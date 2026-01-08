Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) is one of India’s most anticipated literary gatherings, bringing together authors, publishers, book lovers and industry professionals from across the globe. Now in its 54th year, this prestigious fair returns as a vibrant cultural milestone. For 2026, the fair is set to take place at Pragati Maidan’s Bharat Mandapam from 10 to 18 January, offering readers, writers and publishing professionals a full nine days of literary discovery, discussion and cross-cultural exchange.

Dates And What To Expect At NDWBF 2026

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 will run from 10 January to 18 January 2026 in Halls 2–6 at Bharat Mandapam, centrally located in New Delhi. Organised by the National Book Trust, India under the Ministry of Education, with ITPO (India Trade Promotion Organisation) as the co-organiser and venue partner, the event embodies India’s booming publishing industry, the third largest in the world.

Across these nine days, the fair will showcase over 600 events, including seminars, poetry recitals, workshops and author talks. Special attractions like the Children Pavilion, Authors’ Corner, and a bustling International Events Corner featuring participants from more than 50 countries make it a must-visit for every reader and professional alike.

2026 Theme: Indian Military History – Valour And Wisdom @75

This year’s theme, Indian Military History – Valour and Wisdom @75, celebrates India’s defence heritage on the 75th anniversary of the Republic. Carefully curated by the National Institute of Design, the Theme Pavilion combines striking visuals, installations, artefacts and cultural performances to bring military strategy, courage and philosophical depth into the spotlight.

Visitors can expect specially designed displays, panel discussions on iconic military campaigns, and thoughtful commentary on the contribution of the Indian armed forces. By placing books, artefacts and conversations side by side, the fair creates a unique bridge between civilian life and military heritage, inviting both reflection and celebration.

Major Attractions To Not Miss

Children Pavilion: Storytelling sessions, interactive workshops and a wide selection of children’s books make learning fun for young readers.

Storytelling sessions, interactive workshops and a wide selection of children’s books make learning fun for young readers. Authors’ Corner And Lekhak Manch: A dedicated space for book launches, author interactions and Q&A sessions with celebrated writers.

A dedicated space for book launches, author interactions and Q&A sessions with celebrated writers. International Events Corner: Engage with global publishers, explore translation rights and network for B2B opportunities.

Engage with global publishers, explore translation rights and network for B2B opportunities. New Delhi Rights Table: A hub for deal-making and publishing industry networking.

A hub for deal-making and publishing industry networking. Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya (ReP) Pavilion: Discover the Ministry of Education’s digital library with over 6,000 free eBooks in 23+ Indian languages, featuring text-to-speech, bookmarks, highlights and more.

How To Reach Pragati Maidan For The Book Fair

By Metro: Take the Blue Line to Supreme Court Metro Station, an easy walk to the venue.

Take the Blue Line to Supreme Court Metro Station, an easy walk to the venue. By Bus: Several DTC buses and inter-city services stop close to the Pragati Maidan complex.

Several DTC buses and inter-city services stop close to the Pragati Maidan complex. By Car/Taxi: Located centrally in New Delhi, Bharat Mandapam is accessible via major roads, with ample parking and app-based taxi services.

Located centrally in New Delhi, Bharat Mandapam is accessible via major roads, with ample parking and app-based taxi services. From Airport: Indira Gandhi International Airport is well-connected via metro and taxi to central New Delhi and Pragati Maidan.

A Literary Destination You Must Visit

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 is a cultural crossroads where ideas, stories and creative minds meet. Whether you’re a passionate reader, a seasoned author, an aspiring writer or part of the publishing ecosystem, this event promises rich experiences, global perspectives and memorable moments.

Mark your calendar, plan your visit to Pragati Maidan, and get ready to dive deep into the world of books, ideas and imagination in January 2026!

