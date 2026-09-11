MP School Headmaster Suspended For Playing Cards On Government School Premises In Panna

Panna: The headmaster of a government primary school in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district has been suspended after he was found playing cards with teachers on the school premises and was accused of neglecting official duties.

The headmaster, Maniram Dwivedi, was posted as the in-charge headmaster at a school in Nachnaura village. A video showing him playing cards with other teachers on the school premises had been circulating on social media for the past few days.

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The video led the Education Department to take cognisance of the matter.

Video Of Headmaster Playing Cards Circulated

The video showed Maniram Dwivedi playing cards with other teachers at the school. It was shared on social media and news channels, following which the Education Department looked into the matter.

The District Education Officer issued a suspension order after examining the incident and the explanation given by the headmaster.

Headmaster's Explanation Found Unsatisfactory

The suspension order stated, "A show-cause notice was issued to the headmaster based on a video circulating on social media and news channels. In the video, he was seen playing cards with other teachers on the school premises. His explanation was found to be unsatisfactory."

The investigation also found that cards were being played on the school campus during the students’ vacation instead of carrying out official work.

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Official Work Was Left Pending

According to the investigation, work related to records, maintenance, scholarships, mapping, and other essential government duties was not being completed while cards were being played on the school premises.

The action against the headmaster was taken under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965 and the Classification, Control, and Appeal Rules 1966.

During the suspension period, Maniram Dwivedi’s headquarters will be the Block Education Officer, Gunaura.

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