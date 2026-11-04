Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Expert committee recommends rank-based NEET-PG admissions from 2027.

NMC approved change addressing cut-offs and vacant seat issues.

Supreme Court sought solution for recurring cut-off, quality concerns.

A major change could be on the horizon for postgraduate medical admissions, with a 12-member expert committee recommending a shift from the existing percentile-based qualifying system to rank-based merit for NEET-PG and NEET-SS. The Centre informed the Supreme Court about the proposal after the panel submitted its report on November 3, 2026.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given in-principle approval to the recommendation, and authorities are considering introducing the new system from 2027. However, the final framework, eligibility conditions and implementation details are yet to be announced.

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The proposed change is aimed at addressing recurring concerns over reductions in qualifying cut-offs, vacant postgraduate medical seats, and delays in the counselling process.

NEET-PG 2027: What Does The Rank-Based System Proposal Mean?

Under the proposed framework, candidates would be considered for postgraduate medical admissions according to their ranks rather than the existing percentile-based qualifying criteria.

The recommendation has been made by a 12-member expert committee constituted to examine the postgraduate medical admission process. The panel submitted its findings to the Supreme Court on November 3.

Apart from the proposed admission system, the committee has recommended maintaining qualifying standards instead of reducing them merely to fill vacant seats. It has also suggested lowering fees for non-clinical postgraduate courses and removing service bond requirements for students pursuing pre-clinical and para-clinical subjects.

The panel has further proposed measures to minimise counselling delays and address the issue of unfilled postgraduate medical seats.

Why Has The NEET-PG Qualifying Cut-Off Been A Concern?

The proposal comes after several instances of reductions in NEET-PG qualifying cut-offs to accommodate candidates for vacant postgraduate medical seats.

In 2023, the qualifying percentile was brought down to zero across all categories. This made even candidates with negative marks eligible to participate in counselling.

A similar situation arose during the NEET-PG 2024 admission cycle. In January 2025, the qualifying cut-off was reduced to the 15th percentile for General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates and the 10th percentile for reserved categories. The criteria were lowered further in February 2025.

The issue resurfaced during the 2025-26 admission cycle. On January 13, 2026, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced another reduction for the third round of NEET-PG counselling.

The revised qualifying percentiles were:

General and EWS: Reduced from 50 to 7.

General PwD: Reduced from 45 to 5.

SC, ST and OBC: Reduced from 40 to zero.

The revised criteria also made candidates with negative marks eligible for counseling.

The decision followed concerns over a substantial number of vacant postgraduate medical seats. Figures submitted before the Supreme Court indicated that the reduction in the qualifying cut-off made an additional 95,913 candidates eligible for counselling.

The move was challenged before the Supreme Court, with petitioners questioning whether repeated reductions in eligibility standards could affect the quality of postgraduate medical education.

Supreme Court Calls For A Permanent Solution To Cut-Off Reductions

In May 2026, the Supreme Court sought a long-term mechanism to deal with the recurring issue of NEET-PG qualifying cut-off reductions.

A Bench comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe observed that the problem had emerged repeatedly across admission cycles, causing difficulties for candidates and contributing to vacant postgraduate medical seats.

The Court also expressed concerns about the possible impact of lowering qualifying standards on the quality of medical education.

During the proceedings in August 2026, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that a 12-member expert committee had been constituted under the leadership of the Director General of Health Services. The committee was formed on July 23, 2026, to review the existing admission framework, identify its shortcomings, and suggest improvements.

The panel has now submitted its report, recommending rank-based admissions from 2027.

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Will The New NEET-PG Admission System Start In 2027?

Although the NMC has given in-principle approval to the proposed change, the rank-based admission framework has not yet been formally implemented.

The final regulations and operational details are still awaited. The Supreme Court has allowed the petitioners time to submit their responses to the committee's recommendations and has adjourned the matter.

Medical aspirants preparing for NEET-PG 2027 should therefore wait for an official notification before treating the proposed system as final.

The recommendations seek to address persistent challenges in postgraduate medical admissions while retaining minimum qualifying standards. The final decision will depend on the regulations issued by the competent authorities and further proceedings before the Supreme Court.

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