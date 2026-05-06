School Assembly News Headlines Today May 6, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Orange Alert Issued For Delhi; More Rain And Lightning Expected: Check Advisory

Mamata Refuses To Step Down, Says ‘There Is No Question Of My Resignation’

When Will Mamata Banerjee Vacate CM House? What Do Rules Say

Vijay’s First Statement After Landslide Win: ‘People First, Politics Later'

If Mamata Refuses To Resign, Can The Governor Remove Her? What The Rules Say

Emergency Evacuation At Chandigarh Airport After Power Bank Fire Onboard IndiGo Flight

Omar Abdullah Questions INDIA Bloc Role, Says TMC-Congress Clash In Bengal ‘Unfortunate’

Scooter Blast Near BSF Chowk In Jalandhar Sparks Panic, No Injuries Reported

Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained (Sayantan)

TVK 10 Seats Short In Tamil Nadu: What Are Vijay’s Options?

Vijay Likely To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM On May 7: Report

'Kicked My Belly, Manhandled And Assaulted': Mamata Claims Attack During Vote Counting

Mamata’s Core ‘2M’ Support Weakens: Muslim & Women Voters Tilt Bengal Towards BJP

Vijay Has Sought Congress Support To Form Government: KC Venugopal

Gorakhpur Gets Rs 612 Cr Boost As UP Govt Launches 71 Projects

UP Govt To Open Two New Sports Colleges In Saharanpur, Fatehpur

Mahindra To Bring In Many New SUVs Including Vision S As Part Of Scorpio Brand

Congress Names Wasnik, Maken As Observers To Finalise Kerala CM Pick

Cabinet Clears Proposal To Increase Supreme Court Strength From 34 To 38 Judges

International News

'We Don’t Want A Fight, But…': US Issues Open Warning To Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz

US President Trump Congratulates PM Modi On BJP’s Historic Bengal Victory

Lake Chad Attack: Boko Haram Kills 23, Injures Dozens Of Soldiers

Japan Unveils New Indo-Pacific Strategy, Deepens Vietnam Ties

Strait of Hormuz Tensions Ease Slightly As Trump Signals Pause In Naval Escorts

From $300M To $800M: How Oil Prices Are Straining Pakistan’s Economy

Prominent Cleric Maulana Muhammad Idrees Shot Dead In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Iran Rules Out 'Military Solution' To Hormuz Crisis, Warns US, UAE Against ‘Quagmire’ As Tensions Soar

Trump Unveils ‘Project Freedom’ For Stranded Ships In Gulf Amid 'Very Positive' Talks With Iran

Threat To The Crown: Dutch Authorities Foil Attack On Royal Sisters

Iran: Jailed Nobel Winner Narges Mohammadi Hospitalised

White House Briefly Locked Down After Man Opens Fire At Secret Service Officers Near Washington Monument

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia's Primorsk Oil Terminal

Harmeet Dhillon traces journey from immigrant child to leading lawyer

Business News

India, US very close to trade deal, need to get over last hurdle: Landau

Share Markets Pare Gains, Volatility Remains High: Sensex Over 250 Points Down, Nifty Over 24K

8th Pay Commission After 6 Months: Where Things Stand Right Now

Luxury SUVs Get Cheaper: Range Rover SV Prices Drop Sharply In India

Invest In Gold Without Physical Hassle: All About EGRs On NSE

No Money To Invest? Start With Rs 100 Using SIP, Here’s How

Invest In Gold Without Physical Hassle: All About EGRs On NSE

Indian companies announce USD 1.1 bn investment in US, to create 1,500 jobs

Punjab power minister holds meeting with PSPCL officials, reviews infra damage due to rain

Luxury SUVs Get Cheaper: Range Rover SV Prices Drop Sharply In India

Share Markets Pare Gains, Volatility Remains High: Sensex Over 250 Points Down, Nifty Over 24K

Crypto Isn't Replacing Stocks Yet: Why It's Becoming A Small But Powerful Portfolio Bet

Apple's Next CEO John Ternus Plans To Sit On More Cash Before iPhone 18 Pro Drops

Sports News

IPL 2026 Final Venue In Doubt? BCCI May Shift From Chinnaswamy Stadium: Report

Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK Against DC In IPL 2026 Today? Check Latest Update

Rishabh Pant Under Fire: Ex-India Star Slams LSG Skipper For Arjun Tendulkar Snub Amid IPL Struggles

IPL 2026: Is Lungi Ngidi Fit For DC vs CSK? Bowling Coach Drops Big Update

‘Living Legend’: Rohit Sharma Earns Big Praise From LSG Owner After Comeback Heroics

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: Toss Result & Final Playing XIs

FIFA World Cup 2026 On DD Sports? Latest Broadcast Update For India

DC vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE Blog

IPL 2026 Top 7 Fastest Fifties: Young Guns Rewrite Record Books With Blazing Knocks

IPL 2026 DC vs CSK Highlights: Samson Leads Chennai Home On Tricky Delhi Pitch

Former India Cricketer Quits Trinamool Congress Over '5 Crore' Demand For Ticket

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Emotional Farewell To RCB Member After Incredible 18-Year Stint

Rishabh Pant Opens Up On Emotional Toll On Sanjiv Goenka After 'Tough' IPL Campaign

RR Sale: Mittal-Poonawalla Deal Under Fire As Kal Somani Consortium Alleges Foul Play

It's Not About One Party, But India: Rahul Gandhi On TMC's Loss In West Bengal Polls

WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad Tells Jamie Overton 'You Should Go Home' Before Fight With Tilak Verma

Real Reason Behind Hardik Pandya 's Absence: Will MI Captain Return For RCB vs MI Match?

That Is Not Acceptable': Sunil Gavaskar Lost His Cool At 'Unprofessional' Jasprit Bumrah

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