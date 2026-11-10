Mizoram CM Launches Gen-AI Mission For 5,500+ School Students Across 80 Schools

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday launched a Gen-AI mission in Lunglei district aimed at equipping more than 5,500 students in 80 schools with foundational knowledge and practical skills in artificial intelligence.

Launching the initiative, Lalduhoma said that AI had become an integral part of everyday life and stressed the need for students to understand the technology and use it productively.

He said the availability of Mizo on Google Translate since 2022 had enabled people to interact with AI in their own language, while the state government was increasingly adopting digital systems through e-office, e-files and online portals.

"There is no reason why Mizoram cannot become a digital state," the chief minister said, noting that the state was fully literate, had a relatively small population and a high level of English literacy.

The "Lunglei Gen-AI Mission: Lunglei's Gen-Alpha, Empowered by AI" was launched at Government High School in Lunglei and is being implemented jointly by the District Education Office and CodeYogi Foundation under the leadership of the district administration.

Under the first phase, the foundation has prepared 30 one-hour learning modules covering AI, contemporary AI platforms and their applications, according to officials.

The modules will be provided free of cost to students, who will complete them at their own pace under the guidance of teachers, they said.

Lalduhoma appreciated the CodeYogi Foundation's CSR initiative and expressed hope that the programme would be extended to other districts.

He said the state government had set up a CSR Cell to attract more corporate support for development initiatives.

The chief minister also highlighted several education initiatives undertaken in Lunglei, including the state's first Cosmic Class, astronomy laboratories in three schools, the Learning Bridges Programme for school dropouts, the Book Nest Initiative, Project Period Pride on menstrual health, MoneyWise for financial literacy and the "Be Deputy Commissioner for a Day" programme.

He urged students to complete the AI modules seriously and develop innovative ideas, while calling upon government employees to continuously upgrade their technological skills and adapt to emerging technologies.

Referring to the Transformed Mizoram Vision 2047, Lalduhoma said the state aimed to raise its contribution to India's GDP from the current 0.1 per cent to 1 per cent by 2047, requiring greater coordination and convergence among government departments.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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