School Assembly News Headlines Today May 15, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, May 15, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
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National News
- NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests 2 More; 7 Accused Held So Far
- ECI Launches Phase III Of SIR Across 16 States And 3 UTs
- CM Rekha Gupta Announces Two-Day Weekly Work From Home For Govt Offices
- Amul, Mother Dairy Milk Prices Increased From Today: Check Revised Rates
- ‘Vilification Campaign’: Delhi HC Begins Contempt Proceedings Against Kejriwal
- VD Satheesan Meets Kerala Governor, Stakes Claim To Form Govt; Oath Likely Monday
- Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Excise Policy Case; Kejriwal Says ‘Truth Has Triumphed’
- ED Arrests Kolkata DCP Santanu Sinha Biswas In Alleged Land-Grabbing Case
- NEET Paper Leak Row Intensifies As Dharmendra Pradhan Faces Protests In Ahmedabad
- Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Gets OTT Premiere Date: Know Where You Can Watch It
- ‘We Dominated The Escalation Matrix’: CDS Anil Chauhan On Operation Sindoor
- Shocking Video Shows UP Man Flung 50 Feet Into Air With Tin Roof During Violent Storm
- NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests 2 More; 7 Accused Held So Far
- NEET Paper Leak Row Intensifies As Dharmendra Pradhan Faces Protests In Ahmedabad
- Stalin Takes Responsibility For DMK Poll Defeat, Announces Review Panel To Study Loss
- West Bengal Government Makes Vande Mataram Mandatory In School Morning Assemblie
International News
- Indian-Flagged Ship Sinks After Drone Strikes Near Strait Of Hormuz
- 200 Boeing Jets For China: Trump Hails Mega Aviation Deal During Beijing Visit
- BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meet Sparks Optimism For A Productive Summit (Nayanima)
- ‘Wai Wai Became Emotional Memory’: Binod Chaudhary On Building A South Asian Icon
- Jaishankar Reaffirms India’s Support For Two-State Solution For Palestine At BRICS Meet
- UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting Resigns, Cites Lack Of Confidence In PM Starmer
- Nintendo Is Coming To India With Switch 1, & The Price Tag Will Make You Think Twice
- Trump, Xi To Wrap Up Two-Day Beijing Summit Amid Taiwan Tensions, Iran Truce And Trade Deals
- 200 Boeing Jets For China: Trump Hails Mega Aviation Deal During Beijing Visit
- UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting Resigns, Cites Lack Of Confidence In PM Starmer
- BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meet Sparks Optimism For A Productive Summit
- Planning A Thailand Trip? Visa-Free Stay Halved For 93 Countries; India Impact Explained
- After Hantavirus Panic, France Faces Cruise Ship Health Crisis With Suspected Norovirus, 1,700 Confined
Business News
- Fuel Prices Hiked In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Cities: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates On May 15; Long Queues Seen
- Fuel Prices Hiked Across India; Petrol Nears Rs 98, Diesel Costlier By Rs 3.11 Per Litre
- CNG Price Hiked Again In Mumbai, Rate Rises To Rs 84 Per Kg
- Dalal Street Ends In Green As Sensex Jumps 789 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
- Gold Import Duty Goes Up And Gold ETFs Shoot Up 8%: Is This Your Cue To Invest?
- S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Fresh Record Highs As Nvidia Leads Tech Rally
- Should You Buy Insurance Early in the Financial Year? Here’s Why It Helps
- New Honda City Facelift Gets Sharper Looks. Is Honda Eyeing Younger Buyers?
- India’s Wholesale Inflation Surges To 8.3% In April As Fuel Prices Spike Amid Iran War
- US Plans 30% Salary Hike For H-1B Visa Holders But Here's Why It's Bad News For Indians
- Cabinet Approves Rs 37,500 Crore Scheme To Boost Coal Gasification, Cut Import Dependence
- RBI Set To Pay Highest-Ever Dividend To Government, Fiscal Boost Expected
Sports News
- PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Storm Into Thailand Open 2026 Quarterfinals
- Pat Cummins Fires Back At Explosive BBL Snub Claims With Blunt Social Media Response
- Tilak Varma And Mumbai Indians Hand Fifth Consecutive Loss To Punjab Kings
- 'Change ASAP': Ashwin Furiously Calls For Change Of Rule After Final Ball Drama Cost PBKS
- Why Surya, Hardik Not Playing In PBKS vs MI: Inside Details Of Mumbai Indians' Captaincy Shift
- Dwayne Bravo's Emotional Message To Virat Kohli After Historic Ninth Century
- PBKS vs MI Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11 For Dharmashala Fixture
- Tri-Nation A series In Sri Lanka: Vaibhav Sooryvanshi Receives Call-Up; Check Full Schedule
- Huge Update Amid MI Captaincy Crisis: Report Addresses Hardik Pandya's Trade Rumours
- Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Likely To Miss PBKS vs MI Game; Bumrah Tipped To Lead MI
- Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Singh In Trouble After Misogynistic Web Series Dialogue
- Virender Sehwag Calls Jasprit Bumrah 'Chumrah' On Air; Social Media Fumes
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