School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

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National News

Vijay To Meet TVK Stampede Victims' Families, Launch Rs 1,700-Cr Footwear Project During First Karur Visit

India, Australia Sign Nuclear, Defence Deals; PM Modi Says Uranium Will Fuel Green Future

Delhi-NCR Reels Under Monsoon Chaos; Waterlogged Roads, Gridlock In Gurugram Prompts WFH Advisory

Maharashtra Doctor Assaulted By Shiv Sena Corporator Quits, Leaves Thane; Says 'Will Never Go Back'

On Cam: 3,000 LPG Cylinders Swept Into Maha River After Floodwaters Inundate HPCL Plant; Warning Issued

Monsoon Mayhem: Delhi On Red Alert; Mumbai Battles Flooding, Transport Chaos

Delhi Building Collapse: 3 Dead After Under-Construction Building Crashes In Rohini

Indian Techie Kills Wife In US, Sends Photo Of Dead Body To Girlfriend

Delhi On Red Alert For Extremely Heavy Rain In Next Few Hours; Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic Across NCR

WATCH: Second-Floor Balcony Collapses At Gurugram High-Rise As Heavy Rains Batter City

SP, Congress 'Fond Of Graveyards': Adityanath Accuses Opposition Of Insulting Sanatan Dharma

Champat Rai ‘Not Upset’ After Resignation, Says Ram Temple Trust Treasurer

Thane Rain Disaster: 3 Dead, 797 Evacuated As Heavy Rains Trigger Multiple Disasters

VCK Chief Thirumavalavan Urges DMK, TVK To Join INDIA Bloc Despite Tamil Nadu Differences

100-Year-Old Clocktower Collapses At Kozhikode Railway Station; No Injuries Reported

International News

'You'll Sink Further': Iran Warns US, Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen Only On Its Terms

US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran For Second Day After Trump Says Deal Is ‘Over’

Mamdani Says ‘Egypt Were Robbed’ After World Cup Loss To Argentina, Echoing VAR Controversy

Iran Launches Strikes On US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait After Fresh American Attacks

Japanese Woman Sews Roommate's Lips Shut Leaving Her Unable To Speak; Arrested

US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran As Bahrain Sounds Air Raid Sirens

Trump’s Support For Venezuelan Oppn Leader Maria Corina Machado Fades Over Return Plans

Business News

Stock Markets Hopeful Amid US-Iran Tensions: Sensex Nears 76,700, Nifty About 100 Points Up

Monsoon Tracker: July Rains Slash Rainfall Deficit, Lift Kharif Hopes; Eastern India Still Awaits Relief

From Palm Oil To Soybean Oil: Why Your Kitchen Budget May Come Under Pressure

Oil Prices, Inflation, And Demand: Why ADB Lowered India’s FY27 GDP Forecast

Nissan Tekton First Look: A More Upmarket Take On The Renault Duster

Buying Your First Home? Avoid These 5 Costly Home Loan Mistakes

ensex Opens In Green: These Three Stocks Jumped The Most At The Opening Bell

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Sports News

Big Coaching Change! India Legend To Take Over From Gautam Gambhir For Next T20 Series

Cricket Stars Who Faced Massive Backlash Over Alleged Affairs

Kapil Dev's Classy Response To Yograj Singh's Controversial Claims

Israeli Strike Kills World Cup Screening Organizer In Gaza Before Kickoff

Sarfaraz Ahmed Pinpoints Biggest Problem In Pakistan's Test Team

IPL 2027 Predicted Start Date, Schedule Window And Expected Number Of Matches

Who Is Arnav Paparkar? Indian Teen Ending 36-Year Wimbledon Drought

Bristol Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt Ind vs Eng 4th T20 Against England?

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Preview: India's Historic 14-Year Record At Risk

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