(Source: Poll of Polls)
School Assembly News Headlines Today April 30, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, April 30, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
ALSO READ: School Holidays May 2026: When Will Schools And Colleges Remain Closed?
National News
- Only One Poll Predicts BJP’s ‘Heavy Defeat’ And Mamata’s Return In Bengal
- Mamata Faces Major Setback In Exit Poll, BJP Set For Majority In Bengal: Chanakya Strategies
- EVM Tampering Row: Bengal CEO Says Re-Poll Likely If Complaints Verified
- Akhilesh Yadav Alleges ‘Parallel System’ In Bengal Polls, Urges Voters To Stay Vigilant
- Chandrababu Naidu Reshapes TDP With New Executive Committees, Lokesh Appointed Working President
- Mallikarjun Kharge As Karnataka CM? Congress Will Welcome, Says Parameshwara Amid Buzz
- ‘Khela Khatam’ To ‘Baseless’: Exit Polls Trigger Political Slugfest Across Parties
- Puducherry Exit Polls Predict BJP+ Surge, NDA Seen Heading For Victory
- Congress-Led UDF Ahead In Kerala, Three Exit Polls Suggest Close Contest
- Heavy Voter Turnout Marks Bengal Phase 2 As Central Forces Intensify Monitoring
- NDA Hat-Trick In Assam? Matrize Predicts Comfortable Victory For BJP-Led Alliance
- BJP Set To Form Government In Bengal? Praja Poll Gives Saffron Camp Massive Edge
- Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote In Bhabanipur, Displays Inked Finger
- ‘You Will Be Killed’: Voter’s Complaint Sparks Heavy Security Crackdown In South 24 Parganas
- Delhi Mayoral Elections: BJP’s Parvesh Wahi Elected Delhi Mayor With Overwhelming Majority
- Ganga Expressway Set To Boost UP Realty, Prices May Rise 20-40%
- Ganga Expressway Goes Live, 594-km Corridor To Power UP’s Next Growth Phase
International News
- Russia To Deliver New S-400 Air Defence Systems To India, Likely To Be Deployed By May
- US Burns Rs 2 Lakh Crore On Iran War And Counting More, As Much As NASA Gets In A Year
- Trump Warns Iran To ‘Get Smart Soon’ Over Non-Nuclear Deal
- Apple Is Working On Two 'Ultra' Devices, But Only One Of Them Folds
- US Weighs ‘Short, Powerful’ Strikes On Iran As Talks Stall: Report
- Trump, Putin Hold 90-Minute Phone Call On Iran War, Ukraine Ceasefire Push
- Trump Warns Iran To ‘Get Smart Soon’ Over Non-Nuclear Deal
- Historic Slump: Germany’s Birth Rate Hits New Low In 2025
- Sri Lanka’s Biggest Airport Drug Bust: 22 Monks Held With 110 Kg Cannabis
- US Marines board merchant ship in Arabian Sea suspected to be headed to Iran
- ‘Two Kings’: White House Post On Donald Trump, King Charles III Meet Raises Eyebrows
- Hafiz Saeed's Close Aide And LeT Commander Sheikh Yusuf Afridi Shot Dead In Pakistan
- Jimmy Kimmel Defends Melania Joke, Rejects ‘Violence’ Claim As Trump Demands Action
ALSO READ: School Holiday News: States Announce Closures, Revised Timings Amid Heatwave
Business News
- Minimum Due Trap: Why Card Users Are Paying More Than They Realise
- Stock Markets Jump As Sensex Gains Over 600 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
- Wall Street Trades Cautiously Ahead Of Big Tech Earnings, Fed Decision
- Honda City Facelift To Pack More Features, Launch Soon
- Govt Eyes Higher Ethanol Blends In Petrol, Proposes E85 And E100 Framework
- Stock Markets Jump As Sensex Gains Over 600 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
- Ganga Expressway Set To Boost UP Realty, Prices May Rise 20-40%
- 6 Hours, 594 km: Inside The Ganga Expressway Set To Reshape UP
- Oil Prices Near $112 As US Threatens Iran Blockade, Markets On Edge
- Mumbai-Pune Drive Set To Get Faster: 'Missing Link' Opens May 1
- No Fuel Price Shock After Bengal Polls: Govt Quashes Hike Speculation
Sports News
- Babar Azam Rewrites T20 Record Books With PSL Ton, Joins Virat Kohli, Abhishek Sharma In Elite List
- IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Fit For MI vs SRH Clash? Here's What We Know
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Epic Reply To ‘AI Chip’ Claims After IPL 2026 Blitz
- SRH's Travis-Klaasen Dominates MI Bowlers To Chase 244 At Wankhede
- IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton Smashes 44-Ball Ton To Break Two All-Time Records For MI
- 'A Lot Of Players Consume E-Cigarettes': Shocking Report After Riyan Parag IPL Vaping Row
- Mumbai Indians Honour Support Staff Member's Tragedy With Black Armbands In MI vs SRH Match
- MI vs SRH Live Toss Result, Confirmed Playing 11: Latest Update On Rohit Sharma's Availability
- MI vs SRH Head-To-Head: Who Has Won More Matches At Wankhede Stadium?
- BCCI To Seek Riyan Parag's Explanation On 'Vaping' Incident Before Taking Action
- Former Afghanistan Cricketer Battles For Life, In Critical Need For Blood In Delhi Hospital
- Delhi Cop Who Shared Field With Virat Kohli Races Against Time To Save Lungi Ngidi
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