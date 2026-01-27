Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NBEMS FMGE Result January 2026 Soon At natboard.edu.in, Check How To Download Scorecard

FMGE Result 2026 soon: NBEMS to release January session scores online at natboard.edu.in; check marks, status, eligibility.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 01:16 PM (IST)

FMGE Result January 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to declare the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) results for the January 2026 session on its official website, natboard.edu.in. 

To view the NBEMS FMGE January 2026 result, registered candidates will need to log in using their credentials. The FMGE January 2026 result will display key information such as the candidate’s roll number, marks secured (out of 300), and qualifying status. The result will be released in PDF format. 

The result announcement will mark an important stage for candidates seeking eligibility to practise medicine in India after completing their medical education abroad. NBEMS will release the results in a downloadable format, and candidates will be able to verify their details and qualifying status using the information provided in the result document. 

NBEMS FMGE Result January 2026: How to Check 

Step 1: Go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences at natboard.edu.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link titled “Result of FMGE (Screening Test), January 2026 session.” 

Step 3: The result PDF will open. Click on the download icon to save the file. 

Step 4: Take a printout of the PDF for future reference. 

About NBEMS FMGE Exam January 2026: 

As per the official information bulletin, the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for the January 2026 session was conducted on January 17, 2026. The test consisted of a single paper containing 300 multiple-choice questions. The examination was held in computer-based mode in accordance with the prescribed scheme. 

Each question was presented in English and included four answer options. Candidates were required to select the correct or most appropriate response from the given choices. 

Published at : 27 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
FMGE Result 2026
