No, Travis Head will miss IPL 2027. The Australian star has already informed his team, SRH, about his unavailability for the upcoming season.
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School Assembly News Headlines Today November 18 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, November 18, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
- IPL cricket news focuses on retentions and team announcements.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Woman Sub-Inspector Found Dead In Washroom At Greater Noida Police Station
- UP Draft Electoral Roll Published, Voter Count Rises To 13.58 Crore
- Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' To Open To Public From Next Week: Parvesh Verma
- Rajasthan: Mob Attacks Polling Team After Sarpanch Candidate's Defeat; Magistrate's Vehicle Torched
- 8 Killed As Bus Falls Into Ravine In Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal; PM Modi Expresses Grief
- ‘Huge Sums Spent, Pollution Still Rising’: SC Warns States, UTs Of Fines Over Yamuna
- Man Shot Dead After 20 Rounds Fired Near Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra's Office In Khajuri Khas
- ‘Brings Back Old Fears’: Bilkis Bano Vows To Challenge SC Bail For Two Convicts In 2002 Gang-Rape Case
- ‘Cooperation, Not Competition’: PM Modi Calls India-ASEAN Ties An Anchor Of Peace At Manila Summit
- Major Gas Leak At ONGC Well Puts Andhra’s Konaseema On Alert, Residents Evacuated
- Cyclone Akvan To Intensify Into Very Severe Storm Today, Cross Andhra Coast On Nov 20; TN, AP, Odisha On Alert
- 'You Do Not Deserve': Lawyer Targets CJI Surya Kant In Supreme Court, Demands He Step Down
- CISF Deployment At Airports To Decline As Private Security Agencies Take Over Non-Core Duties
- UP Polls: Congress Seeks SP Strongholds, Muslim-Dominated Seats; Why Akhilesh May Resist
- Delhi High Court Pulls Up Kejriwal, Sisodia In Contempt Case; Gives Last Chance To Reply
- Over 1 Crore Hindu Voters Excluded In UP? EC Responds To CM Yogi Adityanath's Claim
- Railways Run Special Trains As Bihar Migrants Prepare To Return To Work After Chhath
- UP Seat Sharing: 19 Seats Sought By SP -- How Did Congress Perform There In 2022?
- 3-Month-Old Baby Dies, 7-8 Rescued After Building Collapses In Delhi's Shahdara
- Supreme Court Grants Relief To Azam Khan, Wife And Son In Fake Birth Certificate Case
- Tonique Asked To Pay Rs 8,020 For Charging Customer Rs 20 For Branded Carry Bag
- Sabarimala Witnesses Heavy Rush As Mandala Pilgrimage Season Begins
- Bihar: Chaos At Khesari Lal Yadav's Event, Stampede-Like Situation; Chairs Smashed
- 12-Year-Old Girl Loses Vision In Right Eye After Firecracker Hits Her During Diwali
- 2027 UP Elections: Nitin Nabin To Address BJP's Core Meeting In Mathura Today
- India, ASEAN To Boost Disaster Cooperation With Satellite Data Sharing, Joint Exercises
- DMK Targets Vijay Over Mekedatu Talks, Says CM Must Unite Parties Instead Of 'Solo Performance'
- Man Found Dead At Madurai Police Station Had Multiple Injuries, Ligature Mark, Post-Mortem Reveals
- SC To Hear Asaram's Appeal Against Conviction In Rajasthan Rape Case After Winter Break
- Kerala HC Allows Pregnancy Termination Of 15-Year-Old Sexual Assault Victim
International News
- Oil Tanker Catches Fire After Hitting Naval Mine In Strait Of Hormuz; 4th Attack In 24 Hours
- Trump Seeks To Overturn Hush Money Conviction As Federal Court Weighs Intervention
- Kim Jong Un Visits North Korean Ski Resort With Daughter Amid Trump’s Hints Of Possible Meeting
- Iran Plotting Dirty Bomb Attack Against Trump Officials In Washington? US Intelligence Raises Alarm
- Mongolia President To Resign After $25 Million Bribery Allegations Over Railway Project
- Russia Hits Kyiv's Two Major Bridges, Ukraine Strikes Crimean Bridge For Second Day
- California Hindu Temple Reports Third Break-In In Three Years, Seeks Ro Khanna's Help
- Bangladesh Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Shifted To Dhaka Jail, Lawyer Fears For His Life
- China Calls Xi-Trump-Putin Meeting ‘Groundbreaking’ Amid Global Nuclear Tensions
Business News
- Stock Market: Sensex Rises 500 PTS, Nifty Tops 25,400; Nifty PSU Bank Gains Nearly 2%
- India Inc Logs Best Quarterly Profit Growth In 4 Years, Lifts Market Hopes
- GDP Growth Likely To Ease To 5-Quarter Low Of 7.5% In July-September: ICRA
- Bank Nifty Surges To Record High Of 62,300 For First Time Ever; Canara Bank, PNB, SBI Jump Up To 5%
- Jensen Huang Seeks Return As Nvidia CEO Four Days After Resignation
- Amazon Plans $7 Billion Renewable Energy Investment In India By 2030
Sports News
- 'Virat Kohli Will Regret This Decision After 10 Years': Kapil Dev's Big Statement
- IPL Retention: These 10 Cricketers Have Found New Teams Ahead Of 2027 Season
- IPL 2027 Retention: 5 Expensive Players Who Could Be Released, One Costs ₹25 Crore
- IND vs NZ 1st Test: Shubman Gill Makes Big Announcement On India's Playing XI
- Big News For IPL Fans! ICC Announcement Clears The Air On 2027 Schedule
- 'Like Fly Removed From Milk': Aakash Chopra Questions Star Spinner's Treatment
- India's 'Shambolic' 48-Year Test Record In New Zealand Will Leave You Stunned
- Travis Head To Miss IPL 2027, Australian Star Informs SRH Of Unavailability
- Babar Azam's Love Life: 4 Women Linked To Pakistan Star And Pregnancy Claims
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