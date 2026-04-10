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HomeEducationKVS Balvatika Admission 2026: 4 New Kendriya Vidyalayas To Open In J&K, Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand

KVS Balvatika Admission 2026: 4 New Kendriya Vidyalayas To Open In J&K, Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand

KVS Balvatika Admission 2026 to begin soon as 4 new Kendriya Vidyalayas open in J&K, Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand. Check eligibility, process, details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 02:58 PM (IST)

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the opening of four new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for the 2026–27 academic session. The move aims to improve access to quality education and strengthen foundational learning through Balvatika and primary classes. 

These schools are expected to become operational in the current academic session, with admissions to begin soon after the completion of formal procedures. 

KVS Balvatika Admission 2026: New Kendriya Vidyalayas List 

  • The newly sanctioned Kendriya Vidyalayas are: 
  • KV Madan Negi, Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) 
  • KV Gool, Ramban (Jammu & Kashmir) 
  • KV No. 3 Darbhanga (AIIMS), Bihar 
  • KV Shamli, Uttar Pradesh 

These schools were approved under government sanctions issued in December 2024 and October 2025 as part of a broader expansion initiative. 

Classes Offered in New KVs: Balvatika to Primary Details 

The new schools will initially offer foundational and primary-level education, with variations across states: 

  • Bihar & Uttar Pradesh: 
  • Balvatika I, II, III, and Classes I to V 
  • Jammu & Kashmir & Uttarakhand: 
  • Classes I to V 

Higher classes will be introduced gradually in phases, depending on infrastructure readiness. 

Temporary Campuses & Infrastructure Plan 

All four Kendriya Vidyalayas will begin functioning from temporary campuses, such as existing government school buildings, until permanent infrastructure is developed. 

Authorities have confirmed that land allocation and temporary arrangements are already in place, ensuring a smooth start to academic activities without delays. 

KVS Admission 2026: Timeline and Process 

According to KVS guidelines: 

  • Admissions will begin shortly 
  • The process will be completed within 30 days after final approvals 

Meanwhile, the broader KVS admission cycle for 2026–27 is already in progress, which includes: 

  • Online registration for Balvatika and Class 1 
  • Release of provisional lists in multiple rounds 
  • Offline admissions for higher classes, subject to seat availability 

How KVS Balvatika Admissions Work 

For the 2026–27 academic session: 

  • Admissions for Balvatika and Class 1 are conducted online 
  • Selection is based on a lottery system 
  • No entrance examination is required 

Priority is given to children of central government employeesThe registration process began in March 2026, following the annual KVS admission schedule. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 02:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News KVS Balvatika Admissions KVS Admission 2026 KVS Balvatika Admission 2026 Kendriya Vidyalayas KVS Admission Cycle 2026–27 KVS Admission 2026 Lottery
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