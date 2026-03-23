School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

PM Chairs Key Meet On Energy Supplies, Reaffirms Commitment To Safeguarding Citizens

Delhi Wakes Up To Light Rain As IMD Forecasts More Showers Today; Temp To Rise After Rare March Chill

PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Govt, Completes 8,931 Days In Office

1 Dead, 6 Injured In Ropeway Mishap At Khallari Mata Temple In Chhattisgarh

BJP Candidate B Gopalakrishnan's 'Hindu MLA’ Remark Triggers Controversy

Mohanlal Joins Priyadarshan’s 100th Film, Shares Emotional Note On Iconic Reunion

Delhi Power Rates Likely To Go Up From April

Mamata Banerjee Targets PM Modi At Eid Rally, Calls Him ‘Biggest Infiltrator’

Mathura Update: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action After Mathura Violence

PM Modi Greets People Of Bihar On Bihar Diwas

West Asia Tensions Hit Your Plate: Zomato Fee Hike Explained

Flower Petals Showered On Police After Eid Prayers In Uttam Nagar

PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Govt, Completes 8,931 Days In Office

General Naravane Says He’s Now Focused On Writing Fiction After Memoir Row

Maharashtra Mini-Bus Catches Fire on Highway; 10 Passengers Escape Unharmed

Kejriwal Raises Concern Over Airfare Cap Removal, Seeks Fare Regulation

Puducherry Elections: BJP Announces Candidate For Karaikal (South)

Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrests 14th Accused From Agra

International News

Strait Of Hormuz Turns Flashpoint As Iran Floats $2 Million Transit Fee Amid Gulf Tensions

Iran President Sends Strong Warning: 'Strait Of Hormuz Open, But Not For Violators'

Trump Issues 'Death Of Iran' Threat After 48-Hour Ultimatum, Tehran Warns Of Retaliation

Netanyahu Calls On World Leaders To Join US-Israel War Against Iran

Iran Strikes Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Site with Ballistic Missiles, Panic Ensues

Iran’s 4,000-km Missile Missed US Base Diego Garcia, But the Message Hit Hard

Lashkar Commander Bilal Arif Salafi Shot & Stabbed Dead After Eid Prayers At Muridke HQ, Motive Unclear

Balen Shah’s Rise Marks Political Shift In Nepal With Implications For India

Iran Launches Missile Strikes on Southern Israel as 23rd Day of Conflict Escalates

47 injured as Iranian missile hits Israel's Dimona, home to its nuclear reactor and known as 'Little India'

Iran Strikes Southern Israel: Arad, Dimona Hit by Ballistic Missiles; Over 180 Injured

Deep Dive: Why Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Site Is Called ‘Little India’ And Why It Matters

Revenge For Son-In-Law Killing Behind Lashkar Commander Bilal Salafi Murder, Fresh Inputs Reveal

‘No Way Out’: Ex-CIA Chief Leon Panetta, Who Led Bin Laden Raid, Blames Donald Trump For Iran War

U.S., Israel, Iran All Claim Victory as Middle East War Enters Critical Phase

Business News

Railway Sector Boom: India Sees $942 Million FDI, Rs 2.78 Lakh Crore Budget Push

8th Pay Commission: Pensioners’ Body Seeks New DA Formula, Flags Flaws In Current Index

Government Removes Price Cap on Domestic Flights; Airlines Free to Set Fares

Premium Petrol Price Hike: Fuel Costs Rise By Over 2 Rupees Across India

Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania Injured After Speedboat Capsizes In Maldives; 2 Indians Missing

Fuel Shock Continues: Industrial Diesel Jumps Over Rs 20 After Petrol Hike, Crosses Rs 100/Litre

Oil Prices Fall After US Signals Iran Relief: Is The Worst Of The Energy Shock Over?

Education Costs Are Rising Faster Than Salaries: What It Means For Families

Air Travel Alert! DGCA Flags 9 High-Risk Airspaces Amid West Asia War, What Flyers Must Know

US Debt Nears $40 Trillion: Iran War Costs Add Pressure On World’s Largest Economy

Air Travel Alert! DGCA Flags 9 High-Risk Airspaces Amid West Asia War, What Flyers Must Know

Rupee Hits Record Low Of 93.12: How Oil Prices And West Asia Crisis Are Driving The Fall

Crypto’s Real Power Play Isn’t Bitcoin, It’s Stablecoins Driving Liquidity

NCLT Clears Rs 15,000 Crore Adani Resolution Plan For Jaiprakash Associates

Sports News

Legal Action Against Players Joining IPL 2026 Over PSL: Mohsin Naqvi

Rishabh Pant Batting Position In IPL 2026: Why LSG Is Moving Him To No. 3

LeBron James Breaks All-Time Games Record As Kevin Durant Surpasses Michael Jordan

Shreyas Iyer Spotted Catching 'Dhurandhar' Mania Ahead Of IPL 2026

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Clash In India

F1 Pit Stop: 11-Year-Old Kashmiri Prodigy Atiqa Mir Is 'Bullying Boys Back'

PSL Matches Closed To Fans Amid West Asia Conflict, Naqvi Apologises

SRH Star Smashes 5 Sixes In 5 Balls Ahead Of IPL 2026 Opener, Video Goes Viral

Irfan Pathan Lifts Lid On Punjab Kings’ IPL Ownership Struggles: 'Lack Of Coordination'

RCB Sale Twist: Another High-Profile Bidder Enters USD 2 Billion Ownership Battle

Irfan Pathan Lifts Lid On Punjab Kings’ IPL Ownership Struggles: 'Lack Of Coordination'

Sunil Gavaskar Defends SRH Critique; Clarifies 'Hypocrisy' Over Pakistan TV Stint

BCCI Confirms Two-Match Series Ahead Of IPL 2026

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