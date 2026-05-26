Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNEET-UG Re-Exam 2026: Dharmendra Pradhan Urges States To Ensure Safe And Fair Re-Exam Conduct Across India

NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026: Dharmendra Pradhan Urges States To Ensure Safe And Fair Re-Exam Conduct Across India

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged states to ensure smooth and fair NEET-UG 2026 re-exam conduct amid heatwave concerns.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 May 2026 09:47 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday wrote to chief ministers, lieutenant governors and administrators of states and Union Territories, seeking their cooperation for the smooth and fair conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled on June 21.

In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, Pradhan urged states and UTs to ensure the availability of essential facilities at examination centres for the convenience and well-being of candidates, the Education Ministry said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 OUT Today At 3 PM: DHSE Class 12 Scorecard Direct Link, How To Check

"In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, I request you to kindly issue appropriate instructions to the district authorities and all schools, colleges, universities and other institutions hosting the examination in your State/UT to ensure the availability of essential basic amenities for the convenience of candidates," he said in the letter.

The minister explained that these facilities may include safe drinking water, adequate seating arrangements, functional fans and coolers, clean washrooms, shaded waiting areas, uninterrupted electricity supply and portable toilets wherever required.

Emphasising that the well-being of students was of paramount importance, Pradhan called on state governments to ensure adequate transportation facilities for candidates on the day of the examination.

ALSO READ: CBSE Admits Answer Sheet Error, Sends Correct Copy After Student Trolled As ‘Pakistani’

He expressed confidence that all states and UTs would extend full cooperation to ensure that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination is conducted in a smooth, transparent and fair manner.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) for admissions in medical courses held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak. The matter is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and a re-test is scheduled for June 21. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Published at : 26 May 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NTA DHarmendra Pradhan NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date NEET UG Re-Exam 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026: Dharmendra Pradhan Urges States To Ensure Safe And Fair Re-Exam Conduct Across India
NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026: Dharmendra Pradhan Urges States To Ensure Safe And Fair Re-Exam Conduct Across India
Education
Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 OUT Today At 3 PM: DHSE Class 12 Scorecard Direct Link, How To Check
Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 OUT Today At 3 PM: DHSE Class 12 Scorecard Direct Link, How To Check
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today May 26, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today May 26, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
CBSE Admits Answer Sheet Error, Sends Correct Copy After Student Trolled As ‘Pakistani’
CBSE Admits Answer Sheet Error, Sends Correct Copy After Student Trolled Online
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Iranian Delegation Reaches Doha For Crucial US Talks
Breaking News: Big Relief For Delhi Student As CBSE Corrects Answer Sheet Error
Bihar Breaking: Safety Questions Raised After Shocking Ride Fall
Breaking News: US-Iran Frozen Funds Deal Nears Breakthrough
Explosion Alert: Massive LPG Cylinder Blast Triggers Panic In Chandigarh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget