Rajasthan School Roof Collapse: Classroom Roof Partially Falls In Dungarpur, No Students Hurt

Jaipur: The roof of a classroom shut for months at an upper primary school in Dungarpur has partially collapsed, an official said on Tuesday. No one was hurt.

The room had been closed for nearly a year due to its unsafe condition, the person said.

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There were students in other classrooms when the roof fell on Monday, the official said.

The sound of the collapse brought the students and teachers out of the classrooms.

Another room at the same school has been shut because of unsafe conditions, the official said. The school has, in all, 10 rooms.

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(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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