Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNEET PG Counselling 2025: 95,913 More Eligible After Cut-Off Cut, NBEMS Tells SC It Had No Role

NEET PG Counselling 2025: 95,913 More Eligible After Cut-Off Cut, NBEMS Tells SC It Had No Role

NBEMS tells SC that 95,913 more candidates became eligible after NEET PG 2025 cut-off reduction; says it only implemented orders.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 12:01 PM (IST)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has informed the Supreme Court that the recent reduction in the NEET-PG 2025 qualifying percentile has made 95,913 more candidates eligible for counselling. The Board cautioned that any judicial intervention at this stage could directly impact these newly eligible aspirants. 

In its affidavit responding to petitions challenging the lowered cut-off, NBEMS stated that the pool of qualified candidates rose sharply from 1,28,116 under the earlier criteria to 2,24,029 after the revision. “It is ex-facie apparent that pursuant to the lowering of cut off 95,913 additional candidates have now become eligible to participate in the counselling for NEET PG 2025,” the Board submitted. 

NBEMS Says It Only Implemented Directions 

The Board emphasised that it had no role in deciding on the revised qualifying percentile. According to its counter-affidavit, NBEMS functions are limited to conducting the examination, evaluating answer sheets, and forwarding results to the designated counselling authority the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). 

It maintained that the decision to lower the cut-off was taken by the competent authorities, and NBEMS merely complied with official instructions. 

How the Cut-Off Revision Was Carried Out 

As per the submission, the Union Health Ministry informed NBEMS on January 9 that the qualifying percentile for the third round of NEET PG counselling 2025–26 had been reduced and directed the Board to publish revised results. NBEMS said it issued the notification on January 13 and shared the updated results with the MCC the same day. 

Under the revised norms, candidates with scores as low as minus 40 out of 800 became eligible to participate in counseling. The minimum qualifying percentile for Unreserved candidates was reduced from the 50th percentile to the 7th percentile. For Unreserved Persons with Disabilities candidates, it was lowered to the 5th percentile, while for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes candidates, the percentile was reduced to zero.  

Vacant PG Seats Prompted Policy Shift 

Authorities moved to relax the eligibility threshold after more than 18,000 postgraduate medical seats remained vacant nationwide. The aim was to widen the eligible pool and ensure better seat utilisation in subsequent counselling rounds. 

NBEMS told the court that any order in the present writ petitions would affect thousands of candidates who are not parties before the court, arguing that this alone is sufficient ground for dismissal. 

Matter Likely Before Supreme Court Bench Next Week 

The case is expected to come up next week before a Bench led by Justice P S Narasimha. NBEMS has also cited an earlier High Court ruling that found no arbitrariness in lowering the percentile and observed that admission ultimately depends on merit during seat allocation. 

The Supreme Court will now examine whether recalibrating the eligibility threshold after results have been declared is legally sustainable and whether such a move affects fairness in a high-stakes national examination process. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NBEMS NEET PG Counselling 2025 95 913 Candidates Became Eligible After NEET PG 2025 Cut-off Reducation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
NEET PG Counselling 2025: 95,913 More Eligible After Cut-Off Cut, NBEMS Tells SC It Had No Role
NEET PG Counselling 2025: 95,913 More Eligible After Cut-Off Cut, NBEMS Tells SC It Had No Role
Education
AI Impact Summit: Galgotias University Asked To Vacate Expo Immediately, Say Govt Sources
AI Impact Summit: Galgotias University Asked To Vacate Expo Immediately, Say Govt Sources
Education
UP Board Exam 2026: Varanasi Activates Special Control Room To Monitor 117 Exam Centres
UP Board Exam 2026: Varanasi Activates Special Control Room To Monitor 117 Exam Centres
Education
Galgotias University Showcases Chinese Robodog At AI Impact Summit, Issues Clarification After Backlash
Galgotias University Showcases Chinese Robodog At AI Impact Summit, Issues Clarification After Backlash
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing
AI IMPACT SUMMIT 2026: AI Impact Summit 2026 Turns Bharat Mandapam into the ‘AI Mahakumbh’
SECURITY BREACH: Three Inmates Escape from Juvenile Home in R. S. Pura
Breaking News: Delhi Mother Seeks Justice After Minors’ Reckless Car Stunt Kills Her Son
Breaking News: Mothers Demand Justice as Minors’ Reckless Driving Claims Lives in Delhi & Mumba
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget