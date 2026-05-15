School Assembly News Headlines Today May 15, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

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National News

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests 2 More; 7 Accused Held So Far

ECI Launches Phase III Of SIR Across 16 States And 3 UTs

CM Rekha Gupta Announces Two-Day Weekly Work From Home For Govt Offices

Amul, Mother Dairy Milk Prices Increased From Today: Check Revised Rates

‘Vilification Campaign’: Delhi HC Begins Contempt Proceedings Against Kejriwal

VD Satheesan Meets Kerala Governor, Stakes Claim To Form Govt; Oath Likely Monday

Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Excise Policy Case; Kejriwal Says ‘Truth Has Triumphed’

ED Arrests Kolkata DCP Santanu Sinha Biswas In Alleged Land-Grabbing Case

NEET Paper Leak Row Intensifies As Dharmendra Pradhan Faces Protests In Ahmedabad

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Gets OTT Premiere Date: Know Where You Can Watch It

‘We Dominated The Escalation Matrix’: CDS Anil Chauhan On Operation Sindoor

Shocking Video Shows UP Man Flung 50 Feet Into Air With Tin Roof During Violent Storm

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests 2 More; 7 Accused Held So Far

NEET Paper Leak Row Intensifies As Dharmendra Pradhan Faces Protests In Ahmedabad

Stalin Takes Responsibility For DMK Poll Defeat, Announces Review Panel To Study Loss

West Bengal Government Makes Vande Mataram Mandatory In School Morning Assemblie

International News

Indian-Flagged Ship Sinks After Drone Strikes Near Strait Of Hormuz

200 Boeing Jets For China: Trump Hails Mega Aviation Deal During Beijing Visit

BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meet Sparks Optimism For A Productive Summit (Nayanima)

‘Wai Wai Became Emotional Memory’: Binod Chaudhary On Building A South Asian Icon

Jaishankar Reaffirms India’s Support For Two-State Solution For Palestine At BRICS Meet

UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting Resigns, Cites Lack Of Confidence In PM Starmer

Nintendo Is Coming To India With Switch 1, & The Price Tag Will Make You Think Twice

Trump, Xi To Wrap Up Two-Day Beijing Summit Amid Taiwan Tensions, Iran Truce And Trade Deals

200 Boeing Jets For China: Trump Hails Mega Aviation Deal During Beijing Visit

UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting Resigns, Cites Lack Of Confidence In PM Starmer

BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meet Sparks Optimism For A Productive Summit

Planning A Thailand Trip? Visa-Free Stay Halved For 93 Countries; India Impact Explained

After Hantavirus Panic, France Faces Cruise Ship Health Crisis With Suspected Norovirus, 1,700 Confined

Business News

Fuel Prices Hiked In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Cities: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates On May 15; Long Queues Seen

Fuel Prices Hiked Across India; Petrol Nears Rs 98, Diesel Costlier By Rs 3.11 Per Litre

CNG Price Hiked Again In Mumbai, Rate Rises To Rs 84 Per Kg

Dalal Street Ends In Green As Sensex Jumps 789 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Gold Import Duty Goes Up And Gold ETFs Shoot Up 8%: Is This Your Cue To Invest?

S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Fresh Record Highs As Nvidia Leads Tech Rally

Should You Buy Insurance Early in the Financial Year? Here’s Why It Helps

New Honda City Facelift Gets Sharper Looks. Is Honda Eyeing Younger Buyers?

India’s Wholesale Inflation Surges To 8.3% In April As Fuel Prices Spike Amid Iran War

US Plans 30% Salary Hike For H-1B Visa Holders But Here's Why It's Bad News For Indians

Cabinet Approves Rs 37,500 Crore Scheme To Boost Coal Gasification, Cut Import Dependence

RBI Set To Pay Highest-Ever Dividend To Government, Fiscal Boost Expected

Sports News

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Storm Into Thailand Open 2026 Quarterfinals

Pat Cummins Fires Back At Explosive BBL Snub Claims With Blunt Social Media Response

Tilak Varma And Mumbai Indians Hand Fifth Consecutive Loss To Punjab Kings

'Change ASAP': Ashwin Furiously Calls For Change Of Rule After Final Ball Drama Cost PBKS

Why Surya, Hardik Not Playing In PBKS vs MI: Inside Details Of Mumbai Indians' Captaincy Shift

Dwayne Bravo's Emotional Message To Virat Kohli After Historic Ninth Century

PBKS vs MI Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11 For Dharmashala Fixture

Tri-Nation A series In Sri Lanka: Vaibhav Sooryvanshi Receives Call-Up; Check Full Schedule

Huge Update Amid MI Captaincy Crisis: Report Addresses Hardik Pandya's Trade Rumours

Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Likely To Miss PBKS vs MI Game; Bumrah Tipped To Lead MI

Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Singh In Trouble After Misogynistic Web Series Dialogue

Virender Sehwag Calls Jasprit Bumrah 'Chumrah' On Air; Social Media Fumes

ALSO READ: School Assembly News Headlines Today May 14, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

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