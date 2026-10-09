School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Noida Airport To Be Renamed Narendra Modi Int'l Airport, UP Cabinet Approves Resolution

Ram Madhav Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Elon Musk's Starlink Row, Says India Is 'Not A Banana Republic'

Delhi Metro May Seal Off 57 Stations Tonight Before Saturday’s CJP Rally At Jantar Mantar

Delhi Weather: Cloudy Skies, Cooler Days Ahead As IMD Issues Rain Forecast

Smit Machchhar To Receive Israel’s Highest Civilian Bravery Award For Fighting Off Flydubai Cockpit Attack

Goa Man ‘Takes Charge’ As Excise Commissioner, Pays ₹27 Lakh; Appointment Letter Turns Out Fake

Gurugram Cops Cremate Murder Victim's Body As Unidentified; SHO Suspended

‘All Options On Table’: INDIA Bloc To Decide Next Step In Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Delhi Police Deny Permission For October 10 CJP Protest As National Capital Turns Into Fortress

Mail, Express Services To New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled On Oct 10 Amid CJP Protest Call

Delhi Traders Seek Ban On Large Protests Till Diwali, Cite Falling Footfall Amid ECI Agitation

Congress Women Leaders Slap Each Other During INDIA Bloc Protest In Faridabad; Video Goes Viral

Delhi Police Intensify Hotel Checks For ‘Suspicious’ Guests Ahead Of CJP's Oct 10 Protest

RTU student found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kota; protest on campus

Supreme Court Judge Recuses From Punjab Govt Plea Over CBI Probe Into Graft Charges

Kerala HC Orders FIR Against Pinarayi Vijayan In CMRL Case, Sets Aside SIT Probe

International News

US ICE Agents Shoot Man In New York With 5-Year-Old In Car, Mamdani Vows To Demand End To Raids

Pakistan Up For Split? Munir Backs Plan To Divide 4 Provinces Into 12-15 Smaller Units

Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh Damage Kindergarten, Medical Complex In Saudi Arabia

UK: Two Latvian men arrested for breaking into RAF base

US Military Confirms Livestream Of Nidal Hasan’s Execution After Hegseth’s ‘Public’ Remark

Business News

Share Markets Sigh In Relief As Oil Prices Ease: Sensex Over 200 Points Up, Nifty Above 22,300

RBI’s First Rate Hike In 3 Years: How Your Home Loan EMI And FD Returns Could Change

US Suspends TCS From Green Card Programme, But The IT Giant Has A Clear Message

Airfare Hike Alert: After IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air Raise Fuel Surcharges; Check New Rates

Tata Sons Listing Row: Noel Tata Seeks PMO Meeting To Explain His Opposition

Trump's Green Card Suspension Hits Microsoft, TCS, Infosys: Impact on Indians Explained

Renault Duster Hybrid Mileage Revealed: SUV To Deliver 29 kmpl

8th Pay Commission: 15-Year Pension Rule May Be Cut To 10-12 Years; What Pensioners Should Know

Bank Holidays Next Week: Banks To Close On These Dates From Oct 11-17; Check RBI’s City-Wise List

IPO Fundraising Hits Record $12.5 Billion In 2026 Despite 14% Nifty Decline: Report

RBI May Hike Repo Rate By 75 Bps By June 2027, Says Goldman Sachs Economist

Sports News

33 Balls, 0 Runs! Australia Opener's Test Comeback Ends In Frustrating Duck

18-Year-Old School Student Becomes Most Expensive Buy At SA20 Auction

Mohammed Shami Gets A Spot In The Team, Will Play Match On This Day

Dinesh Falahari's Fresh Claim On Virat-Anushka: 'They Came As Businessmen, Now Devote Radha Rani'

How Much Money Did Ajit Agarkar Make From BCCI? Salary And Net Worth Revealed

PCB Announces PSL Schedule; Another IPL-PSL Showdown Looms

Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Hit By Legal Battle, Vinoo Mankad Trophy Exit Confirmed

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