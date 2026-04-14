School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

PM Modi Alleges ‘Systemic Corruption’ In DMK Govt, Says Tamil Nadu Seeks Change

‘Bengal Ready To Respond With Votes’: Amit Shah Targets ‘Infiltrators’

Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages

Kasauli Heritage Market Ravaged By Fire, Multiple Shops Gutted

Biodiversity gallery opens at Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary to boost eco-tourism in Uttarakhand

Maharashtra: 11 Killed, 2 Seriously Injured In Thane Bridge Crash

ED Arrests I-PAC Co-Founder Vinesh Chandel In West Bengal Coal Scam Money Laundering Case

'You Attended RSS Events Four Times': Kejriwal Accuses Delhi HC Justice Swarnakanta Sharma Of Bias

No Immediate Relief For Voters In Bengal SIR Case, Supreme Court Defers Order

‘How Dare You!’ Mamata Banerjee’s Explosive Attack On EC, BJP In Durgapur

Ranveer Singh And Mohammed Siraj Comfort Zanai Bhosle At Asha Bhosle’s Funeral

Delhi: Fake judicial officer held with firearm; accomplice arrested

West Asia crisis: EAM Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from Kuwait, Singapore

West Bengal Elections 2026: Pushed Back Into Bangladesh, 6 Men From Murshidabad To Vote This Year

Amit Shah Rejects ‘Outsider’ Charge, Promises Bengali CM In West Bengal

‘Hologram Vijay’ Takes Centre Stage In TVK’s Campaign Push

Wildlife corridor built on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will serve as protective shield: Minister

I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel's arrest raises concern about electoral process: Abhishek Banerjee

International News

‘Iran Wants A Deal Very Badly’: Trump Says Tehran Contacted US, Signals Round 2 Of Talks

Pakistan Regulator Issues Notice To Top News Channel For Airing Asha Bhosle's Songs

'No Toll For Indian Tankers': Iran Assures New Delhi Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz

International Plant Appreciation Day 2026: 8 Low-Maintenance Plants For Compact Balconies

Iran Calls US Blockade ‘Illegal War’, Warns Of Global Economic Fallout

Pakistan Media Watchdog Pulls Up News Channel For Running ‘Indian Content’ During Asha Bhosle Death Coverage

Australia Names First Woman As Army Chief In Historic Move

Imran Khan ’s Health At Critical Stage, Issues Fresh Message From Pakistan’s Adiala Jail

Former Lafarge CEO Jailed In France For Funding Syrian Jihadists

Pezeshkian Backs Pope Leo Amid Trump’s ‘Weak’ Attack, War Of Words Escalates

Trump Sets 7:30 PM IST Deadline Today For Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

China Reacts Sharply To Trump's Hormuz Blockade Threat, Warns Against Interference

$435 Million A Day: How A US Blockade Of Persian Gulf Could Cripple Iran’s Economy

Trump Slams Pope Leo As 'Weak' Over Iran War Comments: 'Terrible For Foreign Policy'

Iranian FM Blames US 'Maximalism' As Talks Collapse, Says Deal Was 'Just Inches Away'

Business News

Rs 1.80 Lakh Monthly Salary Offer As 8th Pay Commission Meetings Begin

Fuel, fertiliser prices may remain high for prolonged period: IMF, World Bank, IEA

Wall Street Slips As US-Iran Talks Fail, Oil Surge Fuels Market Jitters

Trump gets McDonalds delivery at Oval Office on first anniversary of 'no tax on tips' law

Stock Markets Crash As Sensex Falls Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900

Train Tickets Just Got Cheaper: Indian Railways Offers 3% Discount

PNB Customers Alert! Your Account May Be Closed, Check Before April 15

Rupee Falls 49 Paise Against Dollar As Oil Surge, Weak Markets Weigh

Top Stocks To Watch: EIEL Jumps 6%, SpiceJet, Mahindra Lifespace Gain In Weak Market

Bloody Monday On Dalal Street: US Blockade Of Hormuz Drains Markets, Sensex 1,600 Points Down

Jaypee Founder Jaiprakash Gaur Supports Adani Group’s JAL Acquisition After CoC Approval

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: PM Modi Promises 7th Pay Commission For Bengal Employees Within 45 Days

Sports News

SRH Debutant Duo Praful, Sakib Claim 8 Wickets To End Rajasthan’s Streak

Virat Kohli Loses Temper, Helmet And Gloves Throw Caught On Camera

Praful Hinge: I had written this somewhere that I'd take 4-5 wickets on debut

SRH Debutant Duo Praful, Sakib Claim 8 Wickets To End Rajasthan’s Streak

IPL vs PSL: Lalit Modi Fires Back At Rilee Rossouw’s 'Movie' Remark

Yuzvendra Chahal’s New ‘Love Interest’? Actor Shows Private Chat In Viral Video

Rift Between Pandya Brothers? Tense MI vs RCB Footage Goes Viral

F1 In India: Government Confirms Active Bid For Sports' Return In 2027 Calendar

Big Update On Rohit Sharma's Injury Ahead Of MI vs PBKS Match

BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Issues Serious Notice To RR Manager For Phone Use

Krunal Pandya Reacts As Dinesh Karthik Snubs RCB Bowlers In Post

IPL Council Takes Strict Action Against Tim David After 'Illegal' Ball Inspection

Shubman Gill's Like On 'Chapri Pant' Reel Triggers Rift Speculation

Drama At Wankhede! Rohit Sharma's Bat Fails, Then Clears Inspection

Sachin Tendulkar Tears Up, Pays Emotional Final Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI