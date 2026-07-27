Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Odisha until July 29.

Depression intensifying, red/orange alerts issued for Odisha districts.

Fishermen warned; schools closed in Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj districts.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in most parts of Odisha till July 29 as the well-marked low pressure over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a depression The system lies about 90 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal), 110 km southeast of Digha (West Bengal), 150 km east of Chandbali (Odisha) and 150 km east-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), it said.

It is very likely to move northwestward, intensify further into a deep depression over the next 24 hours, and cross the North Odisha-West Bengal coast between Paradip and Sagar Island around Monday noon, the weather office said.

Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in most parts of Odisha till July 29.

ALSO READ: NEET-UG Paper Leak: Supreme Court Seeks NTA Report On Exam Security, Transparency And Digital Reforms

Extreme heavy rainfall is expected in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday. The IMD has issued a 'red alert' (take action) for these districts.

Forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday, the weather department has issued an 'orange alert' (be prepared to take action) for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Baragarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, and Kandhamal.

Besides, 'yellow alert' (be aware) has been issued for Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh districts.

The weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast till July 29. Local Cautionary Signal No-III (LC-3) has been hoisted at all ports of Odisha.

In view of the heavy rainfall warning prediction of IMD, the local administrations have closed down schools in Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday.

"All government, government-aided, and private schools (primary to higher secondary) in the district will remain closed tomorrow (Monday) as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students," Mayurbhanj district education officer said in an order.

However, all headmasters, headmistresses, principals, and teachers will have to attend their respective schools as usual to disseminate the information regarding the closure to all students and their parents/guardians through available communication channels, including class WhatsApp groups, phone calls, SMS, etc, so that no student comes to school, it said.

ALSO READ: Haryana Unveils Future-Ready School Education Roadmap; Here's What It Means For Students And Parents

The Jagatsingpur district collector has also issued a similar order announcing closure of all schools, including Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas in the coastal district.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI