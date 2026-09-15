The National Testing Agency (NTA) has moved its office from Okhla to Minto Road in New Delhi as part of efforts to strengthen security around its examination operations and protect confidential information. The relocation follows directions from the Education Ministry to improve safeguards for sensitive examination-related work.

According to TOI, the agency is now operating from the fifth floor of the Government of India Press Building on Minto Road. The decision to shift the office was taken after a review meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi in August. During the meeting, the NTA was directed to move its operations to the new premises on a “war footing”.

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The NTA conducts several major national-level examinations, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG), Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET). The latest move is aimed at strengthening the infrastructure and security arrangements used for these examination-related activities.

NTA’s New Office To Have Tighter Security

The agency has been directed to introduce stronger security arrangements at its new premises. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) teams will be deployed as part of the physical security measures.

The NTA is also working on a major overhaul of its Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture. The revised framework will focus on creating a more secure environment for handling sensitive examination-related information and processes.

As part of the revamped system, dedicated secluded rooms will be created for confidential operations. These spaces will be used for activities requiring tighter control and restricted access.

Air-Gapped Systems, Device Deposits Among New Measures

Technology-based safeguards will also form an important part of the NTA’s revised security framework. The agency plans to use air-gapped systems for confidential work. Such systems are kept isolated from external networks, helping reduce the risk of unauthorised access.

Another proposed measure is the introduction of mandatory device-deposit protocols. Personnel involved in sensitive operations will have to deposit their electronic devices while handling confidential work.

The measures are intended to reduce the possibility of information leaks or unauthorised access to sensitive examination data. The combination of physical restrictions, technology-based safeguards, and controlled access is expected to strengthen the security of the agency’s confidential operations.

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Education Ministry Orders Audit Of NTA Exam Processes

The relocation comes at a time when examination security and the processes followed by the NTA are under closer scrutiny.

The Education Ministry has directed the agency to carry out a detailed audit of its examination processes. The review is expected to examine the systems and procedures followed across different stages of examination operations.

After completing the audit, the NTA has been asked to submit a report detailing the corrective measures taken to address issues identified during the review.

The broader objective is to improve safeguards across examination operations and ensure better protection of confidential information and sensitive processes.

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