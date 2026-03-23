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School Assembly News Headlines Today March 23, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 23, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- PM Chairs Key Meet On Energy Supplies, Reaffirms Commitment To Safeguarding Citizens
- Delhi Wakes Up To Light Rain As IMD Forecasts More Showers Today; Temp To Rise After Rare March Chill
- PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Govt, Completes 8,931 Days In Office
- 1 Dead, 6 Injured In Ropeway Mishap At Khallari Mata Temple In Chhattisgarh
- BJP Candidate B Gopalakrishnan's 'Hindu MLA’ Remark Triggers Controversy
- Mohanlal Joins Priyadarshan’s 100th Film, Shares Emotional Note On Iconic Reunion
- Delhi Power Rates Likely To Go Up From April
- Mamata Banerjee Targets PM Modi At Eid Rally, Calls Him ‘Biggest Infiltrator’
- Mathura Update: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action After Mathura Violence
- PM Modi Greets People Of Bihar On Bihar Diwas
- West Asia Tensions Hit Your Plate: Zomato Fee Hike Explained
- Flower Petals Showered On Police After Eid Prayers In Uttam Nagar
- PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Govt, Completes 8,931 Days In Office
- General Naravane Says He’s Now Focused On Writing Fiction After Memoir Row
- Maharashtra Mini-Bus Catches Fire on Highway; 10 Passengers Escape Unharmed
- Kejriwal Raises Concern Over Airfare Cap Removal, Seeks Fare Regulation
- Puducherry Elections: BJP Announces Candidate For Karaikal (South)
- Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrests 14th Accused From Agra
International News
- Strait Of Hormuz Turns Flashpoint As Iran Floats $2 Million Transit Fee Amid Gulf Tensions
- Iran President Sends Strong Warning: 'Strait Of Hormuz Open, But Not For Violators'
- Trump Issues 'Death Of Iran' Threat After 48-Hour Ultimatum, Tehran Warns Of Retaliation
- Netanyahu Calls On World Leaders To Join US-Israel War Against Iran
- Iran Strikes Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Site with Ballistic Missiles, Panic Ensues
- Iran’s 4,000-km Missile Missed US Base Diego Garcia, But the Message Hit Hard
- Lashkar Commander Bilal Arif Salafi Shot & Stabbed Dead After Eid Prayers At Muridke HQ, Motive Unclear
- Balen Shah’s Rise Marks Political Shift In Nepal With Implications For India
- Iran Launches Missile Strikes on Southern Israel as 23rd Day of Conflict Escalates
- 47 injured as Iranian missile hits Israel's Dimona, home to its nuclear reactor and known as 'Little India'
- Iran Strikes Southern Israel: Arad, Dimona Hit by Ballistic Missiles; Over 180 Injured
- Deep Dive: Why Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Site Is Called ‘Little India’ And Why It Matters
- Revenge For Son-In-Law Killing Behind Lashkar Commander Bilal Salafi Murder, Fresh Inputs Reveal
- ‘No Way Out’: Ex-CIA Chief Leon Panetta, Who Led Bin Laden Raid, Blames Donald Trump For Iran War
- U.S., Israel, Iran All Claim Victory as Middle East War Enters Critical Phase
Business News
- Railway Sector Boom: India Sees $942 Million FDI, Rs 2.78 Lakh Crore Budget Push
- 8th Pay Commission: Pensioners’ Body Seeks New DA Formula, Flags Flaws In Current Index
- Government Removes Price Cap on Domestic Flights; Airlines Free to Set Fares
- Premium Petrol Price Hike: Fuel Costs Rise By Over 2 Rupees Across India
- Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania Injured After Speedboat Capsizes In Maldives; 2 Indians Missing
- Fuel Shock Continues: Industrial Diesel Jumps Over Rs 20 After Petrol Hike, Crosses Rs 100/Litre
- Oil Prices Fall After US Signals Iran Relief: Is The Worst Of The Energy Shock Over?
- Education Costs Are Rising Faster Than Salaries: What It Means For Families
- Air Travel Alert! DGCA Flags 9 High-Risk Airspaces Amid West Asia War, What Flyers Must Know
- US Debt Nears $40 Trillion: Iran War Costs Add Pressure On World’s Largest Economy
- Air Travel Alert! DGCA Flags 9 High-Risk Airspaces Amid West Asia War, What Flyers Must Know
- Rupee Hits Record Low Of 93.12: How Oil Prices And West Asia Crisis Are Driving The Fall
- Crypto’s Real Power Play Isn’t Bitcoin, It’s Stablecoins Driving Liquidity
- NCLT Clears Rs 15,000 Crore Adani Resolution Plan For Jaiprakash Associates
Sports News
- Legal Action Against Players Joining IPL 2026 Over PSL: Mohsin Naqvi
- Rishabh Pant Batting Position In IPL 2026: Why LSG Is Moving Him To No. 3
- LeBron James Breaks All-Time Games Record As Kevin Durant Surpasses Michael Jordan
- Shreyas Iyer Spotted Catching 'Dhurandhar' Mania Ahead Of IPL 2026
- Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Clash In India
- F1 Pit Stop: 11-Year-Old Kashmiri Prodigy Atiqa Mir Is 'Bullying Boys Back'
- PSL Matches Closed To Fans Amid West Asia Conflict, Naqvi Apologises
- SRH Star Smashes 5 Sixes In 5 Balls Ahead Of IPL 2026 Opener, Video Goes Viral
- Irfan Pathan Lifts Lid On Punjab Kings’ IPL Ownership Struggles: 'Lack Of Coordination'
- RCB Sale Twist: Another High-Profile Bidder Enters USD 2 Billion Ownership Battle
- Irfan Pathan Lifts Lid On Punjab Kings’ IPL Ownership Struggles: 'Lack Of Coordination'
- Sunil Gavaskar Defends SRH Critique; Clarifies 'Hypocrisy' Over Pakistan TV Stint
- BCCI Confirms Two-Match Series Ahead Of IPL 2026
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