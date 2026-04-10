KVS Balvatika Admission 2026: 4 New Kendriya Vidyalayas To Open In J&K, Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the opening of four new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for the 2026–27 academic session. The move aims to improve access to quality education and strengthen foundational learning through Balvatika and primary classes.

These schools are expected to become operational in the current academic session, with admissions to begin soon after the completion of formal procedures.

KVS Balvatika Admission 2026: New Kendriya Vidyalayas List

The newly sanctioned Kendriya Vidyalayas are:

KV Madan Negi, Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand)

KV Gool, Ramban (Jammu & Kashmir)

KV No. 3 Darbhanga (AIIMS), Bihar

KV Shamli, Uttar Pradesh

These schools were approved under government sanctions issued in December 2024 and October 2025 as part of a broader expansion initiative.

Classes Offered in New KVs: Balvatika to Primary Details

The new schools will initially offer foundational and primary-level education, with variations across states:

Bihar & Uttar Pradesh:

Balvatika I, II, III, and Classes I to V

Jammu & Kashmir & Uttarakhand:

Classes I to V

Higher classes will be introduced gradually in phases, depending on infrastructure readiness.

Temporary Campuses & Infrastructure Plan

All four Kendriya Vidyalayas will begin functioning from temporary campuses, such as existing government school buildings, until permanent infrastructure is developed.

Authorities have confirmed that land allocation and temporary arrangements are already in place, ensuring a smooth start to academic activities without delays.

KVS Admission 2026: Timeline and Process

According to KVS guidelines:

Admissions will begin shortly

The process will be completed within 30 days after final approvals

Meanwhile, the broader KVS admission cycle for 2026–27 is already in progress, which includes:

Online registration for Balvatika and Class 1

Release of provisional lists in multiple rounds

Offline admissions for higher classes, subject to seat availability

How KVS Balvatika Admissions Work

For the 2026–27 academic session:

Admissions for Balvatika and Class 1 are conducted online

Selection is based on a lottery system

No entrance examination is required

Priority is given to children of central government employeesThe registration process began in March 2026, following the annual KVS admission schedule.

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