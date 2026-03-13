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School Assembly News Headlines Today March 13, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 13, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- PM Modi Speaks With Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Calls For Dialogue And Diplomacy Amid War
- World Facing Severe Energy Crisis Due To War, India Doing Everything Possible: PM Modi
- NCERT Textbook Row: SC ‘Perturbed’ By Claim That Controversial Chapter Was ‘Duly Rewritten’
- India’s Crude Supply Safe, LPG Fully Protected: Hardeep Puri Tells Lok Sabha
- Delhi-NCR Gas Crunch Deepens As IGL Cuts Commercial PNG Supply By 20% After LPG Shortage
- Uttarakhand HC Declares PSC Rule Blocking Answer Sheet Verification Unconstitutional
- 'Not Moral Surrender': Tharoor Rebuts Aiyar On Iran War Stand; Congress Leaders Divided
- 43 New Medical Colleges For 2025–26; Over 11,600 MBBS Seats Approved, Govt Tells Rajya Sabha
- Salim Khan Health Update: Arbaaz Khan Says ‘Dad Is Better’, Will Be Discharged Soon From Lilavati
- NCERT Row: SC Seeks Action Against ‘Mischief Mongers’ Over Social Media Reactions to Court Order
- 'This Is Only The Beginning’: Rahul Gandhi Flags LPG Panic, Oil Supply Risk
- UP SIR Draft Voter List Delayed, Final Roll To Be Published On March 6
- MCD Bypoll Results Out As BJP Dominates With 7, AAP 3, Congress 1, Independent 1
- ECI Team Reviews SIR Preparedness In Bengal Amid Irregularities In BLOs Selection
- Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Rejects ‘Love Jihad’ Claims After Marrying Muslim Man From UP
International News
- Trump Says Mojtaba Khamenei ‘Probably Alive’ As Reports Claim Iran’s New Supreme Leader In Coma
- After India, US Grants 30-Day Waiver To More Countries To Buy Russian Oil Amid Iran War
- Pakistan Court Orders Medical Board On Imran Khan’s Plea For Hospital Transfer
- US Military Plane Crashes In Iraq With 5 Aboard; Iran-Backed Group Claims Role
- Centre To Address LPG Shortage Today Amid Panic Buying Over West Asia Tensions
- Trump Calls Iran ‘Evil Empire’, Says Nuclear Threat Outweighs Oil Profits
- Iran Will Avenge Martyrs, Hormuz To Remain Shut: Mojtaba Khamenei Vows Revenge In Fresh Warning
- Kim Jong Un, Daughter Test-Fire New Pistols At Shooting Range In Latest Public Appearance
- Iran Says Ready To End War With US, Israel; Lists Three Conditions
- Iran Will Avenge Martyrs, Hormuz To Remain Shut: Mojtaba Khamenei Vows Revenge In Fresh Warning
- Epstein’s Ex-Accountant Says He Saw No Abuse, Regrets ‘Unknowingly’ Assisting Financier
- Indian Seafarer Killed In Iran ‘Suicide Boat’ Attack On US-Linked Tanker Safesea Vishnu Near Iraq
- Iran Allows India-Flagged Vessels Through Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Gulf Tensions: Report
Business News
- LPG Subsidy Push: Centre Sanctions Rs 30,000 Crore For PSU Oil Companies
- Top Affordable EVs To Beat Possible Petrol Price Hike: Tata Punch EV, MG Windsor, More
- Gujarat Gas Shares Jump 10 Per Cent, Here’s What Triggered The Rally
- India’s Inflation Rises To 3.21 Per Cent In February, But Vegetable Prices Fall Sharply
- LPG Subsidy Push: Centre Sanctions Rs 30,000 Crore For PSU Oil Companies
- America’s Debt Is Heading Toward $60 Trillion, Economists Warn Of Global Fallout
- Share Markets Continue To Bleed As West Asia Tensions Dampen Sentiment, Sensex Over 800 Points Down
- Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Push India To Rapidly Increase Russian Oil Purchases
- Indane Gas Booking Chaos: System Overloaded After 8-10x Spike In Calls
- PM Kisan Update: Rs 2000 Installment Coming On March 13, But Not All Farmers Will Get It
- AI Boom Will Require Trillions In Investment And Millions Of Skilled Jobs, Says Nvidia's Huang
- Oil Prices Jump After Tanker Attacks In Iraqi Waters Amid Escalating West Asia War
Sports News
- Kuldeep Yadav Weds Vanshika: Inside Royal Mussoorie Wedding & ₹6,000-A-Plate Hill Menu
- Oil Prices Jump After Tanker Attacks In Iraqi Waters Amid Escalating West Asia War
- Kavya Maran Signs Pakistani Spinner Abrar Ahmed Who Mocked Operation Sindoor In The Hundred
- Kuldeep Yadav Weds Vanshika: Inside Royal Mussoorie Wedding & ₹6,000-A-Plate Hill Menu
- Record-Breaking 2026: Ishan Kishan Registers Unique Achievement
- Varun Chakravarthy And Washington Sundar Perform Girivalam After WC Victory
- ICC Suspends West Indies Cricketer For Match-Fixing Along With Two Match Officials
- £50,000 Deal! Smriti Mandhana Signed By Manchester Super Giants In The Hundred
- BCCI Awards: 'Cricketer Of The Year' For Shubman Gill, Lifetime Honour For Rahul Dravid
- Varun Chakravarthy And Washington Sundar Perform Girivalam After WC Victory
- Suryakumar Yadav Reveals 'Baahubali' Factor Behind India's Third T20 WC Title
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