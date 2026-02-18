School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Dharmendra Pradhan, Rekha Gupta Inaugurate CM Shri School; JEE, NEET Preparation To Begin Within Govt Schools

India, France Upgrade Ties to ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’, H-125 Helicopter Assembly Line Launched

Delhi Receives Rain After February Temperatures Touch 30°C, Check IMD Forecast

UP Assembly Approves Bills To Set Up New Universities In Bhadohi And Shahjahanpur

YouTube Hit By Global Glitch, Hundreds Of Thousands Report Access Failures

School Bus–Truck Collision In Rohtas Kills Two Teachers, Several Students Injured

Pastor, Four Firefighters Among Five Critically Injured In New York Church Explosion

CBSE Board 2026: Board Warns Against Fake News, Rumours Ahead Of Class 10 & 12 Exams

SC Sets Aside Controversial Allahabad HC Order, Says Loosening Pyjama String Is Attempt To Rape

India To Stop Surplus Ravi Water To Pakistan As Shahpur Kandi Project Nears Completion Post Indus Move

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Shafiqur Rahman

India Seizes 3 US-Blacklisted, Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Near Mumbai: Report

PM Modi Invites Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman To India As Om Birla Attends Swearing-In In Dhaka

Sovereignty, Inclusivity And Innovation: PM Modi Outlines Pillars For AI-Driven Aatmanirbhar Bharat

International News

Imran Khan’s Health Sparks Political Storm In Pakistan; Mohsin Naqvi Levels Serious Charges Against Sister

Tarique Rahman Takes Oath As Bangladesh PM, Gives Seat To Hindu Minister In Cabinet

‘Warships Can Sink’: Khamenei Issues Three Stark Warnings To Trump As US-Iran Nuclear Talks Resume

Italy’s Famous 'Lovers’ Arch' Collapses On Valentine’s Day After Violent Storms

'India-France Bond Knows No Boundaries': PM Modi Hails Ties After Meeting Macron, Rafale Deal On Cards

Indian National Detained In New Jersey On Sexual Assault Charges Involving Minor: ICE

US Indo-Pacific Chief Lauds Operation Sindoor, Calls It Model Of Restraint And Precision

BNP Leaders Sworn In As MPs; Party Refuses To Take Oath As Members Of Constitution Reform Council

Yunus Invokes India’s ‘Seven Sisters’, China In Farewell Address Amid Mounting Pressure In Bangladesh

Geneva Nuclear Talks Resume as Trump Signals Indirect Role, Warns Iran on B-2 Option Again

Gunshots, Breakout And Hunt: Two Pakistanis Among Three Who Escape Jammu Juvenile Home, Cops Hurt

Business News

Adani To Build Hyperscale AI Data Centres, Unveils $100 Billion Energy-Compute Plan For India

Dalal Street Ends In Green As Sensex Closes Above 83,400, Nifty Tests 25,700

India-US Trade Deal Update: 25% Tariff Cut To 18% Soon As Legal Draft Enters Final Stage

Share Markets Enter Tuesday's Session In Red, Sensex Over 200 Points Down, Nifty Tests 25,600

Jeep Meridian Track Edition Launched In India: Features 140mm Sliding Seat

Mahindra Targets 2027 For Scorpio N Pick-Up Launch In India

YES Bank Under Scanner: Mumbai Police EOW To Probe Alleged ‘Closed-Loop Funding’ In Loan Deals

Home-Cooked Thali Gets Cheaper In January; Non-Veg Cost Down 7%

8th Pay Commission: Scam Alert Over Online Pay Calculators Putting Employees’ Money At Risk

E-Commerce Under Scrutiny: Snapdeal Fined For Non-Compliant Toy Sales

Sports News

Australia Crash Out Of T20 World Cup! Zimbabwe Seal Super 8 Spot, Set To Face India

From Illiterate To Misunderstood: Shoaib Akhtar’s Dramatic U-Turn On Mohsin Naqvi Remarks

Ishan Kishan’s Love Life Revealed As Grandfather Spills The Beans On Relationship

‘Still Hungry To Give My Best’: Rashid Khan’s Powerful Reaction After Afghanistan’s T20 WC Exit

Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev & Other Cricket Greats Write To Pakistan Govt Over Imran Khan ’s Health Concerns

Canada’s Yuvraj Samra Becomes Youngest Player To Score T20 World Cup Century

Gautam Gambhir Approached By Rajasthan Royals For Mentor, Partner & CEO Role: Report

Shoaib Akhtar Backtracks On ‘Incompetent’ Remark About PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi

USA Cricketers Visit Tirumala Temple In Andhra Pradesh

Girona Stun Barcelona As Real Madrid Go Top Of La Liga

