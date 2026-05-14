School Assembly News Headlines Today May 14, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

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National News

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari To Retain Bhabanipur Seat, Vacate Nandigram

Prateek Yadav’s Post-Mortem Report Says Blood Clot, Lung Infection Led To Cardiac Arrest

Kerala CM Deadlock Nears End After 10-Day Delay, Congress MLAs To Meet On May 14

Fuel Crisis Forces Air India To Suspend Several International Flights, US Routes Hit Hard

Karnataka Allows Hijab, Turban And Religious Symbols In Schools, Revokes 2022 Order

Government Extends Tenure Of Praveen Sood As CBI Director For One More Year

Karnataka Allows Hijab, Turban And Religious Symbols In Schools, Revokes 2022 Order

From Mohammad To 'MD': Why Gig Workers Are Hiding Their Names To Survive India’s Platform Economy

Kerala Fuel Pumps Cap Diesel, Petrol Sales Amid Supply Management Measures

Abolish Exam’: Vijay Says UG NEET 2026 Paper Leak Is ‘Not the First’

‘He Was Taking BP Medicines’: Medanta Doctor Speaks on Prateek Yadav’s Death

Himanta Government Approves Uniform Civil Code in First Cabinet Meeting, Implementations Soon

AIADMK Takes Big Action, Removes 25 MLAs Who Backed Vijay During Floor Test

‘Keep Expenses In Check’: PM Modi’s Big Message To Ministers At Cabinet Meeting

CBI Arrests 5 in NEET UG-2026 Paper Leak Case, Raids Jaipur, Nashik, Gurugram

‘Forget Wayanad’: Posters Warning Rahul, Priyanka Surface In Kerala Amid CM Deadlock

NEET Paper Leak: Accused Shubham Khairnar Produced Before Mumbai Court by CBI

Delhi-NCR Witnesses Light Rainfall, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Thunderstorm And Hail

‘65% Voters Rejected TVK’: Udhayanidhi Stalin Targets Vijay Govt During Tamil Nadu Trust Vote Debate

International News

Trump Arrives In Beijing For Crucial Talks With Xi Jinping On Trade, Tariffs And Taiwan

Iran Keen On India Developing Chabahar Port Project, Says Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi

No Gas After 9 PM: Pakistan’s Fuel Crisis Is Now Deciding Dinner And Tea Time

Gunshots Heard Inside Philippines Senate Amid Tensions Over ICC Arrest Threat

Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Cost Over Rs 2 Lakh In India: Here's Why

Trump’s China Trip Or Tech Billionaire Summit? What Musk, Cook, Huang Are Planning To Do At Xi Summit

Jensen Huang Backs Trump's Bid To 'Open Up' China's $50 Billion AI Market

Trump To Meet Xi In China After 9 Years Today; Tariffs, Taiwan And Iran In Focus

Netanyahu Claims Secret UAE Visit During Iran War; Tehran Warns Against 'Collusion With Israel'

Trump To Meet Xi In China After 9 Years Today; Tariffs, Taiwan And Iran In Focus

Feel like Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone, says Vance as Trump visits China

Saudi Arabia Secretly Carried Out Airstrikes On Iran During West Asia War: Report

WHO Warns Hantavirus Fight ‘Not Over Yet’ After Cruise Ship Evacuation

‘Bing, Bing, GONE!’ Trump Posts AI Images Showing Dramatic US Military Strikes On Iran

Business News

Amul And Mother Dairy Hike Milk Prices From May 14

Air Conditioners, Fuel, And Food: Tracking Summer Inflation At Home

S&P 500 Holds Near Record Highs As Chip Stocks Rally Despite Inflation Concerns

Crude Oil Shock May Push India Towards Fuel Price Hike, Says RBI Chief

India Bans Sugar Exports, Global Prices Likely To Rise

Silicon Valley’s Brutal AI Reset Has Wiped Out 73,000+ Jobs This Year. India Inc Thinks There's A Silver Lining Here

Gold, Silver To Get Costlier As India Raises Tariff Imports To 15% After PM Modi's Appeal

Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On May 14 As Oil Companies Lose Rs 1,700 Crore Daily

Bihar Govt Hikes DA To 60% For 9 Lakh Employees, Clears 18 Key Decisions In Cabinet Meet

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Sports News

BCCI To Hold Key Meeting With Agarkar-Led Panel Over India Fast Bowling Plans: Report

Hardik Pandya Could Miss Another MI IPL 2026 Match Despite Returning To Training: Report

Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration Of His First Run After Two Ducks; Commentators React

Mumbai Indians Breaks Silence On Hardik Pandya's Abrupt Absence From Two Fixtures

MS Dhoni's Availability In LSG vs CSK Match: Last Minute Decision Leaves Fans Disappointed

RCB vs KKR Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

Raipur Weather Update: Official Start Time For RCB vs KKR After Rain Delay

Babar Azam To Become Pakistan Test Captain? PCB To Replace Shan Masood: Report

Virat Kohli 'Mocked' By Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan After Back-To-Back Ducks

Alia Bhatt's Casual Moment With F1 Star Carlos Sainz In France Goes Viral

Preity Zinta Slams 'Calculated Misinformation' As PBKS Silently Edits Jibe At Sports Journalists

Hardik Pandya's 'Low Blow' To MI: England legends Labe Instagram Act 'Ultimate Disrespect'

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