School Assembly News Headlines

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

DGCA Grounds VSR Ventures’ Learjets After Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Over Safety Lapses

Indian Students In Iran Seek Govt Help As March Exams Prevent Return Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan Launches Fresh Strike On Afghanistan; Clashes Reported At Five Border Locations

Over 6,000 Government Jobs Open This Week, From Railways To State PSC

Lucknow Horror: Son Accused Of Killing Father, Threatened Sister To Keep Silent; Chilling Details Surface

IIT Madras Professor Appointed To UN’s International AI Scientific Panel

Supreme Court Questions NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduction, Seeks Centre’s Justification

Kerala Renamed ‘Keralam’: Mamata Banerjee Flags Bias Over Pending ‘Bangla’ Proposal

30-Year-Old Dies By Suicide Amid Rabies Fears In Kalyan, Note Reveals Hidden Dog Bite

'Fashion Is Art': Met Gala 2026 Unveils Striking Dress Code Set To Transform Fashion’s Biggest Night

Salim Khan Health Update: Salman Khan’s Mother Sushila Charak Visits Husband At Lilavati Hospital

Shots Fired At Car Of Lawyer Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang In Delhi; 1 Hurt

Delhi Court Directs Shikhar Dhawan's Ex-Wife To Return ₹5.72 Crore

AI Summit Row: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Sent to 4-Day Police Remand

Chennai–Bengaluru Expressway To Slash Travel Time To 2 Hours: Gadkari

International News

Iran Warns Students Not To Cross 'Red Lines' Amid Renewed Anti-Government Protests

Russian Agency Alleges UK, France Planning Secret Nuclear Transfer To Ukraine

Bangladesh’s New Govt Re-Equips President With Press Wing

India, Israel to Upgrade Relations to “Special Strategic Partnership” During PM Modi's Visit

US Moves Toward Tougher H-1B, Green Card Wage Norms After Review Clearance

USS Gerald R. Ford Sailors Face 45-Minute Toilet Queues Ahead Of Possible Action Against Iran

Donald Trump Signals Fresh Tariffs After US Supreme Court Blow, Warns Countries Against ‘Playing Games’

Donald Trump Says ‘Don’t Know How Long I’ll Be Around’ After Armed Man Shot Dead At Mar-a-Lago Estate

Donald Trump Rejects Claims Top General Opposed Iran Strike, Says Reports ‘100% Incorrect’

A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications

Business News

Trump’s 10% Global Tariff Takes Effect: What It Means For US Trade And Global Markets

41-Year-Old Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Chiselled Physique In Latest Instagram Post

Free LPG Cylinder Benefit This Holi For Eligible Residents

Airlines’ Net Losses May Narrow Sharply As Traffic Growth Recovers: ICRA

E-Commerce In India Set To Double By 2030, Quick Commerce And Rural Demand Lead Growth

EPF Inoperative Accounts Update: EPFO To Credit Rs 1,000 Or Less Automatically

Moody’s Says 15% US Tariff Would Aid China, Southeast Asia But Not Japan, Korea

Gold Prices Continue To Soar (Feb 24), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Experts Predicting Bitcoin (BTC) To Hit New Highs, While MUTM Token Can Go 10x First

IDFC First Bank Fraud: RBI Says Banking System Remains Strong, No Stability Threat

8th Pay Commission: Higher Fitment Factor On The Cards, Good News For Employees

Gold Prices Surge Ahead Today (Feb 23), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Sports News

Rinku Singh Leaves T20 World Cup Camp Amid Family Emergency, Doubt Over Zimbabwe Clash: Report

Harry Brook’s Century Powers England to Thrilling Two-Wicket T20 WC Win Over Pakistan

Eden Gardens In Kolkata Could Lose T20 World Cup Semi-Final Hosting Rights

Controversy Engulfs Italian Cricket As Sexual Harassment Allegations Surface

Delhi Court Directs Shikhar Dhawan's Ex-Wife To Return ₹5.72 Crore

41-Year-Old Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Chiselled Physique In Latest Instagram Post

India NRR Crisis: Big Win Over Zimbabwe Crucial For T20 WC Semi-Final Hopes

India Could Miss T20 World Cup Semifinals If This Scenario Unfolds

Shoaib Akhtar Rips Into Hardik Pandya , Shivam Dube For India's T20 World Cup Defeat

Shikhar Dhawan Slams Circulating Fake Quotes On His Marriage, Issues Statement

Pallekele Weather Update: PAK vs ENG Weather And Washout Rules You Should Know

Sophie Shine Drops Breathtaking New Photos From Wedding With Shikhar Dhawan

PCB To Challenge Alleged ‘Shadow Ban’ On Pakistan Cricketers In The Hundred

