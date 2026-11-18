Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NEET PG 2026 Round 2 result delayed by MCC.

Madras High Court issued interim stay on admissions.

Court order halts all admission proceedings, including joining.

MCC awaits court clarification for result announcement.

NEET PG 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has put the NEET PG 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result on hold following an interim order issued by the Madras High Court. The decision has delayed the announcement of the Round 2 results, leaving candidates waiting for clarity on their postgraduate medical admission status.

According to an official notice issued by the MCC, the processing of seat allotments for Round 2 of the NEET PG 2026 counselling has been suspended in view of the Madras High Court's order dated November 17, 2026.

The committee has clarified that the Round 2 counselling result will be announced only after it receives the necessary clarification or further directions from the High Court.

Why Has MCC Put NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Result On Hold?

As mentioned in the official notification, the decision to suspend seat processing follows an interim stay granted by the Madras High Court on November 17.

The court's order directs that all further proceedings related to the admission process, including the joining of students through CENTAC and MCC, remain on hold until clarification is provided by the Division Bench.

The relevant extract of the court order, reproduced in the MCC notice, states:

“In view of the present facts and circumstances of this case, there shall be an order of interim stay on all further proceedings in the process of admission and also the joining of the students by CENTAC and MCC. The joining of the students and collection of fees shall be subject to the clarification to be given by the Hon’ble Division Bench.”





Following this direction, the MCC has temporarily stopped the processing of Round 2 seat allotments.

When Will NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Counselling Result Be Declared?

The MCC has not announced a revised date for the NEET PG 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result. As per the official notice, the result will be declared only after the committee receives the required clarification or directions from the Madras High Court.

This means candidates will have to wait for further developments in the matter before the Round 2 allotment process can move forward.

The committee has not provided any alternative timelines for the announcement. Candidates are therefore advised not to rely on unofficial updates regarding the result date.

NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the PG Medical Counselling section.

Step 3: Look for the NEET PG 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result link.

Step 4: Click on the result link once it becomes available.

Step 5: Check the allotment details and download the result for future reference.

MCC Advises Candidates To Monitor Official Website

With the Round 2 seat processing currently suspended, candidates are advised to regularly check the MCC website for the latest announcements.

Any announcement regarding the revised result date or the resumption of seat allotment proceedings will depend on the clarification or directions received from the Madras High Court.

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