HomeEducationPrayagraj Schools To Remain Shut Till January 20 Amid Makar Sankranti & Mauni Amavasya Rush

Prayagraj Schools To Remain Shut Till January 20 Amid Makar Sankranti & Mauni Amavasya Rush

Prayagraj shuts schools amid Magh Mela; 2 crore devotees expected at Sangam for Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya snan.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 02:12 PM (IST)

Schools in Prayagraj will remain closed from January 16 to January 20 due to Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya bathing events at the ongoing Magh Mela. Classes from 1 to 12 across all boards will remain shut. The decision was taken in view of heavy crowd movement and traffic restrictions. 

The order was issued by DIOS P.N. Singh on the instructions of District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, with strict compliance directed. 

Heavy Rush at Sangam During Magh Mela 

Prayagraj is currently hosting the annual Magh Mela, drawing large crowds at the Sangam due to the auspicious combination of Makar Sankranti and Shattila Ekadashi. By 8 am on Wednesday, nearly 15 lakh devotees had taken a holy dip at the Sangam. People of all age groups from youth to elderly were seen participating. 

Over 2 Crore Devotees Expected 

Authorities estimate that over 2 crore devotees may take the holy dip this year. In view of the massive turnout, security has been tightened across the mela area. Police and security forces have been deployed at key points. The mela administration has banned the entry of four-wheelers since January 13 to prevent congestion. 

Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar said mounted police, foot patrol teams, water police, and RAF personnel are on duty across the venue. 

Crowd Control & Surveillance Measures 

The Badraj company has also been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. A special diversion plan has been implemented to facilitate crowd movement to and from the Sangam. 

Authorities said crowd levels remain manageable and all visitors are safe. However, emergency plans are ready if the turnout increases further. Crowd flow is being continuously monitored through AI-enabled cameras, based on which real-time decisions are being taken. 

This year, the rare coincidence of Sankranti and Ekadashi has occurred after 23 years, significantly boosting the religious significance of the event. Devotees are not only arriving from Prayagraj but also from major religious cities including Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Mathura, creating a vibrant atmosphere of faith and devotion across multiple ghats. 

Published at : 15 Jan 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
