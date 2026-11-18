Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL cricket news focuses on retentions and team announcements.

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Woman Sub-Inspector Found Dead In Washroom At Greater Noida Police Station

UP Draft Electoral Roll Published, Voter Count Rises To 13.58 Crore

Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' To Open To Public From Next Week: Parvesh Verma

Rajasthan: Mob Attacks Polling Team After Sarpanch Candidate's Defeat; Magistrate's Vehicle Torched

8 Killed As Bus Falls Into Ravine In Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal; PM Modi Expresses Grief

‘Huge Sums Spent, Pollution Still Rising’: SC Warns States, UTs Of Fines Over Yamuna

Man Shot Dead After 20 Rounds Fired Near Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra's Office In Khajuri Khas

‘Brings Back Old Fears’: Bilkis Bano Vows To Challenge SC Bail For Two Convicts In 2002 Gang-Rape Case

‘Cooperation, Not Competition’: PM Modi Calls India-ASEAN Ties An Anchor Of Peace At Manila Summit

Major Gas Leak At ONGC Well Puts Andhra’s Konaseema On Alert, Residents Evacuated

Cyclone Akvan To Intensify Into Very Severe Storm Today, Cross Andhra Coast On Nov 20; TN, AP, Odisha On Alert

'You Do Not Deserve': Lawyer Targets CJI Surya Kant In Supreme Court, Demands He Step Down

CISF Deployment At Airports To Decline As Private Security Agencies Take Over Non-Core Duties

UP Polls: Congress Seeks SP Strongholds, Muslim-Dominated Seats; Why Akhilesh May Resist

Delhi High Court Pulls Up Kejriwal, Sisodia In Contempt Case; Gives Last Chance To Reply

Over 1 Crore Hindu Voters Excluded In UP? EC Responds To CM Yogi Adityanath's Claim

Railways Run Special Trains As Bihar Migrants Prepare To Return To Work After Chhath

UP Seat Sharing: 19 Seats Sought By SP -- How Did Congress Perform There In 2022?

3-Month-Old Baby Dies, 7-8 Rescued After Building Collapses In Delhi's Shahdara

Supreme Court Grants Relief To Azam Khan, Wife And Son In Fake Birth Certificate Case

Tonique Asked To Pay Rs 8,020 For Charging Customer Rs 20 For Branded Carry Bag

Sabarimala Witnesses Heavy Rush As Mandala Pilgrimage Season Begins

Bihar: Chaos At Khesari Lal Yadav's Event, Stampede-Like Situation; Chairs Smashed

12-Year-Old Girl Loses Vision In Right Eye After Firecracker Hits Her During Diwali

2027 UP Elections: Nitin Nabin To Address BJP's Core Meeting In Mathura Today

India, ASEAN To Boost Disaster Cooperation With Satellite Data Sharing, Joint Exercises

DMK Targets Vijay Over Mekedatu Talks, Says CM Must Unite Parties Instead Of 'Solo Performance'

Man Found Dead At Madurai Police Station Had Multiple Injuries, Ligature Mark, Post-Mortem Reveals

SC To Hear Asaram's Appeal Against Conviction In Rajasthan Rape Case After Winter Break

Kerala HC Allows Pregnancy Termination Of 15-Year-Old Sexual Assault Victim

International News

Oil Tanker Catches Fire After Hitting Naval Mine In Strait Of Hormuz; 4th Attack In 24 Hours

Trump Seeks To Overturn Hush Money Conviction As Federal Court Weighs Intervention

Kim Jong Un Visits North Korean Ski Resort With Daughter Amid Trump’s Hints Of Possible Meeting

Iran Plotting Dirty Bomb Attack Against Trump Officials In Washington? US Intelligence Raises Alarm

Mongolia President To Resign After $25 Million Bribery Allegations Over Railway Project

Russia Hits Kyiv's Two Major Bridges, Ukraine Strikes Crimean Bridge For Second Day

California Hindu Temple Reports Third Break-In In Three Years, Seeks Ro Khanna's Help

Bangladesh Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Shifted To Dhaka Jail, Lawyer Fears For His Life

China Calls Xi-Trump-Putin Meeting ‘Groundbreaking’ Amid Global Nuclear Tensions

Business News

Stock Market: Sensex Rises 500 PTS, Nifty Tops 25,400; Nifty PSU Bank Gains Nearly 2%

India Inc Logs Best Quarterly Profit Growth In 4 Years, Lifts Market Hopes

GDP Growth Likely To Ease To 5-Quarter Low Of 7.5% In July-September: ICRA

Bank Nifty Surges To Record High Of 62,300 For First Time Ever; Canara Bank, PNB, SBI Jump Up To 5%

Jensen Huang Seeks Return As Nvidia CEO Four Days After Resignation

Amazon Plans $7 Billion Renewable Energy Investment In India By 2030

Sports News

'Virat Kohli Will Regret This Decision After 10 Years': Kapil Dev's Big Statement

IPL Retention: These 10 Cricketers Have Found New Teams Ahead Of 2027 Season

IPL 2027 Retention: 5 Expensive Players Who Could Be Released, One Costs ₹25 Crore

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Shubman Gill Makes Big Announcement On India's Playing XI

Big News For IPL Fans! ICC Announcement Clears The Air On 2027 Schedule

'Like Fly Removed From Milk': Aakash Chopra Questions Star Spinner's Treatment

India's 'Shambolic' 48-Year Test Record In New Zealand Will Leave You Stunned

Travis Head To Miss IPL 2027, Australian Star Informs SRH Of Unavailability

Babar Azam's Love Life: 4 Women Linked To Pakistan Star And Pregnancy Claims

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