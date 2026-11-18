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SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to announce the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) are advised to keep their login credentials ready to check their qualifying status. Once the result link is activated, candidates will be able to access their results through the bank's official website at sbi.bank.in.

To view their results, applicants will need their registration number and password or date of birth to log in to the candidate portal.

The SBI Clerk recruitment examination is conducted to fill Junior Associate vacancies across the bank's branches. Candidates who clear the preliminary examination will become eligible to appear for the next stage of the selection process, the Mains examination.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: Where And How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Careers' section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on 'Current Openings' to find the relevant recruitment notification.

Step 4: Look for 'Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)', under Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2026-27/17.

Step 5: Select the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 link.

Step 6: If the result is available in PDF format, search for your roll number in the document. Alternatively, log in using your registration or roll number and password or date of birth, wherever required.

Step 7: Check your qualifying status and marks displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download the result and scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

SBI Clerk Scorecard 2026: Details Candidates Must Check

After downloading their SBI Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2026, applicants should verify all the information mentioned in the document. Checking these details carefully will help candidates identify any discrepancies in their examination records.

The scorecard is expected to contain the following information:

Candidate's name and roll number

Candidate's category

Name of the post applied for

Section-wise marks obtained

Total marks secured in the preliminary examination

Category-wise cut-off marks

Qualifying status for the Mains examination

Candidates should ensure that their personal and examination-related details are correctly displayed. They should retain the downloaded scorecard for future reference.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2026: Check Important Dates

Candidates who qualify in the SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination will move to the next stage of the recruitment process, which is the Mains examination.

As per the examination schedule provided, the SBI Clerk Mains examination is scheduled to take place on November 26 and November 27, 2026.

Candidates who clear the preliminary stage should start preparing for the Mains examination and keep checking the official SBI website for further instructions regarding the recruitment process.

The preliminary examination is the qualifying stage for progression to the Mains examination. Therefore, candidates should check their results carefully to determine whether they can proceed to the next stage.

SBI Clerk Result 2026: Beware Of Fake Result Links

With the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 announcement approaching, candidates should remain cautious about unofficial websites and suspicious links claiming to provide early access to results.

Applicants should access their results only through the official SBI website, sbi.bank.in. They should avoid sharing their registration numbers, passwords, date of birth or other personal information on unverified platforms.

Candidates should also stay away from websites or links demanding payments to view or download their results. They should rely on official SBI notifications for all recruitment-related announcements and updates.

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