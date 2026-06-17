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HomeEducation'Paper Leak Mafia Thriving': Rahul Gandhi Slams Telegram Ban, Says No Strike At Root Of Problem

'Paper Leak Mafia Thriving': Rahul Gandhi Slams Telegram Ban, Says No Strike At Root Of Problem

Rahul Gandhi attacked the Telegram ban ahead of the NEET retest, saying students are being punished while paper leak networks remain untouched.

Reported By : Bharathi SP | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi criticized Telegram ban, saying it targets students.
  • Government blocked Telegram's editing feature, citing NEET fraud concerns.
  • Gandhi argues ban inconveniences students, fails to address leaks.
  • He urged targeting paper leak networks, not student platforms.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sharply criticised the Centre's decision to block Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG retest, accusing the Narendra Modi government of targeting students instead of dismantling the networks responsible for examination paper leaks. His remarks came after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) blocked Telegram and directed the platform to disable its message-editing feature following recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA) ahead of the June 21 re-examination.

Rahul Gandhi Calls Ban A Misplaced Response

Reacting to the government's action, Rahul Gandhi argued that banning Telegram would do little to address the root causes of paper leaks while inconveniencing millions of students who rely on the platform for exam preparation.

Rahul Gandhi said: “‘Telegram Ban’ - Modi Government’s New Trick to Stop Paper Leaks. Meaning, instead of catching the thief, just hang a lock on the victim’s door. Millions of students have been studying on Telegram for years - notes, test series, discussions, preparation. How does snatching that facility become the solution to paper leaks?”

The Leader of the Opposition suggested that the measure unfairly penalises students while leaving the larger issue unresolved.

ALSO READ: Pavel Durov Calls India's NEET-Linked Ban Ineffective And Misguided, Says 150 Million Users Punished

Targets Government's Security Measures

Gandhi also questioned whether restrictions on Telegram would be effective in preventing future leaks, arguing that organised cheating networks would likely find alternative channels.

“And it’s not even foolproof - every student in the country knows this, and so does the paper leak mafia. So, who will the next ban be on? WhatsApp? On exam day, students will be frisked. Pockets will be cut open with scissors. Question papers will be sent via the Air Force. There won’t be any shortage of theatrics. But not a single strike at the root of the disease - because the paper leak mafia is thriving under this very government’s watch, and making the youth cry tears of blood,” he said.

His comments represent one of the strongest political attacks on the government's handling of examination security ahead of the retest.

Demand To ‘Strike At The Mafia, Not Students’

Continuing his criticism, Gandhi urged the government to focus on identifying and dismantling those responsible for recurring paper leak controversies rather than imposing restrictions that affect students.

“Listen to the ‘Echo of Students’ - or else the youth of the country knows how to claim their rights,” he said.

The Congress leader maintained that meaningful reforms should target criminal networks and administrative failures rather than educational tools widely used by aspirants.

Why Telegram Was Blocked

According to government sources, the decision was taken following recommendations from the National Testing Agency.

Officials cited concerns that organised groups were using Telegram channels to circulate misinformation and exploit the platform's message-editing feature to fabricate timelines and create misleading evidence of question paper leaks.

The restriction on message editing was reportedly intended to address what authorities described as a design vulnerability that could be misused by channel administrators.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Telegram blocked ahead of the NEET-UG retest?

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology blocked Telegram and disabled its message-editing feature following recommendations from the National Testing Agency. This was done to curb organized fraud operations exploiting Telegram's features for malpractice.

What was Rahul Gandhi's reaction to the Telegram ban?

Rahul Gandhi sharply criticized the decision, accusing the government of targeting students instead of dismantling paper leak networks. He called it a 'misplaced response' that inconveniences millions of students who rely on the platform for exam preparation.

What specific Telegram feature was targeted by the government?

The government directed Telegram to disable its message-editing feature. Officials cited concerns that organized groups were exploiting this 'design vulnerability' to circulate misinformation and fabricate timelines related to paper leaks.

What did Rahul Gandhi suggest the government should focus on instead?

Rahul Gandhi urged the government to focus on identifying and dismantling the networks responsible for paper leak controversies. He believes meaningful reforms should target criminal networks and administrative failures rather than restricting educational tools.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Telegram Modi Government CONGRESS : Rahul Gandhi
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