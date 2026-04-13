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School Assembly News Headlines Today April 13, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, April 13, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- PM Modi Accuses TMC Of ‘Tukde-Tukde’ Links; Mamata Alleges Rs 1,000-Crore BJP Plot
- Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
- Delhi Metro Upgrades Blue Line Trains For Safer, More Comfortable Rides
- Stalin Accuses BJP Of ‘Betraying South’, Alleges Bid To Cut Tamil Nadu’s Parliament Seats
- Netaji’s Great-Grandson Chandra Kumar Bose Joins TMC, Quits BJP
- MoS External Affairs Attends Ali Khamenei's Chehlum In Delhi, Iran Thanks India
- Old Photo Of Asha Bhosle And Lata Mangeshkar With Family Goes Viral
- Amarnath Yatra 2026 Dates: Pilgrimage To Start From July 3
- Delhi: Cop stabbed by burglars during raid, both accused held
- West Bengal Elections 2026: ED Tightens Noose, Acts On Coal Scam And Fake Recruitment
- Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Vijay Cancels Multiple Rallies, TVK Cites Time Constraints
- West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Railways Runs Special Mumbai-Howrah Trains
- Over 3.6cr Voters Eligible For First Phase Of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: EC
- Explosion Rocks School In Nadia, Raises Security Concerns Weeks Before Bengal Elections
- 6 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Collides With Truck In UP’s Hapur
- 'Time To Act': PM Modi Calls For Women’s Reservation Rollout By 2029 In Letter To Leaders
International News
- Trump Weighs Limited Military Strikes On Iran, Hormuz Blockade After Peace Talks Fail: Report
- Trump Ally Viktor Orban Loses Hungary Polls After 16 Years In Power
- Iran Warns US Of ‘Deadly Whirlpools’ After Trump Orders Hormuz Blockade
- Trump Threatens 50% Tariff On China if It Supplies Arms To Iran
- Trump’s 2020 Post On Iran Goes Viral, Tehran Trolls US President
- ‘No Trust Despite Good Faith’: Iran Flags Distrust After Talks, Thanks Pakistan
- Global crisis: Islamabad Peace Talks Collapse Amid Rising Global Tensions
- US–Iran Talks Collapse Over Hormuz Dispute as Israel Strikes Lebanon Intensify
- Iran–US Talks Collapse Amid Hormuz Tensions, Pakistan’s Mediation Role Under Scrutiny
- Pakistan Urges Ceasefire Extension After Failed US–Iran Talks
- Iran Blames ‘Unreasonable Demands’ By US After Peace Talks Collapse In Islamabad
- 'Bad News For Iran': JD Vance Says US Team Returning After Tehran 'Chose Not To Accept Terms'
- Artemis II Splashes Down In Pacific After Historic Moon Trip
- Campaign against Iran not over, existential threats removed: Netanyahu
- US Warships Cross Strait Of Hormuz As Trump Says ‘Clearing’ Operation Underway
- US Democrat Eric Swalwell Faces Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct; Congressman Denies
- China Possibly To Send Air Defence System To Iran, Flags US Intel Amid Fragile Ceasefire: Report
- 'Empty Tankers Rushing To US For Best And Sweetest Oil': Trump Amid Global Energy Uncertainty
Business News
- Petrol And Diesel Prices On April 12: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Other Cities
- Government Increases Export Duty On Diesel To Rs 55.5 per Litre, Aviation Fuel To Rs 42
- Yogi Adityanath calls for time-bound action to position UP as India's 'deep-tech capital'
- West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: PM Modi Promises 7th Pay Commission For Bengal Employees Within 45 Days
- Jaypee Founder Jaiprakash Gaur Supports Adani Group’s JAL Acquisition After CoC Approval
- Dalal Street Rallies: Sensex Up 900 Points, Nifty Over 24K Despite Uncertainty Over US-Iran Talks
- Ola Electric Share Price Soars 70% After 6 Months Of Losses
- Taking Stock Tips Online? NSE Warns Investors Against Costly Mistakes
- Rupee Edges Up, But US-Iran Tensions Keep Traders Cautious
- Bitcoin In India Is No Longer About Quick Profits
- DA Hike 2026 Delayed: Central Govt Employees Are Still Waiting in April
Sports News
- IPL 2026: RCB Hand Mumbai Indians Their Third Successive Defeat
- Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Bromance Steals The Spotlight At Wankhede
- Shubhman Gill Leaves Virat Kohli Behind In This Elite IPL Record Led By KL Rahul
- Patidar, Salt, Kohli sparkle as dominant RCB crush Mumbai Indians by 18 runs
- Ayush needed more patience in final against Shi; can be in top five: Sagar Chopda
- We've been doing catch-up rather than leading the game: MI skipper Hardik Pandya
- GT Director 'Shuts Down' Harsha Bhogle On Live TV During LSG vs GT Match
- Wankhede Falls Silent As MI And RCB Pay Tribute To Asha Bhosle
- Virat Kohli Achieves Milestone No Player Has Ever Touched Against MI
- Tim David Scolded By Umpires After 'Illegal' Ball-Inspection
- Vaishali loses and throws women's Candidates wide open
- From Yuvraj Singh To Gautam Gambhir: Cricket World Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle
- Rajasthan Royals In Big Trouble! BCCI Confirms Anti-Corruption Action
- Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt, Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle
- BCCI Confirms Probe Into RR Manager Using Phone In Dugout
- Shubman Gill Recreates Virat Kohli’s ‘No-Look’ Six In LSG vs GT Match
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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