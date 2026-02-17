Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 17, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, February 17, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Today; Board Warns Against Fake Paper Leak Claims
- NPCI Launches UPI One World, Letting Foreigners Pay Like Locals In India
- CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026: First Exam Mandatory, Missing 3 Subjects May Result In ‘Essential Repeat’
- 'Before Marriage, Boy & Girl Are Strangers': Supreme Court On Premarital Physical Relations
- ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Or America-Dependent?’ Congress Takes Swipe At Centre Over US Trade Deal
- AI Chip Prices Are Rising Globally: Nvidia & India Team Up To Avoid Future Shortage
- 14.2 Kg Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Reduced, Big Relief For Household Budgets
- Delhi Braces For Sudden Weather Change As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rain, Thunderstorm On Feb 18
- Bihar News: Bihar Rohtas Ropeway Collapses Before Trial, RJD Attacks Nitish-BJP Government
- PM Modi Inaugurates India AI Impact Expo 2026 At Bharat Mandapam
- Tourist Spots In J&K Closed After Pahalgam Attack Reopen; 11 Destinations In Kashmir Resume Immediately
- Remarks On Kerala CM Vijayan 'Blown Out Of Proportion': Mani Shankar Aiyar
- Assam Congress Leader Bhupen Kumar Borah Makes U-Turn, Withdraws Resignation Within Hours
- SC Refuses SIT Probe Against Assam CM Over 'Miya' Remark, Directs Petitioners To Approach HC
- Jal Jeevan Mission Under Scanner After BJP MLA Raises Concerns
International News
- Imran Khan Health Update: Amid 85% Vision Loss Claim, Official Medical Report Shows Improvement
- Muhammad Yunus Steps Down As Interim Chief; Tarique Rahman To Take Oath As Bangladesh PM
- French President Emmanuel Macron Lands In Mumbai, Set To Hold Crucial Bilateral Meeting With PM Modi
- B'desh no longer a 'submissive country': Yunus in farewell address
- PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Position Under Threat? Asim Munir Reportedly Upset After Pakistan’s Loss To India
- Two Hindus Elected To Bangladesh Parliament, Oath Ceremony On Feb 17
- Trump Says Board Of Peace Members Pledged Over $5 Billion For Gaza Reconstruction
- Israeli Drone Strike Kills 4 Near Lebanon-Syria Border In Attack Targeting Palestinian Operatives
- BLA’s Hostage Blow: 7 Pakistani Soldiers Held, 7-Day Ultimatum; Video Exposes Deep Military Crisis
- Dart Frog Toxin Used To Kill Navalny? UK, Allies Point Finger At Kremlin
- Protests, US Talks, Economic Stakes: Iran Signals Willingness To 'Compromise'
Business News
- 8th Pay Commission: Scam Alert Over Online Pay Calculators Putting Employees’ Money At Risk
- E-Commerce Under Scrutiny: Snapdeal Fined For Non-Compliant Toy Sales
- Mahindra Targets 2027 For Scorpio N Pick-Up Launch In India
- $108 Billion Media Battle: Warner Bros May Reopen Talks With Paramount
- Dalal Street Continues To Remain In Red, Sensex Opens Nears 82,300, Nifty Marginally Down
- Dalal Street Shock: BSE, Angel One, Groww Stocks Crash After RBI Tightens Broker Lending Rules
- ABP Ideas of India 2026: Amitabh Kant To Address Good Governance In Turbulent Times
- Exports Surge, But Imports Outpace: India’s Trade Deficit Nearly Doubles In January
- MG Majestor First Preview: Bold Size Meets Feature-Rich Cabin
Sports News
- Afghanistan Knock UAE Out, South Africa Storm Into T20 World Cup Super 8s
- Winter Olympics Controversy: Tempers Flare As Canada’s Marc Kennedy Is Accused Of Cheating
- Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
- ISL 2026: Sunil Chhetri Nets Winner As Bengaluru FC Beat SC Delhi
- ‘He’s Fearless’: Pakistan Coach Praises Ishan Kishan After India’s Big T20 World Cup Win
- Afghanistan Fans Celebrate Ecstatically As India Defeats Pakistan In T20 World Cup
- Abhishek Sharma Enters Unwanted List With Two Ducks In T20 WC 2026
- Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya React Angrily After Kuldeep Yadav Drops Catch
- Rohit Sharma Hugs Wasim Akram Despite India-Pakistan Handshake Snub
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Related Video
Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 17, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Today; Board Warns Against Fake Paper Leak Claims
Education
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Declared: Here’s Where & How To Check Your Score
Education
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Important Rules & Guidelines Issued For Class 10, 12 Students
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by