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HomeEducationPSEB 12th Result 2026 OUT: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Declared, Direct Link To Check Here

PSEB 12th Result 2026 OUT: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Declared, Direct Link To Check Here

PSEB 12th Result 2026 declared at pseb.ac.in. Check Punjab Board Class 12 result, direct link, steps, marksheet download and key updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 13 May 2026 12:46 PM (IST)

Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 OUT Live: The Punjab School Education Board has announced the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 13, 2026. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations can now check their results on the official website at pseb.ac.in. 

The marksheet available online is provisional in nature. The original marksheets will be issued later by the respective schools to all students. 

Direct Link To Check - PSEB 12th Result 2026


PSEB 12th Result 2026 OUT: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Declared, Direct Link To Check Here

ALSO READ: Petition Filed In Supreme Court Over Repeated NEET Exam Conduct Issues

How to Check PSEB 12th Result 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board at PSEB. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “PSEB 12th Result 2026”. 

Step 3: A new page will open where you need to enter your login details, such as your roll number and application number. 

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button to proceed. 

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Check your marks carefully and download the result page. 

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future reference. 

What to Do After Downloading Your PSEB 12th Result? 

After checking the Punjab School Education Board Class 12 result, students should follow a few important next steps: 

  • Download and print a copy of the provisional result for immediate reference and use. 
  • Collect the original marksheet and certificates from your school once they are issued. 
  • If you are not satisfied with your marks, you can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny through the official board process within the given time period. 
  • Students who do not pass in one or two subjects can apply for compartment or supplementary examinations, usually held in August–September. 
  • Start planning for higher studies by exploring suitable courses and colleges based on your stream, Science, Commerce, or Arts and their eligibility requirements. 

If you are preparing for competitive examinations or aiming for higher education, it is important to focus on strong preparation and a clear understanding of key subjects. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12th Results 2026 Shortly At cbse.gov.in, Here's When And Where To Check

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 May 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
PSEB 12th Result 2026
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