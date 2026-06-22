A major examination fraud investigation has unfolded in Bihar's Lakhisarai, where police have uncovered an alleged solver gang operating during the NEET re-examination. The probe has so far led to the arrest of 24 individuals, including five medical students. Authorities have also detained 14 employees linked to the biometric company involved in conducting examination-related procedures.

Investigators believe the group had planned to place proxy candidates, commonly known as "solvers", in examination centres to take the test on behalf of registered aspirants. The case has drawn attention due to the alleged involvement of students pursuing medical education as well as personnel associated with the biometric verification process.

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Medical Student Suspected as Key Figure in Operation

According to the investigation, Arpit Raj, a student of Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH) in Gaya, is suspected of being the principal organiser of the network. Authorities noted that he had previously been questioned by the CBI during its probe into the 2024 NEET paper leak case.

Police are examining the extent of the alleged network and its links to candidates and examination centres across the region.

Investigation Began With Arrest of PMCH Student

Officials said the case came to light after Mayank Kashyap, a third-year MBBS student from PMCH, was allegedly found inside the Hasanpur High School examination centre while posing as a representative of the biometric company.

Mayank was reportedly the first person taken into custody in the case. During interrogation, investigators obtained information that helped them identify additional locations, and individuals allegedly connected to the operation.

Raids at Examination Centres Lead to More Arrests

Acting on information gathered during the probe, police conducted searches at KRK Higher Secondary School and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Lakhisarai. The raids resulted in the detention of several people, including seven examination candidates.

During extensive verification and biometric authentication checks, authorities detained seven suspects from Kendriya Vidyalaya, one from KRK High School, and another from the Hasanpur High School examination centre.

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Biometric Staff Under Scanner as Probe Expands

Investigators found that the alleged solvers belonged to different districts and states. Among those arrested are medical college students, including MBBS students from Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, seven employees of the private agency responsible for biometric attendance recording have also been taken into custody. Police are questioning them to determine their possible involvement in the matter.

The investigation remains ongoing under the supervision of District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar and Superintendent of Police Prerna Kumar. Teams led by SDM and SDPO officials are continuing efforts to identify and trace other members of the suspected inter-district and inter-state solver network.

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