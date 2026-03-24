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School Assembly News Headlines Today March 24, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 24, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: NDA Finalises Seat Sharing, AIADMK To Lead Alliance
- 'Disruption In Strait Of Hormuz Not Acceptable': PM's Strong Message In Parliament Amid Middle East War
- Former Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Arrested In Warehousing Official Suicide Case
- Petrol & Diesel Prices To Increase In Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu Govt Passes Bill
- On Cam: Drunk Youth Performs Bike Stunts On Busy Bengaluru Road, Video Goes Viral; Police Launch Hunt
- Approach CAT: Uttarakhand HC to IPS officers contesting Centre's deputation order
- Formula E race case: Telangana ACB files charge sheet against BRS leader Rama Rao, four others
- Several core issues remain unanswered: Tharoor on Centre's response in LS on Gyan Bharatam query
- Delhi Power Prices May Rise From April 2026, Residents Face Higher Electricity Bills
- Cold storage collapse in Prayagraj leaves 4 dead, 14 injured; triggers ammonia gas leak
- EC publishes first supplementary voters' list after SIR adjudications for West Bengal
- Pinarayi Vijayan Alleges Congress-BJP ‘Understanding’ Helped BJP Win Nemom In 2016
- Kejriwal Raises Concern Over Airfare Cap Removal, Seeks Fare Regulation
- 'Very Concerning': PM Modi Flags West Asia Crisis In Parliament, Warns Of Risks To India
- 'Govt Ensuring Smooth Supply': What PM Modi Said On Fuel Concerns Amid Hormuz Crisis
- PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Govt, Completes 8,931 Days In Office
International News
- Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict, Energy Security Concerns As Trump Announces Strike Pause
- Trump Claims US In Contact With ‘Top Person’ In Iran, Refuses To Name Him
- Iran Speaker Denies US Talks After Israeli Media Names Him Trump’s ‘Top Contact’
- Colombian Military Plane With 110 Soldiers Crashes During Takeoff Near Peru Border
- Leonid Radvinsky, Billionaire Owner Of OnlyFans, Dies At 43
- 'Trump Backed Down': Iranian State Television Reacts After US Announces Pause On Strikes
- White House Considers Iran Parliament Speaker As Potential US-Backed Leader: Report
- US-Iran Talks Or Tensions? Trump’s Big Claim Vs Tehran’s Denial
- South African Provincial Govt Applauds Hindu Organisation For Community Work
- Trump Claims US In Contact With ‘Top Person’ In Iran, Refuses To Name Him
- 'Unprecedented': US-Israel Launch Massive Strikes On Iran, Tehran Threatens Escalation
- Four Jewish Ambulances Torched Outside London Synagogue In Suspected Antisemitic Attack
- 24 Days of Middle East War; Trump Issues Ultimatum as Iran Counters Threats
- Hormuz Crisis Sparks Global Alarm: IEA Flags ‘Major Threat’ To World Economy
- Trump Says US-Iran Talks Productive, Orders 5-Day Pause On Strikes Against Iranian Energy Sites
- Both Pilots Killed After Air Canada Plane Hits Ground Vehicle At New York’s LaGuardia Airport
Business News
- 8th Pay Commission: Govt Employees May Get Up To Rs 15 Lakh Arrears, Big Salary Hike Likely
- Oil Prices Drop 14% After Trump Pauses Iran Strikes, Tehran Denies Talks With US
- MARKET MELTDOWN: Sensex crashes 1,500 points as Middle East war triggers investor panic
- No Claim Needed: EPFO May Soon Transfer Unclaimed PF Funds Directly To You
- West Asia War Makes Dalal Street Bleed: Sensex Cracks 1,900 Points, Nifty Nosedives 3%
- Premium Petrol Price Hike: Fuel Costs Rise By Over 2 Rupees Across India
- Fuel Shock Continues: Industrial Diesel Jumps Over Rs 20 After Petrol Hike, Crosses Rs 100/Litre
- Education Costs Are Rising Faster Than Salaries: What It Means For Families
- Hormuz Crisis Sparks Global Alarm: IEA Flags ‘Major Threat’ To World Economy
- Crude Oil Surges 60%: Trump-Iran Tensions And Hormuz Crisis Rattle Global Markets
- Gold Isn’t Acting Like A Safe Haven: From Oil Prices To Israel-Iran War, What’s Driving The Fall?
Sports News
- Steve Smith Arrives In Pakistan For PSL Amid Looming Threat From PAK-Based Armed Group
- Axar Patel Joins Rohit Sharma In Slamming 'The Rule' That Kills All-Rounders In IPL 2026
- New IPL-Like League Announced: 6 Teams, Private Owners & Everything You Need To Know
- IPL 2026 Full Schedule Release: BCCI Confirms 74-Game Format; Full Fixtures Expected This Week
- PAK-Based Armed Group Threatens David Warner, Steve Smith & International Stars To Skip PSL
- PSL Matches Closed To Fans Amid West Asia Conflict, Naqvi Apologises
- IPL vs PSL 2026: Full List Of Stars Snubbing Pakistan To Join India’s Mega League
- IPL 2026: KKR Signs Unsold Rs 30 Lakh Uncapped Seamer To Replace Injured Akash Deep
- Irfan Pathan Lifts Lid On Punjab Kings’ IPL Ownership Struggles: 'Lack Of Coordination'
- PSL May Be Postponed Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions; Mohsin Naqvi Responds
- Shreyas Iyer Spotted Catching 'Dhurandhar' Mania Ahead Of IPL 2026
- Sunil Gavaskar Defends SRH Critique; Clarifies 'Hypocrisy' Over Pakistan TV Stint
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