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School Assembly News Headlines Today March 17, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 17, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- NDA Sweeps Rajya Sabha Polls In Bihar, Wins All 5 Seats, Opposition Alleges MLA Poaching
- Golgappa Seller Using Rs 1.5 Lakh iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaves Food Vlogger Stunned
- 'No Matter How Much You Attack, Bengal Will Win': Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP At Election Rally
- Jetour T2 launches In Malaysia At Rs 37 Lakh, India Price Would Be Lower?
- Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt’s Song Faces Flak for Vulgar Lyrics; Armaan Malik Calls Sarke Chunar A ‘New Low’
- West Bengal BJP Candidates List: Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul Among 144 In First List
- Shingles And Ageing: Why Vaccination Is The Key To Prevent Long-Term Nerve Pain?
- Jaishankar meets top EU leadership; discusses trade, global issues
- Mumbai-born engineer-scientist named interim dean of UT Austin School of Nursing
- Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Opposition Hit By Cross-Voting, Absences; NDA Wins Big In Bihar, Odisha
- NDA Sweeps Rajya Sabha Polls In Bihar, Wins All 5 Seats, Opposition Alleges MLA Poaching
- IAF's 'Sky Warriors': Untold Stories Of Operation Sindoor Revealed In New Book
- LPG Vessel Shivalik Arrives At Gujarat's Mundra Port After Crossing The Strait Of Hormuz
- India Evacuates Nationals From Iran Via Armenia And Azerbaijan: MEA
- India-US Trade Pact On Hold Amid Tariff Changes, Russian Oil Imports Rise
- Raghav Chadha Raises Tax Relief, Disability Pension & Bank Charges Issues In Parliament
International News
- US Commission Flags India's Religious Freedom, MEA Rejects Report As 'Biased Characterisation'
- Pakistani Airstrikes In Kabul Kill 400 Civilians As Hospital, Residential Areas Hit Amid Escalating Conflict
- Deep Dive: What ‘Force Majeure’ Means And Why Gulf Countries Are Invoking It Amid West Asia Conflict
- F-35 Deployment: Death Toll Rises Across Middle East as War Enters Day 17, Israel Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets
- Iran Warns On Hormuz Access; Trump Says US Locked & Loaded To Destroy Iran’s ‘Crown Jewel’
- Netanyahu Shares 2nd Video Talking To People Outside As 6-Finger, Death Rumours Escalate
- Trump’s Hormuz Push Falls Flat As Allies Refuse Warship Call, Deepening Rift Amid Escalating Iran War
- US Commission Flags India's Religious Freedom, MEA Rejects Report As 'Biased Characterisation'
- Netanyahu Shares 2nd Video Talking To People Outside As 6-Finger, Death Rumours Escalate
- Rising Pressure on Trump as Iran War Escalates; Global Concerns Over Strait of Hormuz
- Massive Fire Near Dubai Airport After Drone Strike; Flight Operations Suspended: Video
- 19 Indians Among 35 Arrested In UAE For Posting Misleading Content Online Amid West Asia Conflict
- Iran Launches Major Missile and Drone Attacks on US Bases in Gulf as War Intensifies
- Trump–Starmer Discuss Strait of Hormuz Crisis as Middle East War Enters Day 17
- US Oil Majors Warn Trump Of Prolonged Energy Shock As Crude Crosses $100
- Iran Warns On Hormuz Access; Trump Says US Locked & Loaded To Destroy Iran’s ‘Crown Jewel’
Business News
- $43 Billion At Risk As Dubai Markets Tumble Amid West Asia Conflict
- Share Markets Dust Off West Asia Concerns, Sensex Over 900 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,350
- Panic Buying Eases: LPG Bookings Drop To 77 Lakh, Govt Assures Adequate Supply
- India’s Wholesale Inflation Picks Up In February
- Nearly 700 Stocks Hit 52-Week Lows As Weak Sentiment Weighs On Markets
- LPG Crisis Sparks Coal Rush As Homes And Restaurants Turn To Alternative Fuels In Pune
- Markets Start In Green: Tejas Networks, Emcure Pharma Among Top Pre-Open Gainers
- Insider Trading Alert: Promoters Buy Shares In NCC, HEG, IRB Infra
- From Oil Prices To FII Selling: Major Forces Behind Today’s Stock Market Fall
- India-US Trade Deal Put On Hold As Tariffs, US Probe And Oil Trade Complicate Talks
Sports News
- Gautam Gambhir Says He Wants To See MS Dhoni As India Head Coach One Day
- Shaadi Host Multiverse: Yuzi Runs Into His Own Wedding Host At Kuldeep’s!
- Chinnaswamy Stadium Gets IPL 2026 Green Light, RCB Set For Bengaluru Home Games
- Iran Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026? Asian Football Body Breaks Silence
- Kamran Akmal Fires ‘Steal ICC Trophies’ Jibe After Pakistan Lose ODI Series To Bangladesh
- IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Sights On Chris Gayle’s Legendary Record
- Suryakumar Yadav Says He Picked Ishan Kishan Over Jitesh Sharma For T20 World Cup On Gut Feeling
- Rajasthan Royals Tease Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL Dream In Dhurandhar-Style Video
- Sunil Gavaskar Warns SunRisers Over Abrar Ahmed Deal: 'Fees Contribute To Soldiers' Deaths'
- Indian Open Set To Make History As India’s First IPA-Affiliated PWR 1000 Pickleball Event
- Gambhir Reacts To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Rift Speculation: 'Should Be Allowed To Make Mistakes'
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