A heartfelt Reddit post by a 2026 engineering graduate has struck a chord with thousands of students and job seekers after the user shared how an expected ₹35 lakh per annum (LPA) pre-placement offer (PPO) disappeared just two days before the end of a six-month internship.

The graduate claimed they had received positive feedback throughout the internship and had been repeatedly assured by their manager that a full-time offer was almost guaranteed. However, the expected opportunity never arrived, leaving the student with only a backup offer of around ₹6 LPA.

The post has since gone viral, with many users discussing the uncertainty of campus placements, the slowdown in fresher hiring and the importance of having a backup plan.

'I Was Told I Would 100% Get the PPO'

The engineering graduate said they secured a six-month internship through campus placements with the expectation of a ₹35 LPA Pre-Placement Offer (PPO). Throughout the internship, the manager reportedly assured the student that the PPO was almost certain.





The graduate wrote, "I gave my everything, tried my best during the internship and had a really positive manager feedback(I was basically told by my manager that I would 100% get the ppo and not to worry)."

However, just two days before the internship ended, all 90 interns were informed that no PPOs would be offered.

Only a ₹6.5 LPA Offer Left

After missing out on the PPO, the graduate said the only remaining option was a ₹6.5 LPA campus placement offer.

The student wrote, "Now the only option I have is a 6.5 lpa offer from accenture that I got as a backup from campus placement."

The graduate also shared that despite having a strong profile, they were not receiving interview calls, writing, "I am not getting any interviews at all, not even seeing any job postings for freshers."

Internet Advises Graduate to Take the Job and Keep Looking

The Reddit post quickly attracted widespread attention, with many users encouraging the graduate to accept the existing job offer instead of remaining unemployed.

Several commenters suggested that gaining industry experience would make it easier to switch to a better-paying role later. Others reminded students not to depend solely on verbal assurances during internships, saying that a job should only be considered confirmed after receiving an official offer letter.

The discussion has reignited conversations about the unpredictability of campus placements, changing hiring trends in the technology sector and the challenges many fresh engineering graduates are facing while entering the job market.

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