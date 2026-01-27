Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
School Assembly News Headlines Today January 27, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today January 27, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

The school assembly news headlines for today, January 27, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.

27 Jan 2026

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments. 

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena. 

National News   

  • ‘Deal Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year 
  • Bank Unions Go On Nationwide Strike Today; Here Are Their Key Demands 
  • Delhi Braces For More Rain & Cold As IMD Issues Yellow Alert 
  • 7 Killed In Massive Kolkata Warehouse Fire In Nazirabad, Several Others Injured 
  • IAF Flypast Reflects Operational Strength Demonstrated In Balakot & Operation Sindoor 
  • Woman Kidnapped From Picnic Spot In Gurugram, Gets Saved As SUV Gets Stuck In Mud 
  • U'khand To Celebrate First Anniversary Of Uniform Civil Code Implementation Today 
  • Goldy Brar’s Parents Arrested In Punjab In 2024 Ransom, Death Threat Case 

International News   

  • 'Not Living Up To Deal': Trump Hikes Tariffs On South Korea To 25% Over Delay In Trade Agreement 
  • Pakistan PM's Instructions To PCB Revealed After Mohsin Naqvi Meeting 
  • India more than good friend, a trusted strategic partner: Israeli minister 
  • 7 Killed As Private Jet Crashes During Snowstorm At Maine Airport 
  • ‘Battling White House Over India Trade Deal’: Ted Cruz Blames Trump, Says Navarro  
  • Under Trump Threats, Canada Pivots To India For Billion-Dollar Trade Deal, PM Carney To Visit Soon 
  • UAE Pulls Back From Islamabad Airport Deal After Nahyan's India Visit 
  • China: Tricolour, Vande Mataram, Netaji Tribute Mark Grand Republic Day Celebrations In Shanghai 
  • Hindu man dies in fire in Bangladesh, role of unidentified person under probe 

Business News   

  • India-EU FTA: European Car Import Duties Could Be Slashed From 110% To 40% 
  • Budget 2026 Expectations: EV Players Seek Tax Relief & Infrastructure Funding 
  • Budget 2026 Expectations: India's Crypto Sector Want Clarity, Not Confusion 
  • From AI To Ag-Tech: India Courts US Investors At Seattle Business Forum Ahead Of Landmark Trade Mission 
  • 8th Pay Commission: Employee Unions To Meet On February 25 To Finalise Pay Demands 

Sports News   

  • BCCI VP Slams Pakistan For 'Provoking' Bangladesh In T20 World Cup Row 
  • IND vs NZ 4th T20I Probable Playing XI: Hardik Pandya Rested, Will Shreyas Iyer Get A Chance? 
  • Pakistan's 'Shameful' Plan To Disrupt T20 World Cup Over ICC-Bangladesh Row 
  • Pakistan Could Go Bankrupt If It Boycotts 2026 T20 World Cup, Loss Could Run Into Crores 
  • Harbhajan Singh Targets Mohsin Naqvi In Bangladesh-T20 World Cup Row 
  • Reigning Champs McLaren Unveil One-off Shakedown Livery Ahead Of Final Reveal 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

27 Jan 2026
School Assembly News Headlines
Embed widget