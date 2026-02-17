School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Today; Board Warns Against Fake Paper Leak Claims

NPCI Launches UPI One World, Letting Foreigners Pay Like Locals In India

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026: First Exam Mandatory, Missing 3 Subjects May Result In ‘Essential Repeat’

'Before Marriage, Boy & Girl Are Strangers': Supreme Court On Premarital Physical Relations

‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Or America-Dependent?’ Congress Takes Swipe At Centre Over US Trade Deal

AI Chip Prices Are Rising Globally: Nvidia & India Team Up To Avoid Future Shortage

14.2 Kg Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Reduced, Big Relief For Household Budgets

Delhi Braces For Sudden Weather Change As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rain, Thunderstorm On Feb 18

Bihar News: Bihar Rohtas Ropeway Collapses Before Trial, RJD Attacks Nitish-BJP Government

PM Modi Inaugurates India AI Impact Expo 2026 At Bharat Mandapam

Tourist Spots In J&K Closed After Pahalgam Attack Reopen; 11 Destinations In Kashmir Resume Immediately

Remarks On Kerala CM Vijayan 'Blown Out Of Proportion': Mani Shankar Aiyar

Assam Congress Leader Bhupen Kumar Borah Makes U-Turn, Withdraws Resignation Within Hours

SC Refuses SIT Probe Against Assam CM Over 'Miya' Remark, Directs Petitioners To Approach HC

Jal Jeevan Mission Under Scanner After BJP MLA Raises Concerns

International News

Imran Khan Health Update: Amid 85% Vision Loss Claim, Official Medical Report Shows Improvement

Muhammad Yunus Steps Down As Interim Chief; Tarique Rahman To Take Oath As Bangladesh PM

French President Emmanuel Macron Lands In Mumbai, Set To Hold Crucial Bilateral Meeting With PM Modi

B'desh no longer a 'submissive country': Yunus in farewell address

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Position Under Threat? Asim Munir Reportedly Upset After Pakistan’s Loss To India

Two Hindus Elected To Bangladesh Parliament, Oath Ceremony On Feb 17

Trump Says Board Of Peace Members Pledged Over $5 Billion For Gaza Reconstruction

Israeli Drone Strike Kills 4 Near Lebanon-Syria Border In Attack Targeting Palestinian Operatives

BLA’s Hostage Blow: 7 Pakistani Soldiers Held, 7-Day Ultimatum; Video Exposes Deep Military Crisis

Dart Frog Toxin Used To Kill Navalny? UK, Allies Point Finger At Kremlin

Protests, US Talks, Economic Stakes: Iran Signals Willingness To 'Compromise'

Business News

8th Pay Commission: Scam Alert Over Online Pay Calculators Putting Employees’ Money At Risk

E-Commerce Under Scrutiny: Snapdeal Fined For Non-Compliant Toy Sales

Mahindra Targets 2027 For Scorpio N Pick-Up Launch In India

$108 Billion Media Battle: Warner Bros May Reopen Talks With Paramount

Dalal Street Continues To Remain In Red, Sensex Opens Nears 82,300, Nifty Marginally Down

Dalal Street Shock: BSE, Angel One, Groww Stocks Crash After RBI Tightens Broker Lending Rules

ABP Ideas of India 2026: Amitabh Kant To Address Good Governance In Turbulent Times

Exports Surge, But Imports Outpace: India’s Trade Deficit Nearly Doubles In January

MG Majestor First Preview: Bold Size Meets Feature-Rich Cabin

Sports News

Afghanistan Knock UAE Out, South Africa Storm Into T20 World Cup Super 8s

Winter Olympics Controversy: Tempers Flare As Canada’s Marc Kennedy Is Accused Of Cheating

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

ISL 2026: Sunil Chhetri Nets Winner As Bengaluru FC Beat SC Delhi

‘He’s Fearless’: Pakistan Coach Praises Ishan Kishan After India’s Big T20 World Cup Win

Afghanistan Fans Celebrate Ecstatically As India Defeats Pakistan In T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma Enters Unwanted List With Two Ducks In T20 WC 2026

Rohit Sharma Hugs Wasim Akram Despite India-Pakistan Handshake Snub

