School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

‘Deal Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year

Bank Unions Go On Nationwide Strike Today; Here Are Their Key Demands

Delhi Braces For More Rain & Cold As IMD Issues Yellow Alert

7 Killed In Massive Kolkata Warehouse Fire In Nazirabad, Several Others Injured

IAF Flypast Reflects Operational Strength Demonstrated In Balakot & Operation Sindoor

Woman Kidnapped From Picnic Spot In Gurugram, Gets Saved As SUV Gets Stuck In Mud

U'khand To Celebrate First Anniversary Of Uniform Civil Code Implementation Today

Goldy Brar’s Parents Arrested In Punjab In 2024 Ransom, Death Threat Case

International News

'Not Living Up To Deal': Trump Hikes Tariffs On South Korea To 25% Over Delay In Trade Agreement

Pakistan PM's Instructions To PCB Revealed After Mohsin Naqvi Meeting

India more than good friend, a trusted strategic partner: Israeli minister

7 Killed As Private Jet Crashes During Snowstorm At Maine Airport

‘Battling White House Over India Trade Deal’: Ted Cruz Blames Trump, Says Navarro

Under Trump Threats, Canada Pivots To India For Billion-Dollar Trade Deal, PM Carney To Visit Soon

UAE Pulls Back From Islamabad Airport Deal After Nahyan's India Visit

China: Tricolour, Vande Mataram, Netaji Tribute Mark Grand Republic Day Celebrations In Shanghai

Hindu man dies in fire in Bangladesh, role of unidentified person under probe

Business News

India-EU FTA: European Car Import Duties Could Be Slashed From 110% To 40%

Budget 2026 Expectations: EV Players Seek Tax Relief & Infrastructure Funding

Budget 2026 Expectations: India's Crypto Sector Want Clarity, Not Confusion

From AI To Ag-Tech: India Courts US Investors At Seattle Business Forum Ahead Of Landmark Trade Mission

8th Pay Commission: Employee Unions To Meet On February 25 To Finalise Pay Demands

Sports News

BCCI VP Slams Pakistan For 'Provoking' Bangladesh In T20 World Cup Row

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Probable Playing XI: Hardik Pandya Rested, Will Shreyas Iyer Get A Chance?

Pakistan's 'Shameful' Plan To Disrupt T20 World Cup Over ICC-Bangladesh Row

Pakistan Could Go Bankrupt If It Boycotts 2026 T20 World Cup, Loss Could Run Into Crores

Harbhajan Singh Targets Mohsin Naqvi In Bangladesh-T20 World Cup Row

Reigning Champs McLaren Unveil One-off Shakedown Livery Ahead Of Final Reveal

Education Loan Information:

