Fresh controversy has erupted over the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector Recruitment Examination 2026, with allegations of a paper leak and irregularities casting a shadow over the recruitment process.

The examination was conducted by the MPSC on March 22, 2026, but claims made by NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rohit Pawar have raised serious questions about the integrity of the test.

According to Pawar, the question paper was allegedly leaked ahead of the examination and sold to candidates for a substantial amount, prompting concerns over the fairness of the recruitment process.

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Rohit Pawar Alleges Question Paper Was Sold for ₹12 Lakh

Rohit Pawar claimed that the MPSC Drug Inspector examination paper was allegedly sold for ₹12 lakh.

According to his allegations, ₹5 lakh was taken as an advance payment, while the remaining ₹7 lakh was collected after the examination.

He further alleged that the paper was distributed to candidates before the test, raising concerns about possible malpractice in the recruitment examination.

Around 90 Questions Allegedly Shared on WhatsApp Before Exam

The NCP leader also claimed that the alleged leak took place two days before the examination.

According to his allegations, around 90 out of the 100 questions, along with their answers, were circulated on WhatsApp on March 20, ahead of the March 22 examination.

The claims have intensified scrutiny over the conduct of the recruitment test and triggered demands for a thorough investigation into the alleged leak.

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Naib Tehsildar's Children Named in Allegations

Rohit Pawar also alleged that the son and daughter of a Naib Tehsildar have been linked to the controversy.

According to his claims, both candidates cleared the examination. He alleged that the son secured Rank 13 with 149 marks, while the daughter secured Rank 16 with 148 marks.

The allegations have once again brought the spotlight on the transparency and credibility of recruitment examinations conducted by the MPSC. However, these claims remain allegations made by Rohit Pawar.

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