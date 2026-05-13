Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khan Sir criticizes NTA's administrative failure after NEET-UG cancellation.

He questions CBI investigation effectiveness, urging PM's involvement.

Khan Sir calls for NTA's cancellation due to alleged deep-rooted issues.

He demands a Supreme Court judge observer and strict punishment.

Educator Khan Sir on Tuesday sharply criticised the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 over alleged paper leak concerns, accusing the examination body of administrative failure and questioning the effectiveness of the investigation process.

Speaking to ANI in Noida, Khan Sir said the cancellation had devastated lakhs of students whose futures depended on the examination. “For NTA, this may be just a single exam paper; but for these students, it represents their entire life,” he said.

Launching a direct attack on the agency, he added, “The NTA (National Testing Agency) should be renamed the ‘Never Trustable Agency’. Their administrative system is utterly abysmal.”

Khan Sir Questions CBI Investigation

Khan Sir also criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation after the Centre handed over the matter for a detailed probe into the alleged irregularities and paper leak.

“Has CBI ever actually arrived at a concrete conclusion?” he asked, expressing doubt over the pace and effectiveness of such investigations. He further remarked that the probe could continue even after affected students complete their MBBS studies.

Calling for tighter oversight, Khan Sir demanded the appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge as an observer in the case. He also urged authorities to establish a strict timeline for identifying those responsible and ensuring severe punishment.

“The Prime Minister must get personally involved in this matter and ensure that the strictest possible punishment is handed down to those responsible; furthermore, the Supreme Court should also step forward to intervene,” he said.

ALSO READ | Petition Filed In Supreme Court Over Repeated NEET Exam Conduct Issues

NEET-UG 2026 Cancellation Triggered Nationwide Row

A major controversy erupted after the Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which had originally been conducted on May 3, following allegations of paper leaks and examination irregularities.

On Tuesday, the CBI registered an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act, 2024.

The cancellation has triggered anxiety and anger among aspirants and parents across the country, with questions being raised about the integrity and security of India’s high-stakes entrance examinations.

Khan Sir Alleges Deep-Rooted Irregularities In NTA

Khan Sir alleged that repeated paper leak incidents point towards deeper systemic flaws within the NTA and suggested the possibility of insider involvement in such cases.

“In our view, while we have certainly called for the cancellation of NEET, the National Testing Agency itself should also be cancelled alongside it,” he said.

He further claimed there could be “an insider, a mole” operating within the agency who was indirectly orchestrating such leaks while shielding their own involvement. He argued that only strict and exemplary punishment would act as a deterrent against future examination breaches.

ALSO READ | Student Organisations Intensify Protest After NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled Over Alleged Paper Leak

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI