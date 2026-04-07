Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today April 7, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, April 7, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- West Bengal Opinion Polls Predict Neck-And-Neck In 2026, But 2021 Tells Different Story
- Madurai Court Verdict: Nine Policemen Sentenced To Death In Father-Son Custodial Death Case
- ‘No Assets Abroad’: Himanta's Wife Denies Claims, Asks Gogoi About Wife’s Pakistan Account
- Assam Opinion Poll 2026: BJP Set To Retain Power, Congress Trails Behind
- Mahakumbh's IITian Baba Abhay Singh Gets Married
- Sarke Chunar Row: Director, Singer Submit Written Apology To NCW Over Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt Song
- West Bengal Assembly Elections Opinion Poll 2026: TMC Slightly Ahead Of BJP In Tight Bengal Race
- SC Raps Bengal Govt, Flags Police Role In Malda Judges’ Gherao, Orders NIA Probe
- Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Voting In Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry In 2 Days
- AAP flags security concerns after car breaches Delhi Assembly gate, calls it serious lapse
- Farmer registry key to ensuring timely benefits of schemes: Adityanath
- UP: Road crash leads to recovery of abducted Gurugram man; kidnapped children among injured
- Delhi minister Sirsa directs fast-tracking of trials for 22 anti-pollution innovations
- Background of Delhi Assembly breach accused under scanner, booked for attempt to murder
- SP confined development to Saifai, Azamgarh was never part of their agenda: Adityanath
- 'Heard a loud crash, SUV sped in at 60-70 kmph': Eyewitnesses on Delhi Assembly security breach
International News
- 'Entire Iran Can Be Taken Out In One Night': Trump Issues Warning Ahead Of Hormuz Deadline
- Trump F-15 Leak Row: US President Threatens Media Crackdown, Says ‘Give It Up Or Go To Jail’
- Iran Rejects Ceasefire, Supreme Leader Says ‘Assassinations Won’t Affect Armed Forces’
- As Trump’s Iran Deadline Nears, Iranian Youth Plan Human Chains At Nuclear Sites
- 'If It Were Up To Me, I’d Keep The Oil, But Americans May Not Understand': Trump
- Google Just Offered 5TB Storage For Free: Here's How To Get It
- May run for Venezuelan President, jokes Trump
- Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Resigns, Says Source
- Iran war left mark on NATO, rift began with Greenland: Trump
- US President Trump threatens to decimate Iran in four hours
- South Korea's President Apologises To North Korea For Drone Incursion, Calls Act 'Irresponsible'
- Strategic Autonomy In Action: Why Russia Still Matters to India’s Energy Security
- Reza Pahlavi’s Appeal Sparks Controversy Amid Trump’s Escalating Deadlines
- 13 Killed In Iran As Airstrike Hits Residential Building After Trump’s ‘Hell Will Rain Down’ Warning
- Iran Missile Attack: Iran Launches Massive Missile Wave, Targets Israel and Gulf
- IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed as Iran–Israel Attacks Intensify
- Blasts Hit Sharif University Of Technology, Video Shows Debris Scattered After Strike: Watch
Business News
- 8th Pay Commission: Good News For Pensioners, Minimum Pension May Reach Over Rs 25,000
- US-Iran War Over? Dalal Street Rebounds, Sensex About 800 Points Up, Nifty Over 22,950
- West Asia War Sparks Energy Crisis: How India And Its Neighbours Are Responding
- IEX Shares Rise 3% As Power Exchange Reports Record FY26 Volumes
- Silver Prices In Red (April 6), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
- Bull Runs, Corrections, Consolidation: How Investors Can Crack Crypto Market Cycles
- Gold Prices Take A Hit (April 6), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities
- Oil Prices Stay Above $110: Why OPEC+ Output Hike Isn’t Cooling Markets
- Trump's Warning To Iran Rattles Stock Markets, Sensex Over 50 Points Down, Nifty Tests 22,700
- March 2026 SUV Sales: Punch Leads, Seltos, And Venue Surge
- Rs 12.75 Lakh Income Misses Marginal Relief: Small Salary Jump That Changes Your Tax Game
- Dunkin' Donuts To Exit India As Jubilant FoodWorks Ends Franchise Deal By 2026
Sports News
- KKR vs PBKS Called Off As Rain Disrupts IPL 2026 Showdown
- Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur Net-Worth Comparison: Huge Gap Revealed
- Shah Rukh Khan Turns Heads With White-Hair Avatar At KKR vs PBKS Clash
- SRK, Suhana Khan Enjoy Sev, Peanuts During KKR vs PBKS Match At Eden Gardens
- Cameron Green's IPL Flop Show Continues! KKR’s Most Expensive Signing Falters Against PBKS
- Payal Nag Beats Idol Sheetal Devi For Gold; Anand Mahindra Shares Heartfelt Tribute
- Natasa Stankovic Meets Hardik Pandya’s Family With Son Agastya After Divorce
- IPL 2026 Points Table Update, Orange & Purple Cap Leaders Before KKR vs PBKS Showdown
- IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS Head-To-Head, Playing 11 And Eden Gardens Pitch Report
- MS Dhoni Will Play On April 11 Against DC? Massive Update On Legend’s Fitness Test
- PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Claims PSL Will Overtake IPL As World's No. 1 League
- IPL 2026: Harshit Rana Reaches Kolkata To Support KKR Against PBKS
- ‘I Lost My Career’: Former England And RCB Star Claims ECB Ended His Career For IPL
- Ashwin Reveals 'Mentally Disturbing' CSK Phase That Triggered Early IPL Retirement
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Related Video
Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today April 7, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
CBSE Class 10 Toppers 2025 List: Top Performing Districts, Highest Scores & What To Expect In 2026
Education
Harvard Offers 6 Free Online Courses In AI & Programming, Boost Your Skills In 2026
Education
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT Soon: Expected Date, Time, Direct Link & How to Check Scorecard
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion