School Assembly News Headlines Today May 8, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 Today: WBBSE To Announce Class 10 Results At 9:30 AM, Direct Link To Check

National News

Tamil Nadu Suspense Ends? Governor Clears Vijay To Form Government: Report

11 Indian Ships Exit Strait Of Hormuz, 13 Still In Persian Gulf: MEA

Suvendu Adhikari Claims Aide Was Killed Because He Won Bhabanipur

‘Not Inviting TVK To Form Government Insults Mandate’: DMK, MNM And VCK Back Vijay

Mahua Moitra Shares Video, Claims Men Chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ On Flight She Was Travelling In

UP’s All-Veg ‘One District One Cuisine’ List Sparks Row Over Missing Non-Veg Dishes

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Portfolio List Out, Nishant Kumar Gets Health Ministry

TVK’s 108 MLAs May Resign If DMK Or AIADMK Stakes Claim To Form Government: Sources

‘50-Second Murder’: Contract Killer Angle Emerges In Suvendu Aide Killing Probe

TCS Nashik Row: Police Arrest Nida Khan In Alleged Conversion And Harassment Case

Sirf Hungama Khada Karna Maqsad Nahi’: Ex-DGMO Rajiv Ghai's Sharp Message To Pak

Tamil Nadu Governor Declines Vijay’s Bid To Form Govt: ‘Requisite Majority Not Established’

Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly

MEA Responds To Nepal’s Lipulekh Objection, Says Kailash Route In Use Since 1954

40 Passengers Left Cruise Ship After First Death - Multiple Countries On Alert

‘Terror Will Not Go Unanswered’: Defence Forces React On Operation Sindoor Anniversary

‘No Recommendations, No Corruption’: Yogi’s Big Message On UP Government Jobs

Bengal Governor Dismisses Assembly After Mamata RefusesTo Resign

Shocking Forensic Reveal In ‘Watermelon Death’ Case; Family Died Due To Rat Poison: Report

Akhilesh Yadav Meets Mamata Banerjee After TMC Defeat, Alleges ‘UP Model’ Used In Bengal Polls

International News

‘God Is Good’: Karoline Leavitt Announces Arrival Of Baby Viviana

China Defies Trump Sanctions Push, Tells Firms To Keep Buying Iranian Oil

Iran Releases Satellite Images Claiming Massive Damage To US Military Bases

‘This Is Not COVID’: WHO Reassures Public Over Hantavirus Outbreak

Austria Shooting Horror: 3 Dead In Linz, Police Launch Major Probe

Australia Arrests 3 Women With Alleged IS Links After Return From Syria

UAE Is Quietly Shipping Oil Through Strait Of Hormuz Despite Iranian Threats

US-Iran Trade Blame For Violating Ceasefire After Strikes In Hormuz; Trump Warns Tehran To Sign Deal 'Fast'

Iran Releases Satellite Images Claiming Massive Damage To US Military Bases

UK Faces ‘Constitutional Shock’ As Nationalists Gain Ground

Business News

China Defies Trump Sanctions Push, Tells Firms To Keep Buying Iranian Oil

Dalal Street Dips As Sensex Falls Marginally To Close At 77,896, Nifty Tests 24K

Wall Street Slips From Record Highs As Chip Stocks Retreat, Iran Talks In Focus

Leave Too Early, Lose Your Gratuity? Here’s The Rule Employees Often Miss

Received An Income Tax Notice? Here's What It Means And Exactly What to Do Next

Dream Trip On A Budget? These Travel Hacks Could Save You Thousands

No Emergency Fund? A Single Expense Could Disrupt Your Finances

Rupee Falls 28 Paise Amid US-Iran Peace Talks, Brent Crude Back Above $101

8th Pay Commission To Hold Key Delhi Meetings For Defence, Railway Stakeholders, Salaries Could Be Revised

Wall Street Scales New Peaks As AI Rally Intensifies, Oil Slumps On Iran Deal Optimism

‘Over Half Our Code Is Written by AI’: Freshworks Cuts 500 Jobs

Big Relief For MSMEs, Airlines Amid West Asia Crisis As Govt Unveils Rs 2.55 Lakh Crore Credit Plan

ALSO READ: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: West Bengal Class 10 Result At wbresults.nic.in, When and Where To Check

Sports News

Gujarat Titans To Wear Lavender Jersey vs SRH In IPL 2026

BCCI Tightens Rules For IPL Players; Hardik, Arshdeep Among Those Under Watch

Suryakumar Yadav Enters Parenthood; Couple Welcomes First Child

BGMI Redeem Codes Are Live: Hurry, As Only 10 Players Can Use Each One

Will MS Dhoni Bowl In IPL 2026? Practice Footage Goes Viral

Cricketer Who Debuted With Sachin Checks Into Rehab For Depression Treatment

If LSG Lose Today, They'll Become First Team Eliminated From IPL 2026 Playoff Race

Weather Report For LSG vs RCB: Rain Could Play Spoilsport; Check Pitch Report

Virat Kohli Pays Emotional Tribute To Former U-19 Teammate

Will Hardik Pandya Play RCB vs MI Match? Check Latest Health Update

IPL Toss Coin Has Unique History - Know What Makes It So Special

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Forced RR To Change Auction Plans: RR CEO Chats Revealed

Axar Patel Throws Kuldeep Yadav Under The Bus As Delhi Capitals Struggle For Survival

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI