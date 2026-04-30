School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

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National News

Only One Poll Predicts BJP’s ‘Heavy Defeat’ And Mamata’s Return In Bengal

Mamata Faces Major Setback In Exit Poll, BJP Set For Majority In Bengal: Chanakya Strategies

EVM Tampering Row: Bengal CEO Says Re-Poll Likely If Complaints Verified

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges ‘Parallel System’ In Bengal Polls, Urges Voters To Stay Vigilant

Chandrababu Naidu Reshapes TDP With New Executive Committees, Lokesh Appointed Working President

Mallikarjun Kharge As Karnataka CM? Congress Will Welcome, Says Parameshwara Amid Buzz

‘Khela Khatam’ To ‘Baseless’: Exit Polls Trigger Political Slugfest Across Parties

Puducherry Exit Polls Predict BJP+ Surge, NDA Seen Heading For Victory

Congress-Led UDF Ahead In Kerala, Three Exit Polls Suggest Close Contest

Heavy Voter Turnout Marks Bengal Phase 2 As Central Forces Intensify Monitoring

NDA Hat-Trick In Assam? Matrize Predicts Comfortable Victory For BJP-Led Alliance

BJP Set To Form Government In Bengal? Praja Poll Gives Saffron Camp Massive Edge

Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote In Bhabanipur, Displays Inked Finger

‘You Will Be Killed’: Voter’s Complaint Sparks Heavy Security Crackdown In South 24 Parganas

Delhi Mayoral Elections: BJP’s Parvesh Wahi Elected Delhi Mayor With Overwhelming Majority

Ganga Expressway Set To Boost UP Realty, Prices May Rise 20-40%

Ganga Expressway Goes Live, 594-km Corridor To Power UP’s Next Growth Phase

International News

Russia To Deliver New S-400 Air Defence Systems To India, Likely To Be Deployed By May

US Burns Rs 2 Lakh Crore On Iran War And Counting More, As Much As NASA Gets In A Year

Trump Warns Iran To ‘Get Smart Soon’ Over Non-Nuclear Deal

Apple Is Working On Two 'Ultra' Devices, But Only One Of Them Folds

US Weighs ‘Short, Powerful’ Strikes On Iran As Talks Stall: Report

Trump, Putin Hold 90-Minute Phone Call On Iran War, Ukraine Ceasefire Push

Trump Warns Iran To ‘Get Smart Soon’ Over Non-Nuclear Deal

Historic Slump: Germany’s Birth Rate Hits New Low In 2025

Sri Lanka’s Biggest Airport Drug Bust: 22 Monks Held With 110 Kg Cannabis

US Marines board merchant ship in Arabian Sea suspected to be headed to Iran

‘Two Kings’: White House Post On Donald Trump, King Charles III Meet Raises Eyebrows

Hafiz Saeed's Close Aide And LeT Commander Sheikh Yusuf Afridi Shot Dead In Pakistan

Jimmy Kimmel Defends Melania Joke, Rejects ‘Violence’ Claim As Trump Demands Action

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Business News

Minimum Due Trap: Why Card Users Are Paying More Than They Realise

Stock Markets Jump As Sensex Gains Over 600 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Wall Street Trades Cautiously Ahead Of Big Tech Earnings, Fed Decision

Honda City Facelift To Pack More Features, Launch Soon

Govt Eyes Higher Ethanol Blends In Petrol, Proposes E85 And E100 Framework

Stock Markets Jump As Sensex Gains Over 600 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Ganga Expressway Set To Boost UP Realty, Prices May Rise 20-40%

6 Hours, 594 km: Inside The Ganga Expressway Set To Reshape UP

Oil Prices Near $112 As US Threatens Iran Blockade, Markets On Edge

Mumbai-Pune Drive Set To Get Faster: 'Missing Link' Opens May 1

No Fuel Price Shock After Bengal Polls: Govt Quashes Hike Speculation

Sports News

Babar Azam Rewrites T20 Record Books With PSL Ton, Joins Virat Kohli, Abhishek Sharma In Elite List

IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Fit For MI vs SRH Clash? Here's What We Know

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Epic Reply To ‘AI Chip’ Claims After IPL 2026 Blitz

SRH's Travis-Klaasen Dominates MI Bowlers To Chase 244 At Wankhede

IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton Smashes 44-Ball Ton To Break Two All-Time Records For MI

'A Lot Of Players Consume E-Cigarettes': Shocking Report After Riyan Parag IPL Vaping Row

Mumbai Indians Honour Support Staff Member's Tragedy With Black Armbands In MI vs SRH Match

MI vs SRH Live Toss Result, Confirmed Playing 11: Latest Update On Rohit Sharma's Availability

MI vs SRH Head-To-Head: Who Has Won More Matches At Wankhede Stadium?

BCCI To Seek Riyan Parag's Explanation On 'Vaping' Incident Before Taking Action

Former Afghanistan Cricketer Battles For Life, In Critical Need For Blood In Delhi Hospital

Delhi Cop Who Shared Field With Virat Kohli Races Against Time To Save Lungi Ngidi

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