School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 5), Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, December 5, 2025, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
National News
- 'Working To Restore Normalcy': IndiGo Issues Apology For Widespread Disruption After 550 Flights Cancelled
- 'Inspiration To Millions': PM Modi Gifts Copy Of Bhagavad Gita In Russian To Putin
- UP’s Terai Wildlife Numbers Surge Past 1.45 Lakh After ₹161-Crore Eco-Tourism Push
- Swaraj Kaushal, Former Mizoram Governor & Husband Of Sushma Swaraj, Dies At 73
- Supreme Court Extends Stay On Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi In Army Remarks Case
International News
- Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
- Putin’s Aircraft ‘Flying Kremlin’ Becomes World’s Most-Tracked Plane On Its Way To India
- Good News For The Planet: Antarctica’s Ozone Hole Is Smaller Than It’s Been In Years
- 'Diplomatic Split Screen': US Media Flags India's Strategic Balancing Act Ahead Of Putin's Visit
Business News
- Gold Prices Could Explode 30% In 2026: WGC Warns Of Major Safe-Haven Rush Ahead
- Rupee Bounces Back: Slides To All-Time Low, Then Recovers And Closes At 89.96 Against Dollar
- RBI MPC Meet Dec 2025: Will The Central Bank Slash Repo Rate? Gov Sanjay Malhotra To Reveal Decision Today
Egg Price Surge Hits Mid-Day Meals In Bengal, Anganwadi Workers Raise Alarm
Sports News
- Mitchell Starc Surpasses Wasim Akram To Become Most Successful Left-Arm Bowler In Test History
- Hockey: Players' Complaints On 'Outdated And Dictatorial' Coaching Style Led To Harendra's Resignation
- Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Out For Two Months With New Muscle Injury
