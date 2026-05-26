School Assembly News Headlines Today May 26, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

ALSO READ: CBSE Admits Answer Sheet Error, Sends Correct Copy After Student Trolled As ‘Pakistani’

National News

Delhi Braces For Another Week Of Intense Heat As IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Six Cops Suspended Over Security Breach Ahead of PM Modi’s Bengaluru Visit

From Meme To Movement? Cockroach Janta Party Lays Out Political Vision

Divorced Daughter Better Than Dead Daughter, Says SG As SC Hears Twisha Sharma Case

12-Year-Old Girl Found Dead On Way To Madrassa In J&K’s Budgam; Rape, Murder Suspected

‘Don’t Take It So Sentimentally’: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing Against Cockroach Janta Party

Assam Introduces Uniform Civil Code Bill: Marriage, Inheritance On Agenda

Liquor Shop Employee Shot, Stabbed During Robbery Bid In Delhi, Two Arrested

Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee Extend Support To Viral ‘Cockroach Janta Party’

21-Year-Old Injured After Accidental Firing During Party In Delhi's Rohini

TN CM Vijay Orders Police To Book Sexual Offence Cases Promptly, Ensure Stringent Punishment

Karnataka CM Change Buzz: Congress High Command Summons Siddaramaiah To Delhi

Kolkata Police Team Reaches TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence

‘Post Picture Of Goat, Perform Sacrifice Online’: Maha Minister Nitesh Rane Sparks Row

Good News For Delhi-NCR: Rain, Strong Winds Likely To Bring Relief From Heat

All Tourists Rescued From Mid-Air After Technical Fault Hits Gulmarg Gondola

Uttar Pradesh Farmer Registry Crosses 79% Mark, Over 2.28 Crore Farmers Enrolled

Padma Awards 2026: President Murmu Honours Dharmendra, N Rajam And Others

How Delhi Gymkhana Became India’s Most Powerful Private Club And Why Govt Wants It Back

Delhi Gymkhana Club Challenges Centre’s Eviction Order In High Court, Hearing Tomorrow

'Fuel Loot Not Over Yet’: Congress Targets Modi Govt After Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again

Indore Man Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide After Consuming Poison Over Suspected Affair

UP Reels Under Intense Heat As IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts; Rain Likely In Purvanchal

CBSE Admits Answer Sheet Error, Sends Correct Copy After Student Trolled As ‘Pakistani’

International News

Trump’s Abraham Accords Demand Puts Pakistan’s Peacebroker Role Under Pressure

Cuba Receives China Rice Shipment Amid US Threats, Blackouts

Fresh US Attack On Iran Ahead? Trump Shares AI Bomb Image Amid Peace Deal Uncertainty

Two LNG Vessels, Iraqi Crude Supertanker Exit Hormuz, Head For Pakistan, China

Marco Rubio, Wife Jeanette Visit Taj Mahal During Agra Visit

Canadian National Robbed Of iPhone 16 By Bike-Borne Men Near India Gate, Police Launch Probe

Hunger, Restrictions And Fear: Afghan Women Trapped In Cycle Of Violence

Pope Leo XIV Says AI Is Making War ‘More Feasible’

‘Either Great & Meaningful Deal Or No Deal’: Trump Says US Won’t Compromise On Iran

Iran Agrees To Give Up Enriched Uranium Stockpile Under Proposed US Deal: Report

Business News

Markets Cheer Possible US-Iran Breakthrough; Sensex Rallies Nearly 1,000 Points

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again By Over Rs 2: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Time In 10 Days; Delhi Prices Jump Sharply

Share Markets Hopeful On US-Iran Dialogue, Sensex Soars 800 Points, Nifty Over 23,950

HPCL, IOC, BPCL Shares Jump As Crude Oil Falls Below $98, Fuel Prices Rise Again

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Gets Quirky New Interior And More Features

Crude Oil Prices Slip Below $100 as US-Iran Talks Raise Hopes of Easing Energy Crisis

Crude Prices Fall Nearly 15% From Peak As Iran Tension Fears Cool

Share Markets Hopeful For US-Iran Deal, Sensex Over 1,000 Points Higher, Nifty Ends Above 24K

Fuel Price Hike, Gold Imports, And Fertiliser Costs: Sitharaman Breaks Down India’s Challenges

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Row: SC Questions NTA, Says ‘No Lessons Learnt’ Notices Issued On Reform Pleas

Sports News

Hardik Pandya To Join CSK? Viral 07 07 Instagram Story Leaves Fans Convinced

Tim David ODI Future In Doubt; Australia Lock In Three Veteran Fast Bowlers For World Cup 2027

Lionel Messi Injury: Argentina Star Walks Off Pitch To Trigger Panic Ahead Of FIFA World Cup - WATCH

Ranji Trophy Winner Dies: Star Bowler Suffers Fatal Heart Attack During League Match

Mumbai Indians Break Silence On Hardik Pandya's Captaincy, Future: 'It Didn't Work Out For Us'

Kimi Antonelli Becomes Only Driver To Acheive First Four Career Wins In Consecutive GPs

Hamilton, Verstappen And Bono Celebrate Antonelli's Historic Win; Video Goes Viral

After Virat Kohli's Post-Match Snub, Fans Abuse Travis Head's Family: They Are Attacking My Family'

POCSO-Hit Yash Dayal Contradicts RCB's Explanation For Snub: 'Decision Made By Authority'

3 Cricketers Who Played For Both India And Pakistan Ft. Father Of Pakistan Cricket

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