School Assembly News Headlines Today May 5, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: How Much Score Do You Need For DU, JNU Admissions?

National News

PM Narendra Modi Calls Bengal Verdict 'Unprecedented, Historic'

Suvendu Defeats Mamata In Bhabanipur, Also Won In Nandigram

Vijay Waves At Crowd Outside Chennai Home; Trisha Gives Thumbs Up

Mamata Banerjee Loses Bhabanipur to Suvendu Adhikari By 15,000+ Votes

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Highlights: MK Stalin Concedes Defeat, Says ‘We Accept People’s Verdict’

'Gangotri To Gangasagar': PM Modi Salutes Voters Across States, Credits BJP Workers For Victory

From Auto Stand To Assembly: TVK Candidate Pulls Off Royapuram Shock

From Adhav Arjuna To Bussy Anand: Key TVK Leaders Surge Ahead As Vijay’s Party Storms TN Politics

Assam Assembly Elections: Gaurav Gogoi Loses From Jorhat By Over 20,000 votes, BJP Nears 100-Seat Mark

Pinarayi Vijayan Steps Down As Kerala CM After Poll Defeat

'Pushed, Denied Entry': Mamata Banerjee Alleges Assault; Claims BJP 'Looted' 100+ Seats

‘CM Vijay In Jana Nayagan’: Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Congratulate TVK Chief

Kangana Ranaut Shuts Down Marriage Rumours With Rahul Gandhi, Calls Viral Claim ‘Pathetic Fake News’

Switched-Off Mobile, Raniganj Docs Found Near Asansol Strong Room Trigger Security Scare

Rajasthan: 100 Booked, Govt School Principal Named In FIR Over Alleged Religious Conversion

Another Fire Breaks Out In Delhi; Blaze Erupts In Chawri Bazar’s Namkeen Gali

9-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Rajasthan village; Om Birla pays condolence visit

International News

White House Briefly Locked Down After Man Opens Fire At Secret Service Officers Near Washington Monument

US, Iran Launch Fresh Attacks As Tension Over Hormuz Control Intensifies

Iran Rules Out 'Military Solution' To Hormuz Crisis, Warns US, UAE Against ‘Quagmire’ As Tensions Soar

Harmeet Dhillon traces journey from immigrant child to leading lawyer

Indian Ship Carrying 45,000 Tonnes Of LPG Transits Strait Of Hormuz Amid Weeks-Long US Blockade

Iran War: Trump Reviewing New Tehran Proposal With Doubt

'Like Pirates': Trump Says Naval Blockade Of Iranian Ports 'Profitable Business' For US

Trump Unveils ‘Project Freedom’ For Stranded Ships In Gulf Amid 'Very Positive' Talks With Iran

Harmeet Dhillon traces journey from immigrant child to leading lawyer

Iran War: Trump Reviewing New Tehran Proposal With Doubt

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia's Primorsk Oil Terminal

Indian Ship Carrying 45,000 Tonnes Of LPG Transits Strait Of Hormuz Amid Weeks-Long US Blockade

Threat To The Crown: Dutch Authorities Foil Attack On Royal Sisters

Big Statement: Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Military Action Against Iran

China Rejects US Sanctions on Iranian Oil Imports

Iran: Jailed Nobel Winner Narges Mohammadi Hospitalised

Iraq Says Oil Exports To Normalise Within A Week Of Hormuz Crisis Ending

Business News

India-Jamaica ties characterised by 'continuity and change': EAM Jaishankar

8th Pay Commission Talks Gain Momentum; Team To Visit Hyderabad, Srinagar And Ladakh

Air India Slashes International Flights Till July Amid Fuel Spike, Airspace Curbs

Rohit Jain Appointed RBI Deputy Governor By Centre

Iran War Could Trigger Food Shortages; Billions Of Meals At Risk: Fertiliser Giant

Green Card Rules May Change: US Bill Proposes Major Immigration Reset

Wrong Sections, Wrong Returns: How The Income Tax Act 2025 Is Catching Companies Off Guard

‘Chotu’ Cylinder Shock: 5 Kg LPG Price Hiked, Here’s What You Pay Now

Sending Money To Family Abroad? India's New Remittance Rules Could Slow Down Your Transfer

Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Sharp Price Hike, Domestic Rates Unchanged

FPIs Pull Out Rs 60,847 Crore In April As Oil Surge, Global Risks Weigh

New Jeep Compact SUV For India Could Rival Creta With 1.5L Turbo

India’s Digital Payments Boom: 22.35 Billion Transactions In April, Up 25% YoY

ALSO READ: May 2026 School Holidays: Summer Break Relief As Schools To Stay Shut For Nearly Half The Month

Sports News

MI vs LSG Highlight, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Win By 6- Wickets

Rohit-Rickelton Makes MI Breathe Again After Record-Breaking Night At Wankhede

Wankhede Erupts As Rohit Sharma Returns

CSK To Be Without MS Dhoni In Upcoming Game

'Virat Kohli Call Me, ICC Call Me': Speed's Hilarious Plea To RCB Legend

From IPL To BJP: Ex-India, KKR Pacer Ashoke Dinda Battles To Retain Moyna Seat In WB Elections

KKR Star Reacts As Vijay’s TVK Set To Win 100+ Seats In Tamil Nadu Elections - Check Post

Bangladesh Captain Reprimanded For ICC Code Breach During T20 Series

Manish Pandey Scripts Unique IPL Feat, Joins Kohli, Rohit In Elite Club

Can MI Beat LSG? IPL Record Paints Grim Picture For Hardik Pandya ’s Side

Nicholas Pooran Blasts Second-Fastest IPL Fifty For LSG

Sachin Tendulkar’s Special Gesture: Hosts LSG Stars For Dinner Before MI Clash

Manish Pandey Scripts Unique IPL Feat, Joins Kohli, Rohit In Elite Club

Rohit Sharma Wins Hearts: Rushes To Help Groundman Hit During MI vs LSG Practice

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI