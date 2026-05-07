School Assembly News Headlines Today May 7, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

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National News

BJP Set To Form Bengal Government; Three Big Names Emerge As Frontrunners For CM Post

Fake Number Plate, Erased Chassis: Tampered Car At Centre Of Suvendu Adhikari Aide's Murder

Nishant Kumar Likely To Join Bihar Cabinet; Several Names In Race For Ministerial Berths

Tamil Nadu Governor Unsatisfied With Vijay’s Majority Claim; Swearing-In Likely Delayed

Kerala CM Race Heats Up, Three Nair Leaders Emerge Congress Frontrunners

Mamata Challenges BJP, Says ‘Won’t Resign’: Inside Scoop On TMC’s High-Stakes Meeting

DMK Slams Congress For Joining Hands With TVK, Accuses Rahul Of Betraying Voters

AIADMK Rules Out Backing Vijay’s TVK ‘Under Any Circumstances’

Tamil Nadu Governor Unsatisfied With TVK’s Numbers: What Are Vijay’s Options?

2 Dead, Over 200 FIRs Filed, 433 Arrested In Post-Poll Violence, Says Bengal DGP

BJP Claims TMC's ‘Gunda Vahini’ Posing As Its Workers To Incite Violence In Bengal

Threat Call Sparks Security Scare At Mumbai’s Taj, Trident Hotels; Suspect Detained

TMC Rejects Poll Verdict; Abhishek Banerjee Says Party Will Move Court Over Election Process

Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide Shot Dead In Targeted Attack In West Bengal Amid Post-Poll Tensions

10 TMC MLAs Skip Mamata Banerjee’s High-Stakes Meeting To Decide Leader Of Opposition

‘Maintain Peace, We’ll Act Legally’: Suvendu Adhikari’s Sharp Message After Victory

‘Super El Niño’ Threat Looms: Why India Could Face Extreme Heat, Weak Monsoon After May 9

Samajwadi Party Ends I-PAC Contract Ahead Of UP Polls, Akhilesh Cites Fund Crunch

‘Badla, Not Badlav’: Kapil Sibal Tears Into PM Modi Over Bengal Remark

TMC Clarifies Absence Of 10 MLAs At Mamata’s Key Post-Poll Meeting, Says All Had Informed In Advance

Bengaluru Leads Metro Cybercrime Chart; Delhi Registers Fewer Cases Than Ghaziabad

International News

US-Iran Near ‘One-Page Memo’ Deal; Trump Warns Of Fresh Bombing If Talks Fail

CNN Founder And Philanthropist Ted Turner Dies At 87

‘Hope No Such Incident Happens’: Bangladesh Reacts To BJP’s Bengal Win Over Pushback Fears

USA 2026: Indian Firms Commit Record $20.5 Billion Investment In US

Iran Says It Is Reviewing Fresh US Proposal, Will Respond Soon

US Navy Disables Iranian Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman Over ‘Blockade Violation’

Hantavirus Outbreak Alert On Cruise Ship In South Africa; Two Passengers Test Positive

WHO Confirms Five Hantavirus Cases Linked To Cruise Ship Off African Coast

UK Faces ‘Constitutional Shock’ As Nationalists Gain Ground

Japan pivots Indo-Pacific strategy toward Southeast Asia

Israel-Lebanon Talks Resume, But Fighting Persists

India, Vietnam Elevate Ties; Set $25 Billion Trade Target By 2030

EAM Jaishankar calls on Surinamese President, pushes deeper bilateral cooperation

Business News

Dalal Street Witnesses Rise As Sensex Jumps Over 900 Points, Nifty Closes At 24,330

Wall Street Scales New Peaks As AI Rally Intensifies, Oil Slumps On Iran Deal Optimism

8th Pay Commission To Hold Key Delhi Meetings For Defence, Railway Stakeholders, Salaries Could Be Revised

From Go Sewa To Big Business: UP Youth Making Rs 10-12 Lakh Via Dairy Sector

Fortuner Buyers Take Note: Toyota Raises SUV Prices By Up To Rs 87,000

India’s Services Sector PMI Climbs To 5-Month High In April Amid West Asia War

Most People Think They’re Financially Stable, Until They Try The 777 Rule

‘Over Half Our Code Is Written by AI’: Freshworks Cuts 500 Jobs

Big Relief For MSMEs, Airlines Amid West Asia Crisis As Govt Unveils Rs 2.55 Lakh Crore Credit Plan

Free LPG To Rs 4,000 Jobless Grants: Can Tamil Nadu Afford Vijay’s Mega Welfare Push?

Think Your Investments Are Performing Well? Inflation May Say Otherwise

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Sports News

Pakistan Athletes Cleared For International Events In India, Bilateral Ban Continues

Why IPL 2026 Final Shifted From M. Chinnaswamy Stadium: All You Need To Know

‘Think He’s Ready’: Cricket Veteran Backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For India Debut

‘Besharmo…’: Yuvraj Singh’s Banter With Gill, Abhishek After Rishabh Pant’s Special Gift - WATCH

Bayern Munich vs PSG Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch UCL Semi-Final Clash

Which Stadium Has Hosted Most IPL Finals? Surprising Record Revealed

Ex-India Batter Manoj Tiwary Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Arup Biswas, Alleges Hindrances In Sports Role

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan Registers Marriage With Sophie Shine After Private Wedding

SRH vs PBKS Highlights: Cummins’ Hyderabad Demolishes Iyer’s Punjab In One-Sided IPL Clash

IPL 2026 SRH vs PBKS: Playing XI, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head and Match Prediction

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Update: This Batsman Leads After 44 Fours And 24 Sixes

Top 5 Batsmen With Most Sixes In IPL 2026, See Where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stands

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Forced RR To Change Auction Plans: RR CEO Chats Revealed

Is PSL A Failed Business Model? PCB Forced To Reveal Shambolic 4.5 Billion Debt

Hardik Pandya Uncertain For RCB Match: Skipper Misses Raipur Flight Amid MI Captaincy Crisis

Ahmedabad Will Host IPL 2026 Final: BCCI Confirms Narendra Modi Stadium As Final Venue

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule Announced: Check Dates, Venues And Key Details

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Qualification Scenario For All Teams Explained

Massive Drama In IPL 2026 As Controversial Wicket Of Nitish Rana Leaves Experts Confused

Axar Patel Throws Kuldeep Yadav Under The Bus As Delhi Capitals Struggle For Survival

Hardik Pandya To Join KKR In Next IPL Season? Find Out Why This Move Makes Perfect Sense

Sanju Samson Sacrifices His Third Century For CSK's Success In Delhi: 'Bit Too Selfish'

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