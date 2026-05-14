School Assembly News Headlines Today May 14, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, May 14, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
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National News
- West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari To Retain Bhabanipur Seat, Vacate Nandigram
- Prateek Yadav’s Post-Mortem Report Says Blood Clot, Lung Infection Led To Cardiac Arrest
- Kerala CM Deadlock Nears End After 10-Day Delay, Congress MLAs To Meet On May 14
- Fuel Crisis Forces Air India To Suspend Several International Flights, US Routes Hit Hard
- Karnataka Allows Hijab, Turban And Religious Symbols In Schools, Revokes 2022 Order
- Government Extends Tenure Of Praveen Sood As CBI Director For One More Year
- Karnataka Allows Hijab, Turban And Religious Symbols In Schools, Revokes 2022 Order
- From Mohammad To 'MD': Why Gig Workers Are Hiding Their Names To Survive India’s Platform Economy
- Kerala Fuel Pumps Cap Diesel, Petrol Sales Amid Supply Management Measures
- Abolish Exam’: Vijay Says UG NEET 2026 Paper Leak Is ‘Not the First’
- ‘He Was Taking BP Medicines’: Medanta Doctor Speaks on Prateek Yadav’s Death
- Himanta Government Approves Uniform Civil Code in First Cabinet Meeting, Implementations Soon
- AIADMK Takes Big Action, Removes 25 MLAs Who Backed Vijay During Floor Test
- ‘Keep Expenses In Check’: PM Modi’s Big Message To Ministers At Cabinet Meeting
- CBI Arrests 5 in NEET UG-2026 Paper Leak Case, Raids Jaipur, Nashik, Gurugram
- ‘Forget Wayanad’: Posters Warning Rahul, Priyanka Surface In Kerala Amid CM Deadlock
- NEET Paper Leak: Accused Shubham Khairnar Produced Before Mumbai Court by CBI
- Delhi-NCR Witnesses Light Rainfall, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Thunderstorm And Hail
- ‘65% Voters Rejected TVK’: Udhayanidhi Stalin Targets Vijay Govt During Tamil Nadu Trust Vote Debate
International News
- Trump Arrives In Beijing For Crucial Talks With Xi Jinping On Trade, Tariffs And Taiwan
- Iran Keen On India Developing Chabahar Port Project, Says Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi
- No Gas After 9 PM: Pakistan’s Fuel Crisis Is Now Deciding Dinner And Tea Time
- Gunshots Heard Inside Philippines Senate Amid Tensions Over ICC Arrest Threat
- Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Cost Over Rs 2 Lakh In India: Here's Why
- Trump’s China Trip Or Tech Billionaire Summit? What Musk, Cook, Huang Are Planning To Do At Xi Summit
- Jensen Huang Backs Trump's Bid To 'Open Up' China's $50 Billion AI Market
- Trump To Meet Xi In China After 9 Years Today; Tariffs, Taiwan And Iran In Focus
- Netanyahu Claims Secret UAE Visit During Iran War; Tehran Warns Against 'Collusion With Israel'
- Trump To Meet Xi In China After 9 Years Today; Tariffs, Taiwan And Iran In Focus
- Feel like Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone, says Vance as Trump visits China
- Saudi Arabia Secretly Carried Out Airstrikes On Iran During West Asia War: Report
- WHO Warns Hantavirus Fight ‘Not Over Yet’ After Cruise Ship Evacuation
- ‘Bing, Bing, GONE!’ Trump Posts AI Images Showing Dramatic US Military Strikes On Iran
Business News
- Amul And Mother Dairy Hike Milk Prices From May 14
- Air Conditioners, Fuel, And Food: Tracking Summer Inflation At Home
- S&P 500 Holds Near Record Highs As Chip Stocks Rally Despite Inflation Concerns
- Crude Oil Shock May Push India Towards Fuel Price Hike, Says RBI Chief
- India Bans Sugar Exports, Global Prices Likely To Rise
- Silicon Valley’s Brutal AI Reset Has Wiped Out 73,000+ Jobs This Year. India Inc Thinks There's A Silver Lining Here
- Gold, Silver To Get Costlier As India Raises Tariff Imports To 15% After PM Modi's Appeal
- Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On May 14 As Oil Companies Lose Rs 1,700 Crore Daily
- Bihar Govt Hikes DA To 60% For 9 Lakh Employees, Clears 18 Key Decisions In Cabinet Meet
ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak: CBI Arrests BJP Leader Dinesh Biwal, Brother Over Alleged Rs 30 Lakh Deal
Sports News
- BCCI To Hold Key Meeting With Agarkar-Led Panel Over India Fast Bowling Plans: Report
- Hardik Pandya Could Miss Another MI IPL 2026 Match Despite Returning To Training: Report
- Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration Of His First Run After Two Ducks; Commentators React
- Mumbai Indians Breaks Silence On Hardik Pandya's Abrupt Absence From Two Fixtures
- MS Dhoni's Availability In LSG vs CSK Match: Last Minute Decision Leaves Fans Disappointed
- RCB vs KKR Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11
- Raipur Weather Update: Official Start Time For RCB vs KKR After Rain Delay
- Babar Azam To Become Pakistan Test Captain? PCB To Replace Shan Masood: Report
- Virat Kohli 'Mocked' By Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan After Back-To-Back Ducks
- Alia Bhatt's Casual Moment With F1 Star Carlos Sainz In France Goes Viral
- Preity Zinta Slams 'Calculated Misinformation' As PBKS Silently Edits Jibe At Sports Journalists
- Hardik Pandya's 'Low Blow' To MI: England legends Labe Instagram Act 'Ultimate Disrespect'
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