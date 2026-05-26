New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday wrote to chief ministers, lieutenant governors and administrators of states and Union Territories, seeking their cooperation for the smooth and fair conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled on June 21.

In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, Pradhan urged states and UTs to ensure the availability of essential facilities at examination centres for the convenience and well-being of candidates, the Education Ministry said in a statement.

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"In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, I request you to kindly issue appropriate instructions to the district authorities and all schools, colleges, universities and other institutions hosting the examination in your State/UT to ensure the availability of essential basic amenities for the convenience of candidates," he said in the letter.

The minister explained that these facilities may include safe drinking water, adequate seating arrangements, functional fans and coolers, clean washrooms, shaded waiting areas, uninterrupted electricity supply and portable toilets wherever required.

Emphasising that the well-being of students was of paramount importance, Pradhan called on state governments to ensure adequate transportation facilities for candidates on the day of the examination.

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He expressed confidence that all states and UTs would extend full cooperation to ensure that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination is conducted in a smooth, transparent and fair manner.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) for admissions in medical courses held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak. The matter is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and a re-test is scheduled for June 21.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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