Palghar Tribal Students Protest Over Poor Food Supply At Residential Schools

Hundreds of tribal students from residential schools in Maharashtra’s Palghar district staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding that the central kitchen system be scrapped immediately over alleged concerns about stale and unhygienic food.

The students said the long-distance transportation of meals could increase the risk of food poisoning. They marched to the Tribal Development Project office in Jawhar and held a sit-in demonstration to highlight their grievances.

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Students Raise Concerns Over Food Quality

According to the protesting students, meals prepared at a centralised facility and transported over long distances were reaching residential schools in an inferior, stale and unhygienic condition.

The students demanded an immediate end to the central kitchen system, citing concerns over the quality and condition of the food being supplied to them.

13-Point Charter Of Demands Submitted

The students also submitted a 13-point charter of demands to the project officer. The demands highlighted alleged severe administrative neglect and continued mismanagement of basic welfare and facilities at residential ashram schools operated by the Tribal Development Department.

The students said their concerns required attention and continued their protest until their demands were addressed.

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Protest Called Off After Officials Give Assurance

The protesting students initially refused to withdraw their agitation until their demands were met.

Later, officials assured the students that the quality of food would be improved. Following the assurance, the students called off their protest.

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