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School Assembly News Headlines Today May 6, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, May 6, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Orange Alert Issued For Delhi; More Rain And Lightning Expected: Check Advisory
- Mamata Refuses To Step Down, Says ‘There Is No Question Of My Resignation’
- When Will Mamata Banerjee Vacate CM House? What Do Rules Say
- Vijay’s First Statement After Landslide Win: ‘People First, Politics Later'
- If Mamata Refuses To Resign, Can The Governor Remove Her? What The Rules Say
- Emergency Evacuation At Chandigarh Airport After Power Bank Fire Onboard IndiGo Flight
- Omar Abdullah Questions INDIA Bloc Role, Says TMC-Congress Clash In Bengal ‘Unfortunate’
- Scooter Blast Near BSF Chowk In Jalandhar Sparks Panic, No Injuries Reported
- Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained (Sayantan)
- TVK 10 Seats Short In Tamil Nadu: What Are Vijay’s Options?
- Vijay Likely To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM On May 7: Report
- 'Kicked My Belly, Manhandled And Assaulted': Mamata Claims Attack During Vote Counting
- Mamata’s Core ‘2M’ Support Weakens: Muslim & Women Voters Tilt Bengal Towards BJP
- Vijay Has Sought Congress Support To Form Government: KC Venugopal
- Gorakhpur Gets Rs 612 Cr Boost As UP Govt Launches 71 Projects
- UP Govt To Open Two New Sports Colleges In Saharanpur, Fatehpur
- Mahindra To Bring In Many New SUVs Including Vision S As Part Of Scorpio Brand
- Congress Names Wasnik, Maken As Observers To Finalise Kerala CM Pick
- Cabinet Clears Proposal To Increase Supreme Court Strength From 34 To 38 Judges
International News
- 'We Don’t Want A Fight, But…': US Issues Open Warning To Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz
- US President Trump Congratulates PM Modi On BJP’s Historic Bengal Victory
- Lake Chad Attack: Boko Haram Kills 23, Injures Dozens Of Soldiers
- Japan Unveils New Indo-Pacific Strategy, Deepens Vietnam Ties
- Strait of Hormuz Tensions Ease Slightly As Trump Signals Pause In Naval Escorts
- From $300M To $800M: How Oil Prices Are Straining Pakistan’s Economy
- Prominent Cleric Maulana Muhammad Idrees Shot Dead In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Iran Rules Out 'Military Solution' To Hormuz Crisis, Warns US, UAE Against ‘Quagmire’ As Tensions Soar
- Trump Unveils ‘Project Freedom’ For Stranded Ships In Gulf Amid 'Very Positive' Talks With Iran
- Threat To The Crown: Dutch Authorities Foil Attack On Royal Sisters
- Iran: Jailed Nobel Winner Narges Mohammadi Hospitalised
- White House Briefly Locked Down After Man Opens Fire At Secret Service Officers Near Washington Monument
- Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia's Primorsk Oil Terminal
- Harmeet Dhillon traces journey from immigrant child to leading lawyer
Business News
- India, US very close to trade deal, need to get over last hurdle: Landau
- Share Markets Pare Gains, Volatility Remains High: Sensex Over 250 Points Down, Nifty Over 24K
- 8th Pay Commission After 6 Months: Where Things Stand Right Now
- Luxury SUVs Get Cheaper: Range Rover SV Prices Drop Sharply In India
- Invest In Gold Without Physical Hassle: All About EGRs On NSE
- No Money To Invest? Start With Rs 100 Using SIP, Here’s How
- Invest In Gold Without Physical Hassle: All About EGRs On NSE
- Indian companies announce USD 1.1 bn investment in US, to create 1,500 jobs
- Punjab power minister holds meeting with PSPCL officials, reviews infra damage due to rain
- Luxury SUVs Get Cheaper: Range Rover SV Prices Drop Sharply In India
- Share Markets Pare Gains, Volatility Remains High: Sensex Over 250 Points Down, Nifty Over 24K
- Crypto Isn't Replacing Stocks Yet: Why It's Becoming A Small But Powerful Portfolio Bet
- Apple's Next CEO John Ternus Plans To Sit On More Cash Before iPhone 18 Pro Drops
Sports News
- IPL 2026 Final Venue In Doubt? BCCI May Shift From Chinnaswamy Stadium: Report
- Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK Against DC In IPL 2026 Today? Check Latest Update
- Rishabh Pant Under Fire: Ex-India Star Slams LSG Skipper For Arjun Tendulkar Snub Amid IPL Struggles
- IPL 2026: Is Lungi Ngidi Fit For DC vs CSK? Bowling Coach Drops Big Update
- ‘Living Legend’: Rohit Sharma Earns Big Praise From LSG Owner After Comeback Heroics
- DC vs CSK IPL 2026: Toss Result & Final Playing XIs
- FIFA World Cup 2026 On DD Sports? Latest Broadcast Update For India
- DC vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE Blog
- IPL 2026 Top 7 Fastest Fifties: Young Guns Rewrite Record Books With Blazing Knocks
- IPL 2026 DC vs CSK Highlights: Samson Leads Chennai Home On Tricky Delhi Pitch
- Former India Cricketer Quits Trinamool Congress Over '5 Crore' Demand For Ticket
- WATCH: Virat Kohli's Emotional Farewell To RCB Member After Incredible 18-Year Stint
- Rishabh Pant Opens Up On Emotional Toll On Sanjiv Goenka After 'Tough' IPL Campaign
- RR Sale: Mittal-Poonawalla Deal Under Fire As Kal Somani Consortium Alleges Foul Play
- It's Not About One Party, But India: Rahul Gandhi On TMC's Loss In West Bengal Polls
- WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad Tells Jamie Overton 'You Should Go Home' Before Fight With Tilak Verma
- Real Reason Behind Hardik Pandya's Absence: Will MI Captain Return For RCB vs MI Match?
- That Is Not Acceptable': Sunil Gavaskar Lost His Cool At 'Unprofessional' Jasprit Bumrah
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