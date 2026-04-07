School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

West Bengal Opinion Polls Predict Neck-And-Neck In 2026, But 2021 Tells Different Story

Madurai Court Verdict: Nine Policemen Sentenced To Death In Father-Son Custodial Death Case

‘No Assets Abroad’: Himanta's Wife Denies Claims, Asks Gogoi About Wife’s Pakistan Account

Assam Opinion Poll 2026: BJP Set To Retain Power, Congress Trails Behind

Mahakumbh's IITian Baba Abhay Singh Gets Married

Sarke Chunar Row: Director, Singer Submit Written Apology To NCW Over Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt Song

West Bengal Assembly Elections Opinion Poll 2026: TMC Slightly Ahead Of BJP In Tight Bengal Race

SC Raps Bengal Govt, Flags Police Role In Malda Judges’ Gherao, Orders NIA Probe

Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Voting In Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry In 2 Days

AAP flags security concerns after car breaches Delhi Assembly gate, calls it serious lapse

Farmer registry key to ensuring timely benefits of schemes: Adityanath

UP: Road crash leads to recovery of abducted Gurugram man; kidnapped children among injured

Delhi minister Sirsa directs fast-tracking of trials for 22 anti-pollution innovations

Background of Delhi Assembly breach accused under scanner, booked for attempt to murder

SP confined development to Saifai, Azamgarh was never part of their agenda: Adityanath

'Heard a loud crash, SUV sped in at 60-70 kmph': Eyewitnesses on Delhi Assembly security breach

International News

'Entire Iran Can Be Taken Out In One Night': Trump Issues Warning Ahead Of Hormuz Deadline

Trump F-15 Leak Row: US President Threatens Media Crackdown, Says ‘Give It Up Or Go To Jail’

Iran Rejects Ceasefire, Supreme Leader Says ‘Assassinations Won’t Affect Armed Forces’

As Trump’s Iran Deadline Nears, Iranian Youth Plan Human Chains At Nuclear Sites

'If It Were Up To Me, I’d Keep The Oil, But Americans May Not Understand': Trump

Google Just Offered 5TB Storage For Free: Here's How To Get It

May run for Venezuelan President, jokes Trump

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Resigns, Says Source

Iran war left mark on NATO, rift began with Greenland: Trump

US President Trump threatens to decimate Iran in four hours

South Korea's President Apologises To North Korea For Drone Incursion, Calls Act 'Irresponsible'

Strategic Autonomy In Action: Why Russia Still Matters to India’s Energy Security

Reza Pahlavi’s Appeal Sparks Controversy Amid Trump’s Escalating Deadlines

13 Killed In Iran As Airstrike Hits Residential Building After Trump’s ‘Hell Will Rain Down’ Warning

Iran Missile Attack: Iran Launches Massive Missile Wave, Targets Israel and Gulf

IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed as Iran–Israel Attacks Intensify

Blasts Hit Sharif University Of Technology, Video Shows Debris Scattered After Strike: Watch

Business News

8th Pay Commission: Good News For Pensioners, Minimum Pension May Reach Over Rs 25,000

US-Iran War Over? Dalal Street Rebounds, Sensex About 800 Points Up, Nifty Over 22,950

West Asia War Sparks Energy Crisis: How India And Its Neighbours Are Responding

IEX Shares Rise 3% As Power Exchange Reports Record FY26 Volumes

Silver Prices In Red (April 6), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Bull Runs, Corrections, Consolidation: How Investors Can Crack Crypto Market Cycles

Gold Prices Take A Hit (April 6), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Oil Prices Stay Above $110: Why OPEC+ Output Hike Isn’t Cooling Markets

Trump's Warning To Iran Rattles Stock Markets, Sensex Over 50 Points Down, Nifty Tests 22,700

March 2026 SUV Sales: Punch Leads, Seltos, And Venue Surge

Rs 12.75 Lakh Income Misses Marginal Relief: Small Salary Jump That Changes Your Tax Game

Dunkin' Donuts To Exit India As Jubilant FoodWorks Ends Franchise Deal By 2026

Sports News

KKR vs PBKS Called Off As Rain Disrupts IPL 2026 Showdown

Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur Net-Worth Comparison: Huge Gap Revealed

Shah Rukh Khan Turns Heads With White-Hair Avatar At KKR vs PBKS Clash

SRK, Suhana Khan Enjoy Sev, Peanuts During KKR vs PBKS Match At Eden Gardens

Cameron Green's IPL Flop Show Continues! KKR’s Most Expensive Signing Falters Against PBKS

Payal Nag Beats Idol Sheetal Devi For Gold; Anand Mahindra Shares Heartfelt Tribute

Natasa Stankovic Meets Hardik Pandya ’s Family With Son Agastya After Divorce

IPL 2026 Points Table Update, Orange & Purple Cap Leaders Before KKR vs PBKS Showdown

IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS Head-To-Head, Playing 11 And Eden Gardens Pitch Report

MS Dhoni Will Play On April 11 Against DC? Massive Update On Legend’s Fitness Test

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Claims PSL Will Overtake IPL As World's No. 1 League

IPL 2026: Harshit Rana Reaches Kolkata To Support KKR Against PBKS

‘I Lost My Career’: Former England And RCB Star Claims ECB Ended His Career For IPL

Ashwin Reveals 'Mentally Disturbing' CSK Phase That Triggered Early IPL Retirement

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