockpit Attack
- Goa Man ‘Takes Charge’ As Excise Commissioner, Pays ₹27 Lakh; Appointment Letter Turns Out Fake
- Gurugram Cops Cremate Murder Victim's Body As Unidentified; SHO Suspended
- ‘All Options On Table’: INDIA Bloc To Decide Next Step In Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
- Delhi Police Deny Permission For October 10 CJP Protest As National Capital Turns Into Fortress
- Mail, Express Services To New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled On Oct 10 Amid CJP Protest Call
- Delhi Traders Seek Ban On Large Protests Till Diwali, Cite Falling Footfall Amid ECI Agitation
- Congress Women Leaders Slap Each Other During INDIA Bloc Protest In Faridabad; Video Goes Viral
- Delhi Police Intensify Hotel Checks For ‘Suspicious’ Guests Ahead Of CJP's Oct 10 Protest
- RTU student found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kota; protest on campus
- Supreme Court Judge Recuses From Punjab Govt Plea Over CBI Probe Into Graft Charges
- Kerala HC Orders FIR Against Pinarayi Vijayan In CMRL Case, Sets Aside SIT Probe
International News
- US ICE Agents Shoot Man In New York With 5-Year-Old In Car, Mamdani Vows To Demand End To Raids
- Pakistan Up For Split? Munir Backs Plan To Divide 4 Provinces Into 12-15 Smaller Units
- Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh Damage Kindergarten, Medical Complex In Saudi Arabia
- UK: Two Latvian men arrested for breaking into RAF base
- US Military Confirms Livestream Of Nidal Hasan’s Execution After Hegseth’s ‘Public’ Remark
Business News
- Share Markets Sigh In Relief As Oil Prices Ease: Sensex Over 200 Points Up, Nifty Above 22,300
- RBI’s First Rate Hike In 3 Years: How Your Home Loan EMI And FD Returns Could Change
- US Suspends TCS From Green Card Programme, But The IT Giant Has A Clear Message
- Airfare Hike Alert: After IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air Raise Fuel Surcharges; Check New Rates
- Tata Sons Listing Row: Noel Tata Seeks PMO Meeting To Explain His Opposition
- Trump's Green Card Suspension Hits Microsoft, TCS, Infosys: Impact on Indians Explained
- Renault Duster Hybrid Mileage Revealed: SUV To Deliver 29 kmpl
- 8th Pay Commission: 15-Year Pension Rule May Be Cut To 10-12 Years; What Pensioners Should Know
- Bank Holidays Next Week: Banks To Close On These Dates From Oct 11-17; Check RBI’s City-Wise List
- IPO Fundraising Hits Record $12.5 Billion In 2026 Despite 14% Nifty Decline: Report
- RBI May Hike Repo Rate By 75 Bps By June 2027, Says Goldman Sachs Economist
Sports News
- 33 Balls, 0 Runs! Australia Opener's Test Comeback Ends In Frustrating Duck
- 18-Year-Old School Student Becomes Most Expensive Buy At SA20 Auction
- Mohammed Shami Gets A Spot In The Team, Will Play Match On This Day
- Dinesh Falahari's Fresh Claim On Virat-Anushka: 'They Came As Businessmen, Now Devote Radha Rani'
- How Much Money Did Ajit Agarkar Make From BCCI? Salary And Net Worth Revealed
- PCB Announces PSL Schedule; Another IPL-PSL Showdown Looms
- Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Hit By Legal Battle, Vinoo Mankad Trophy Exit Confirmed
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