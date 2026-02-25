Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 25, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, February 25, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- DGCA Grounds VSR Ventures’ Learjets After Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Over Safety Lapses
- Indian Students In Iran Seek Govt Help As March Exams Prevent Return Amid Rising Tensions
- Pakistan Launches Fresh Strike On Afghanistan; Clashes Reported At Five Border Locations
- Over 6,000 Government Jobs Open This Week, From Railways To State PSC
- Lucknow Horror: Son Accused Of Killing Father, Threatened Sister To Keep Silent; Chilling Details Surface
- IIT Madras Professor Appointed To UN’s International AI Scientific Panel
- Supreme Court Questions NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduction, Seeks Centre’s Justification
- Kerala Renamed ‘Keralam’: Mamata Banerjee Flags Bias Over Pending ‘Bangla’ Proposal
- 30-Year-Old Dies By Suicide Amid Rabies Fears In Kalyan, Note Reveals Hidden Dog Bite
- 'Fashion Is Art': Met Gala 2026 Unveils Striking Dress Code Set To Transform Fashion’s Biggest Night
- Salim Khan Health Update: Salman Khan’s Mother Sushila Charak Visits Husband At Lilavati Hospital
- Shots Fired At Car Of Lawyer Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang In Delhi; 1 Hurt
- Delhi Court Directs Shikhar Dhawan's Ex-Wife To Return ₹5.72 Crore
- AI Summit Row: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Sent to 4-Day Police Remand
- Chennai–Bengaluru Expressway To Slash Travel Time To 2 Hours: Gadkari
International News
- Iran Warns Students Not To Cross 'Red Lines' Amid Renewed Anti-Government Protests
- Russian Agency Alleges UK, France Planning Secret Nuclear Transfer To Ukraine
- Bangladesh’s New Govt Re-Equips President With Press Wing
- India, Israel to Upgrade Relations to “Special Strategic Partnership” During PM Modi's Visit
- Pakistan Launches Fresh Strike On Afghanistan; Clashes Reported At Five Border Locations
- US Moves Toward Tougher H-1B, Green Card Wage Norms After Review Clearance
- Russian Agency Alleges UK, France Planning Secret Nuclear Transfer To Ukraine
- USS Gerald R. Ford Sailors Face 45-Minute Toilet Queues Ahead Of Possible Action Against Iran
- Donald Trump Signals Fresh Tariffs After US Supreme Court Blow, Warns Countries Against ‘Playing Games’
- Donald Trump Says ‘Don’t Know How Long I’ll Be Around’ After Armed Man Shot Dead At Mar-a-Lago Estate
- Donald Trump Rejects Claims Top General Opposed Iran Strike, Says Reports ‘100% Incorrect’
- A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Business News
- Trump’s 10% Global Tariff Takes Effect: What It Means For US Trade And Global Markets
- 41-Year-Old Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Chiselled Physique In Latest Instagram Post
- Free LPG Cylinder Benefit This Holi For Eligible Residents
- Airlines’ Net Losses May Narrow Sharply As Traffic Growth Recovers: ICRA
- E-Commerce In India Set To Double By 2030, Quick Commerce And Rural Demand Lead Growth
- EPF Inoperative Accounts Update: EPFO To Credit Rs 1,000 Or Less Automatically
- Moody’s Says 15% US Tariff Would Aid China, Southeast Asia But Not Japan, Korea
- Gold Prices Continue To Soar (Feb 24), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
- Experts Predicting Bitcoin (BTC) To Hit New Highs, While MUTM Token Can Go 10x First
- E-Commerce In India Set To Double By 2030, Quick Commerce And Rural Demand Lead Growth
- IDFC First Bank Fraud: RBI Says Banking System Remains Strong, No Stability Threat
- 8th Pay Commission: Higher Fitment Factor On The Cards, Good News For Employees
- Gold Prices Surge Ahead Today (Feb 23), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Sports News
- Rinku Singh Leaves T20 World Cup Camp Amid Family Emergency, Doubt Over Zimbabwe Clash: Report
- Harry Brook’s Century Powers England to Thrilling Two-Wicket T20 WC Win Over Pakistan
- Eden Gardens In Kolkata Could Lose T20 World Cup Semi-Final Hosting Rights
- Controversy Engulfs Italian Cricket As Sexual Harassment Allegations Surface
- Delhi Court Directs Shikhar Dhawan's Ex-Wife To Return ₹5.72 Crore
- 41-Year-Old Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Chiselled Physique In Latest Instagram Post
- India NRR Crisis: Big Win Over Zimbabwe Crucial For T20 WC Semi-Final Hopes
- India Could Miss T20 World Cup Semifinals If This Scenario Unfolds
- Shoaib Akhtar Rips Into Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube For India's T20 World Cup Defeat
- Shikhar Dhawan Slams Circulating Fake Quotes On His Marriage, Issues Statement
- Pallekele Weather Update: PAK vs ENG Weather And Washout Rules You Should Know
- Sophie Shine Drops Breathtaking New Photos From Wedding With Shikhar Dhawan
- PCB To Challenge Alleged ‘Shadow Ban’ On Pakistan Cricketers In The Hundred
