The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) supplementary examination results 2026 today, July 14. The results will be announced at 1 PM on the board's official website at mahahsscboard.in.

Students who appeared for the Maharashtra SSC or HSC supplementary (compartment) examinations held in June and July will be able to access their results online by entering their seat number and their mother's first name, exactly as mentioned on their admit card.

The online scorecard will display important information, including subject-wise marks, total marks, pass/fail status, and other relevant details.

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The supplementary examinations offer students another opportunity to pass subjects they could not clear in the regular board exams, allowing them to continue their studies without losing an academic year.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official MSBSHSE result website at mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for SSC Supplementary Result 2026 or HSC Supplementary Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter your seat number and mother's first name.

Step 4: Click on Submit to view your results.

Step 5: Download and save the provisional scorecard for future reference.

Step 6: Check All Details on the Marksheet Carefully.

NOTE: After downloading the result, students should carefully verify the information mentioned on the online marksheet, including their name, seat number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status. If they notice any errors or discrepancies, they should contact their school or the Maharashtra State Board authorities as soon as possible for correction.

Students should note that the online scorecard is provisional. The original marksheet will be issued by the board and can be collected from their respective schools once it is made available.

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The Maharashtra State Board conducted the SSC and HSC supplementary examinations in June and July for students who were unable to pass one or more subjects in the main board examinations. With the announcement of the supplementary results, students who have successfully cleared the exams can move ahead with admissions to higher classes and complete other academic formalities without delay.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready before the result is announced to avoid any last-minute inconvenience while accessing their scorecards once the result link becomes active at 1 pm.

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