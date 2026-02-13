OAV Results 2026: The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) Results 2026 for admission to Classes 6, 7 and 9 are expected to be announced soon. Once released, students will be able to view and download their OAV scorecard 2026 in PDF format from the same portal at orissaresults.nic.in.

Candidates can check their results by entering details such as their roll number or registration number, along with their date of birth. The scorecard will display the marks secured and the qualification status of the candidate.

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) 2026 is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to Class 6 in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas across the state. These schools, set up by the Government of Odisha, aim to provide quality English-medium education to meritorious students, particularly from rural backgrounds. The examination assesses students’ understanding of subjects such as Mathematics, English, General Science, and Social Studies.

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Result 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit any of the official result websites: oav.edu.in, bseodisha.ac.in, or orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “OAV Entrance Test Result 2026”.

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as your roll number and date of birth, and submit them.

Step 4: Your OAVET 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a printed copy for future reference.

OAVET Results 2026: Details Mentioned

The OAV Result 2026 scorecard will contain key details such as the student’s name, father’s name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total score, exam timing and duration, along with other information related to admission.

OAVET 2026: Exam Dates

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) is held for admission to Class 6 and for lateral entry into Classes 7, 8 and 9 for the 2026–27 academic year. The OAV 2026 entrance examination was conducted in pen-and-paper mode on January 9, 2026.

