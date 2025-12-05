School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.

If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.

National News

'Working To Restore Normalcy': IndiGo Issues Apology For Widespread Disruption After 550 Flights Cancelled

'Inspiration To Millions': PM Modi Gifts Copy Of Bhagavad Gita In Russian To Putin

UP’s Terai Wildlife Numbers Surge Past 1.45 Lakh After ₹161-Crore Eco-Tourism Push

Swaraj Kaushal, Former Mizoram Governor & Husband Of Sushma Swaraj, Dies At 73

Supreme Court Extends Stay On Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi In Army Remarks Case

International News

Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig

Putin’s Aircraft ‘Flying Kremlin’ Becomes World’s Most-Tracked Plane On Its Way To India

Good News For The Planet: Antarctica’s Ozone Hole Is Smaller Than It’s Been In Years

'Diplomatic Split Screen': US Media Flags India's Strategic Balancing Act Ahead Of Putin's Visit

Business News

Gold Prices Could Explode 30% In 2026: WGC Warns Of Major Safe-Haven Rush Ahead

Rupee Bounces Back: Slides To All-Time Low, Then Recovers And Closes At 89.96 Against Dollar

RBI MPC Meet Dec 2025: Will The Central Bank Slash Repo Rate? Gov Sanjay Malhotra To Reveal Decision Today

Egg Price Surge Hits Mid-Day Meals In Bengal, Anganwadi Workers Raise Alarm

Sports News

Mitchell Starc Surpasses Wasim Akram To Become Most Successful Left-Arm Bowler In Test History

Hockey: Players' Complaints On 'Outdated And Dictatorial' Coaching Style Led To Harendra's Resignation

Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Out For Two Months With New Muscle Injury

