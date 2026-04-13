School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

PM Modi Accuses TMC Of ‘Tukde-Tukde’ Links; Mamata Alleges Rs 1,000-Crore BJP Plot

Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss

Delhi Metro Upgrades Blue Line Trains For Safer, More Comfortable Rides

Stalin Accuses BJP Of ‘Betraying South’, Alleges Bid To Cut Tamil Nadu’s Parliament Seats

Netaji’s Great-Grandson Chandra Kumar Bose Joins TMC, Quits BJP

MoS External Affairs Attends Ali Khamenei's Chehlum In Delhi, Iran Thanks India

Old Photo Of Asha Bhosle And Lata Mangeshkar With Family Goes Viral

Amarnath Yatra 2026 Dates: Pilgrimage To Start From July 3

Delhi: Cop stabbed by burglars during raid, both accused held

West Bengal Elections 2026: ED Tightens Noose, Acts On Coal Scam And Fake Recruitment

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Vijay Cancels Multiple Rallies, TVK Cites Time Constraints

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Railways Runs Special Mumbai-Howrah Trains

Over 3.6cr Voters Eligible For First Phase Of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: EC

Explosion Rocks School In Nadia, Raises Security Concerns Weeks Before Bengal Elections

6 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Collides With Truck In UP’s Hapur

'Time To Act': PM Modi Calls For Women’s Reservation Rollout By 2029 In Letter To Leaders

International News

Trump Weighs Limited Military Strikes On Iran, Hormuz Blockade After Peace Talks Fail: Report

Trump Ally Viktor Orban Loses Hungary Polls After 16 Years In Power

Iran Warns US Of ‘Deadly Whirlpools’ After Trump Orders Hormuz Blockade

Trump Threatens 50% Tariff On China if It Supplies Arms To Iran

Trump’s 2020 Post On Iran Goes Viral, Tehran Trolls US President

‘No Trust Despite Good Faith’: Iran Flags Distrust After Talks, Thanks Pakistan

Global crisis: Islamabad Peace Talks Collapse Amid Rising Global Tensions

US–Iran Talks Collapse Over Hormuz Dispute as Israel Strikes Lebanon Intensify

Iran–US Talks Collapse Amid Hormuz Tensions, Pakistan’s Mediation Role Under Scrutiny

Pakistan Urges Ceasefire Extension After Failed US–Iran Talks

Iran Blames ‘Unreasonable Demands’ By US After Peace Talks Collapse In Islamabad

'Bad News For Iran': JD Vance Says US Team Returning After Tehran 'Chose Not To Accept Terms'

Artemis II Splashes Down In Pacific After Historic Moon Trip

Campaign against Iran not over, existential threats removed: Netanyahu

US Warships Cross Strait Of Hormuz As Trump Says ‘Clearing’ Operation Underway

US Democrat Eric Swalwell Faces Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct; Congressman Denies

China Possibly To Send Air Defence System To Iran, Flags US Intel Amid Fragile Ceasefire: Report

'Empty Tankers Rushing To US For Best And Sweetest Oil': Trump Amid Global Energy Uncertainty

Business News

Petrol And Diesel Prices On April 12: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Other Cities

Government Increases Export Duty On Diesel To Rs 55.5 per Litre, Aviation Fuel To Rs 42

Yogi Adityanath calls for time-bound action to position UP as India's 'deep-tech capital'

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: PM Modi Promises 7th Pay Commission For Bengal Employees Within 45 Days

Jaypee Founder Jaiprakash Gaur Supports Adani Group’s JAL Acquisition After CoC Approval

Dalal Street Rallies: Sensex Up 900 Points, Nifty Over 24K Despite Uncertainty Over US-Iran Talks

Ola Electric Share Price Soars 70% After 6 Months Of Losses

Taking Stock Tips Online? NSE Warns Investors Against Costly Mistakes

Rupee Edges Up, But US-Iran Tensions Keep Traders Cautious

Bitcoin In India Is No Longer About Quick Profits

DA Hike 2026 Delayed: Central Govt Employees Are Still Waiting in April

Sports News

IPL 2026: RCB Hand Mumbai Indians Their Third Successive Defeat

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Bromance Steals The Spotlight At Wankhede

Shubhman Gill Leaves Virat Kohli Behind In This Elite IPL Record Led By KL Rahul

Patidar, Salt, Kohli sparkle as dominant RCB crush Mumbai Indians by 18 runs

Ayush needed more patience in final against Shi; can be in top five: Sagar Chopda

We've been doing catch-up rather than leading the game: MI skipper Hardik Pandya

GT Director 'Shuts Down' Harsha Bhogle On Live TV During LSG vs GT Match

Wankhede Falls Silent As MI And RCB Pay Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Virat Kohli Achieves Milestone No Player Has Ever Touched Against MI

Tim David Scolded By Umpires After 'Illegal' Ball-Inspection

Vaishali loses and throws women's Candidates wide open

From Yuvraj Singh To Gautam Gambhir: Cricket World Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Rajasthan Royals In Big Trouble! BCCI Confirms Anti-Corruption Action

Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt, Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle

BCCI Confirms Probe Into RR Manager Using Phone In Dugout

Shubman Gill Recreates Virat Kohli’s ‘No-Look’ Six In LSG vs GT Match

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